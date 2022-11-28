Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals: MacBook, Lenovo, Dell, HP

I’s officially Cyber Monday. While we’ve been tracking great Cyber Monday laptop deals all weekend, we’re about to get a spike in new discounts. We’ve picked out the best Cyber Monday deals that we’ve found so far, which include everything from Lenovo Chromebooks to Dell workbooks. Take a peak below, and happy hunting!

Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $79, was $139

One of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals is also one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals around, and it’s on this Lenovo Chromebook 3. For just $79, you can snag a Chromebook that features an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC flash memory storage. It’s not a powerful laptop, but if you’re looking for something that is lightweight and easy-to-use, you’ve got the right laptop. It’s a great, affordable laptop for students with its 10 hours of battery life and a built-in HD webcam and microphone that’s perfect for studying on the go or attending classes remotely.

Asus E410 Laptop — $100, was $250

Here’s another ultra-portable and ultra-affordable option if you need a new laptop. You’ll save $150 on this Cyber Monday laptop deal and only have to pay $100 to get this Asus E410 laptop. For that low price, you’re getting a 14-inch HD display, 12 hours of battery life, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Again this laptop isn’t about power. It’s about speed and portability. So it’s a perfect general, everyday-use laptop. You’ll be able to stream movies and shows on its larger screen, check your email, and get your work done while traveling. It runs on the latest version of Windows, Windows 11 (in S Mode) and it only weight 2.87 pounds.

Asus Chromebook Flip C433 — $179, was $379

Rounding out our budget-friendly Cyber Monday laptop deals is this Asus Chromebook Flip C433 laptop. Best Buy is selling this laptop for just $179, saving you $200. And paying that small price still gets you a pretty awesome 2-in-1 Chromebook. The Flip C433 comes with Chrome OS, a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, and at 8GB this laptop has the the most RAM of any laptop on this list that costs less than $200. And because it’s a 2-in-1 laptop, you’ll get a laptop that can be set up in multiple display modes. Four to be exact: laptop, audience, tabletop, and presentation. The Flip C433 is a stylish, sleek, and modern-looking laptop, and you can have it for far less than $200.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 — $500, was $840

Yes, your eyes are not deceiving you: You really can get a laptop that’s usually nearly $1,000 for just $500. With this HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop deal, you can get a mid-range quality laptop at a budget friendly price. For just $500, you’ll get Windows 11, an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display that is multi-touch enabled. The display also features modern-looking thin bezels all the way around, giving you more screen for your money. It’s also less than 4 pounds, but still powerful and offers a decent amount of storage. It’s portable and yet still fast and powerful enough to help you get your work done. If you’re looking at business laptops that won’t break the bank, this is the one for you.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $749, was $999

It has a smaller screen, but at this price and with all of its other features, you’ll hardly notice it. This Dell XPS 13 laptop is just $749 for Cyber Monday. You’ll save $250 and snag yourself a laptop that comes with a 12-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Windows 11, a spacious 512GB of SSD storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ display. This laptop also boasts 12 hours of battery life, so you can work long hours or stream movies and shows to your heart’s content on its brilliant, narrow-bezel display. You’ll get everything you need and it’s still ultra portable at just 2.59 pounds. Another great, all-purpose laptop option. In fact, it made our best laptops list as our best pick under $1,000.

Apple MacBook Air (M1) — $799, was $999

Our roundup of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals wouldn’t be complete without a few Cyber Monday MacBook deals, would it? Of course not. So here’s our first one. Check out this 2020 Apple MacBook Air deal from Amazon. Surprisingly it’s far less than $1,000. That’s right: You can get this MacBook Air for just $799, and it comes with a 13-inch Retina display, an Apple M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a FaceTime HD camera, and a backlit keyboard. This MacBook also boasts up to 18 hours of battery life, the longest so far of any other laptop on this list. A true “work hard, play hard” laptop. If this is your first MacBook, you can’t go wrong with snapping up this deal for yourself, especially at this price.

More Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

