Nordstrom exemplifies customer service and has built its reputation on holding customer satisfaction as the strongest corporate value. Nordstrom also has sales, and today you can save on select headphones and earbuds from Bose, Altec Lansing, and Urbanears during the retailer’s half-year sales event. This sale ends today, January 2, so don’t hesitate.

Choosing earbuds or headphones can be confusing on mega websites that carry all models from many brands. Nordstrom saves customers time by pre-selecting products, a valuable filtering process, especially when backed by the company’s satisfaction guarantee and with free shipping and free returns on all products. If you are in the market for a set of quality headphones or earbuds, these three deals can help you save up to $51.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds — $30 off



The Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds come with three sizes of StayHear Sport tips with fins to fit securely in your ear for the best possible sound. Support for both Bluetooth and near-field communication (NFC) pairing plus the six-hour battery life will keep you listening, and a volume-optimized equalizer lets you hear music the way you most like it.

Regularly priced $129, the Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds are just $99 during this sale, which ends today.

Buy at Nordstrom

Altec Lansing Evolution 2 Wireless Headphones — $9 off



Altec Lansing’ Evolution 2 wireless headphones include a cable for times when you prefer a wired connection. Bluetooth compatible, the Evolution 2 headphones have a cushioned headband and soft-padded earcups for comfort. The earcups also form an acoustic seal, which helps block external sound. Altec Lansing rates the Evolution 2 for 12 hours per battery charge in wireless mode. Usually $40, Altec Lansing’ Evolution 2 wireless headphones are $31 for this sale.

Buy at Nordstrom

Urbanears Plattan II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones — $51 off



Urbanears’ Plattan II wireless Bluetooth headphones last up to 30 hours of listening time per Lithium-Ion battery charge. The Plattan IIs also have a 3.5mm audio jack for times when you’d rather save battery power and plug into a sound source. You can also pair the Plattan IIs with an iPhone for voice calls and to talk with Siri. Normally $100, Urbanears’ Plattan II wireless Bluetooth headphones are only $49 during this sale.

Buy at Nordstrom

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations