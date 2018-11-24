Smartwatches truly are the best of both worlds. Some are rugged, some are elegant, but they all are outstanding when it comes to tracking your health and fitness. Not only can you analyze your workouts but they also offer smart features like GPS tracking, navigation, music playback, and notifications.
If you are looking for something simpler, we also included fitness trackers in our Cyber Monday roundup. Fitness trackers tend to be smaller and are focused more on your health and fitness with their step counts and sleep analysis. Now during Cyber Monday, you can snag a fitness tracker or smartwatch for a loved one — or even yourself — without breaking the bank.
Bookmark this page and keep checking back as not all the retailers have announced their Cyber Monday sales. We will update this post with the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals as they are released.
Best Apple Watch Deals
Count steps, track sleep, and interact with apps all from your wrist with the Apple Watch.
Apple Watch Series 3$230 $280
YOU SAVE $50
The Apple Watch Series 3 is part fitness tracker and part personal assistant. You can use Siri, control music, and answer your text messages right from your wrist. Save $80 on Apple Watch 3, Nike+, and GPS + Cellular models. Pricing will vary depending on the model.
Apple Watch Series 3$450 $650
YOU SAVE $200
The Apple Watch Series 3 is part fitness tracker and part personal assistant. You can use Siri, control music, and answer your text messages right from your wrist. Save up to $200 on Apple Watch 3, Nike+, and GPS + Cellular models. Pricing and savings will vary depending on the model.
Apple Watch Series 3$230 $280
YOU SAVE $50
The Apple Watch Series 3 is part fitness tracker and part personal assistant. You can use Siri, control music, and answer your text messages right from your wrist. $50 savings is a gift card that can be used for a future purchase.
Apple Watch Series 3$200 $280
YOU SAVE $80
The Apple Watch Series 3 is part fitness tracker and part personal assistant. You can use Siri, control music, and answer your text messages right from your wrist. Save $80 on Apple Watch 3, Nike+, and GPS + Cellular models. Sale prices start at $200 for the base model. Limited supplies available.