This is the best Cyber Monday Ring doorbell deal you’ll find today

Some of the Googe Nest and home security discounts disappeared over the weekend, but that isn’t the case for a lot of Amazon devices, however. Most of the online retailer’s best deals remain online and in stock for Cyber Monday today, including its Ring line of doorbells and security cameras.

The best Ring Doorbell deal remains the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5,, which we initially highlighted last week. Amazon’s package deal gets you both for just $139 — only $10 more than buying the doorbell itself. While we are aware that Amazon is allowing you to snag the Ring Video Doorbell 2 by itself for just $99 when you order via Alexa, we’d still recommend buying the package deal available right now.

Why? Two reasons. First, it’s a better deal. Buying the doorbell through Alexa and the Echo Show 5 separately ($148) costs you more than buying them as part of this bundle — and that’s with both discounted for Cyber Monday.

Second, using the Ring Video Doorbell with a smart display is a better experience. Without it, you’ll need to use your smartphone to see who’s at the door. That isn’t necessary with a video-enabled Alexa device and the Ring skill enabled.

Video quality in the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is much improved over the previous generation — 1080p HD versus 720p. Another key feature is the removable battery, which makes charging so much easier (previously, you had to remove the entire doorbell to charge it). We recommend buying an additional battery so that you’re never without a doorbell.

The Echo Show 5 is also a great device, with its impressive sound quality and small size making it useful just about anywhere — especially bedrooms and other small rooms. And with the Echo Show 5 on sale for $49 through Cyber Monday, you could add several to your home for the price you’d pay for the largest Echo Show.

Act fast, though: This sale is only good through Monday night at 11:59 p.m. PT. After that, while we do expect decent discounts, they won’t be as good as they are now. While you’re putting this one in your cart, you might also want to check out other great Cyber Monday deals at the retailer.

