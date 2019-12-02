Deals

Cyber Monday 2019 is nearing its end, but there are still great discounts all over the web. With the holiday season revving into high gear, now is the perfect time of the year for gamers to stock up on or upgrade gaming equipment. Whether you’re in the market for a new Xbox One, interested in upgrading your current Xbox, or want to buy some new accessories for your system, there are plenty of deals to help save you some money.

Although there are already quite a few Xbox deals happening already, it isn’t the only console with discounts right now. We’ve gathered the best Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 deals, as well as other gaming discounts. This year, we have seen a ton of Xbox One bundles offering a minimum of one game in addition to Microsoft’s eighth-generation gaming console. The current Xbox One models have also received incredible discounts, from the newly released all-digital variant of the Xbox One S to the standard Xbox One S model. There are even deals on the Xbox One X, the 4K home console mega-machine. Of course, if you are not interested in new Xbox hardware, prices are also being slashed on numerous accessories, controllers, and more. Numerous first-party and third-party titles from this year and previous years are also available at a discounted price.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox One deals today

  • $440 ($180 off)
  • $350 ($150 off)
  • $350 ($150 off)
  • $350 ($150 off)
  • — $200 ($100 off)
  • $39 ($21 off)
  • $100 ($13 off)
  • — $20 ($20)
  • $25 ($35 off)
  • $15 ($15 off)
  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership$1 ($44 off)
  • $35 ($25 off)

Prey for Xbox One

$12 $30
Expires soon
A sci-fi first-person shooter game set on a lunar space station that has been overrun by hostile aliens.
Buy at Amazon

Xbox One S NBA 2K20 Bundle 1TB

$200 $300
Expires soon
Own the Xbox One S NBA 2K20 bundle and experience the latest entry in a long-running basketball series.
Buy at GameStop

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle

$149 $250
Expires soon
The Xbox One remains one of the three premier gaming consoles around. This bundle includes a wireless controller and download codes for Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, and Sea of Thieves.
Buy at Walmart

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle

$350 $500
Expires soon
Grab an Xbox One X 4K gaming console bundled with the new 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,' which released November 15. Also, enjoy $10 off a 3-month Xbox Live subscription.
Buy at GameStop

Xbox One X NBA 2K20 Special Edition 1TB Bundle

$350 $500
Expires soon
The Xbox One X NBA 2K20 Special Edition bundle includes the world's most powerful console in addition to a digital copy of 2K Sports' annual sports game, NBA 2K20.
Buy at GameStop

Borderlands 3

$30 $60
Expires soon
Head back to Pandora and several other exotic planets in this highly anticipated sequel from Gearbox Software.
Buy at GameStop

Doom Eternal for Xbox One

$50 $60
Expires soon
The highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 reboot, Doom Eternal plunges you back into bloody battle with the armies of Hell. Available for pre-order now with delivery by Friday, March 20.
Buy at Walmart

Xbox One S Gears 5 Bundle 1TB

$200 $300
Expires soon
This bundle includes an Xbox One S; a full-game download of Gears 5; a full-game download of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition; and full-game downloads of Gears of War 2, 3, and 4.
Buy at GameStop

FIFA 20, Xbox One

$28 $60
Expires soon
FIFA 20 innovates across the game with features like Football Intelligence which unlocks a new platform for gameplay realism and FIFA Ultimate Team that gives you more ways to build your dream squad.
Buy at GameStop

Xbox One S 1 TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle

$200 $300
Expires soon
The Force is with this deal that nets you a 1TB console, wireless controller, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Edition. Get it now, young Padawan!
Buy at Target

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle

$200 $360
Expires soon
Xbox One S white gaming console with a copy of Battlefield V by DICE.
Buy at Best Buy

Red Dead Redemption 2, Xbox One

$30 $60
Expires soon
Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.
Buy at GameStop

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition 1TB

$150 $250
Expires soon
Go all digital with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and enjoy disc-free gaming with three great digital games included: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft.
Buy at GameStop

Madden NFL 20 Xbox One

$28 $60
Expires soon
The latest Madden lets you be the star of the NFL franchise. With the playoffs approaching soon, now's a perfect time to get competitive with friends.
Buy at Best Buy

Xbox One RIG 800LX Wireless Headset with Dolby Atmos

$100 $150
Expires soon
Enjoy extended gaming sessions uninterrupted with the RIG 800LX Wireless headset featuring Dolby Atmos.
Buy at GameStop

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership

$1 $45
Expires soon
Get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and enjoy a huge vault of games for no extra charge.
Buy at Microsoft

The Outer Worlds - Xbox One

$35 $60
Expires soon
A new role-playing game from the masters at Obsidian Entertainment blends science-fiction storytelling with political commentary.
Buy at Amazon
Xbox One S All-Digital Edition review
Gabe Gurwin/Digital Trends

There is no denying that this year was not strong for Xbox One exclusives, but there are still a ton of beloved games worth picking up if you own the system, especially if you own an Xbox One X. That includes the newly released , the Deluxe Edition of which currently discounted to $50 at Walmart. Additionally, The Game Awards’ 2019 Game of the Year nominee, is $10 off on Amazon. Of course, if you are interested in prepurchasing upcoming 2020 games, iD Software’s and CD Projekt Red’s are both $10 off the retail prices.

Looking for more great stuff at a discounted price? Check out our deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

