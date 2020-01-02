Deals

Best deals on Bose and Altec Lansing headphones in Nordstrom’s half-year sale

By

Nordstrom exemplifies customer service and has built its reputation on holding customer satisfaction as the strongest corporate value. Nordstrom also has sales, and today you can save on select headphones and earbuds from Bose, Altec Lansing, and Urbanears during the retailer’s half-year sales event. This sale ends today, January 2, so don’t hesitate.

Choosing earbuds or headphones can be confusing on mega websites that carry all models from many brands. Nordstrom saves customers time by pre-selecting products, a valuable filtering process, especially when backed by the company’s satisfaction guarantee and with free shipping and free returns on all products. If you are in the market for a set of quality headphones or earbuds, these three deals can help you save up to $51.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds — $30 off

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds
The Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds come with three sizes of StayHear Sport tips with fins to fit securely in your ear for the best possible sound. Support for both Bluetooth and near-field communication (NFC) pairing plus the six-hour battery life will keep you listening, and a volume-optimized equalizer lets you hear music the way you most like it.

Regularly priced $129, the Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds are just $99 during this sale, which ends today.

Buy at Nordstrom

Altec Lansing Evolution 2 Wireless Headphones — $9 off

Altec Lansing' Evolution 2 Wireless Headphones
Altec Lansing’ Evolution 2 wireless headphones include a cable for times when you prefer a wired connection. Bluetooth compatible, the Evolution 2 headphones have a cushioned headband and soft-padded earcups for comfort. The earcups also form an acoustic seal, which helps block external sound. Altec Lansing rates the Evolution 2 for 12 hours per battery charge in wireless mode. Usually $40, Altec Lansing’ Evolution 2 wireless headphones are $31 for this sale.

Buy at Nordstrom

Urbanears Plattan II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones — $51 off

Urbanears Plattan II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Urbanears’ Plattan II wireless Bluetooth headphones last up to 30 hours of listening time per Lithium-Ion battery charge. The Plattan IIs also have a 3.5mm audio jack for times when you’d rather save battery power and plug into a sound source. You can also pair the Plattan IIs with an iPhone for voice calls and to talk with Siri. Normally $100, Urbanears’ Plattan II wireless Bluetooth headphones are only $49 during this sale.

Buy at Nordstrom

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger

Best Buy Outlet clearance sale: Save up to 40% on AirPods, iPads, and PS4 Pro

Apple AirPods

Best wireless headphone deals for January 2020

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

Amazon slashes up to $73 off Bose and Jabra wireless sport headphones

bose and jabra wireless sport headphones amazon deals elite active 65t

Amazon drops the best deals on these Acer Aspire 5, Swift 3, and Spin 5 laptops

acer aspire 5 swift 3 spin laptops amazon deal acerasoure5 768x479 c 1

Amazon cuts up to $200 off these top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuums

irobot roomba e5 960 robot vacuums amazon deal 2 768x768

Amazon discounts these Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums by as much as $111

Start 2020 off right with a Disney+ Bundle subscription