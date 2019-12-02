Cyber Monday 2019 is nearing its end, but there are still great discounts all over the web. With the holiday season revving into high gear, now is the perfect time of the year for gamers to stock up on or upgrade gaming equipment. Whether you’re in the market for a new Xbox One, interested in upgrading your current Xbox, or want to buy some new accessories for your system, there are plenty of deals to help save you some money.
Although there are already quite a few Xbox deals happening already, it isn’t the only console with discounts right now. We’ve gathered the best Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 deals, as well as other gaming discounts. This year, we have seen a ton of Xbox One bundles offering a minimum of one game in addition to Microsoft’s eighth-generation gaming console. The current Xbox One models have also received incredible discounts, from the newly released all-digital variant of the Xbox One S to the standard Xbox One S model. There are even deals on the Xbox One X, the 4K home console mega-machine. Of course, if you are not interested in new Xbox hardware, prices are also being slashed on numerous accessories, controllers, and more. Numerous first-party and third-party titles from this year and previous years are also available at a discounted price.
Best Cyber Monday Xbox One deals today
- — $440 ($180 off)
- — $350 ($150 off)
- — $350 ($150 off)
- — $350 ($150 off)
- — $200 ($100 off)
- — $39 ($21 off)
- — $100 ($13 off)
- — $20 ($20)
- — $25 ($35 off)
- — $15 ($15 off)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership — $1 ($44 off)
- — $35 ($25 off)
Prey for Xbox One$12 $30
Xbox One S NBA 2K20 Bundle 1TB$200 $300
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle$149 $250
Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle$350 $500
Xbox One X NBA 2K20 Special Edition 1TB Bundle$350 $500
Borderlands 3$30 $60
Doom Eternal for Xbox One$50 $60
Xbox One S Gears 5 Bundle 1TB$200 $300
FIFA 20, Xbox One$28 $60
Xbox One S 1 TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle$200 $300
Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle$200 $360
Red Dead Redemption 2, Xbox One$30 $60
Xbox One S All-Digital Edition 1TB$150 $250
Madden NFL 20 Xbox One$28 $60
Xbox One RIG 800LX Wireless Headset with Dolby Atmos$100 $150
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership$1 $45
The Outer Worlds - Xbox One$35 $60
There is no denying that this year was not strong for Xbox One exclusives, but there are still a ton of beloved games worth picking up if you own the system, especially if you own an Xbox One X. That includes the newly released , the Deluxe Edition of which currently discounted to $50 at Walmart. Additionally, The Game Awards’ 2019 Game of the Year nominee, is $10 off on Amazon. Of course, if you are interested in prepurchasing upcoming 2020 games, iD Software’s and CD Projekt Red’s are both $10 off the retail prices.
