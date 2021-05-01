Best cheap Dell laptop deals and sales for May 2021

  1. Deals

Dell was part of the vanguard of the computer revolution of decades past, but age hasn’t slowed this giant down a bit. In 2021, many of the best laptops, desktops, PC peripherals, and office equipment bears the Dell logo, yet despite its reputation as a suit-and-tie sort of brand, Dell has kept up with the times with everything from gaming systems to cutting-edge 2-in-1s. Whatever sort of laptop deals you’re after, there’s one with Dell’s (and your) name on it, and we’re here to help you find it and save some money. Read on to see the best Dell laptop deals and sales on tap this month.

Today’s Best Dell Laptop Deals
Expires soon

Dell XPS 15 (4K display, Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GTX 1650)

$1,470 $1,950
Not only is the Dell XPS 15 a fantastic workhorse, but it is great for gaming too thanks to its dedicated graphics card. It perfectly marries class and superb build quality with raw power.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Dell XPS 15 (4K display, Intel i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GTX 1650)

$1,715 $2,150
Dell's XPS 15 is all about power in a premium package, and this model demonstrates why. Its brilliant 4K display, powerful GPU and plentiful RAM make it superb in all kinds of scenarios.
Buy at Dell
4K TOUCH DISPLAY
Expires soon

Dell XPS 13 Touch (4K display, Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,560 $1,950
If you are looking for a laptop that oozes class while packing plenty of power under the hood, the Dell XPS 13 is it. When it comes to Windows laptops, the Dell XPS rules the roost.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Dell XPS 13 4K Touch Laptop (Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,550
With its great hardware and gorgeous Ultra HD 2160p display, the 4K Dell XPS 13 is a laptop that's built for both work and entertainment.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i3 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

$784 $850
If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Dell XPS 13 4K 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,400 $2,100
If you need a 4K laptop with a great built-in webcam for Zoom meetings, then this Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is for you. Its webcam has a four-element lens and can enhance video quality even in low light.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Dell XPS 13 4K Touch Laptop (Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,250 $1,900
Need a new laptop for work and play? This deal on a Dell XPS 13 will sort you out with its blazing 10th-generation i7 processor and beautiful UHD+ display.
Buy at Dell
4K DISPLAY
Expires soon

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 4K Laptop (Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,700 $2,250
If you need a powerful laptop with style, then this Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has what you need: Thin bezels on a 4K touch display, a spacious 1TB SSD, and a robust Intel Core i7 processor.
Buy at Best Buy

How To Choose A Dell Laptop

As one of the biggest PC makers on the planet, Dell’s laptops run the gamut in terms of specs, features, designs (traditional laptops, gaming laptops, 2-in-1s, etc.), and price points. If you’re one of many who uses a laptop every day, then this probably isn’t your first rodeo when it comes to shopping for one; even after you’ve set a budget, though, you might find that there are still a ton of different models left to sort through.

After determining how much you want to spend, you’ll need to narrow down what style of Dell laptop you want. Convertible 2-in-1s have grown popular enough that there are plenty of these to be had for cheap today, but if you want a laptop that can also do some gaming, you’re going to pay more for that extra hardware. Do you want a 1080p display, or is 720p good enough? Do you need an SSD? Do you need more RAM than the standard 4GB-8GB that you usually find on cheap laptops? All of these enhancements will naturally increase the price.

Decide what you need, what bells and whistles (such as touchscreens or 2-in-1 functionality) you can live without, what to expect from a laptop in your price range – and take the time to find a good Dell laptop deal – and you shouldn’t end up disappointed with your purchase.

Do Dell Laptops Have Bluetooth?

Bluetooth is only growing in popularity, and pretty much all modern Dell laptops come with this connectivity. This allows you to sync your laptop wirelessly with many Bluetooth-capable devices, the most popular of which with regards to computer use are wireless headphones followed by Bluetooth speakers. However, serious bargain-hunters should be aware that many cheap Dell laptops might be older models (particularly in the under-$500 bracket), so be sure to double-check the listed specs to make sure the one you’ve got your eye on has Bluetooth if it’s something you need.

Are Dell Laptops Good For Gaming?

You can technically play games on just about any computer, but a particular PC’s capabilities are naturally going to come down to its hardware – and plenty of Dell laptops do indeed have the horsepower necessary for gaming. Premium laptops like the XPS line, even those without discrete GPUs, have CPUs capable of handling some light gaming; there are also some solid gaming laptop deals to be found in Dell’s entry- and mid-level G-series laptops as well as its high-end Alienware laptops that come packing the latest graphics cards.

Do Dell Laptops Come With Microsoft Word?

Microsoft Word is part of the Office suite, which is a subscription-based paid software that is typically not included with your computer. However, some Dell laptops do include a free Office 365 trial, and Windows 10 also comes with the classic WordPad program if all you need is a straightforward word processor. If your laptop doesn’t include Office 365 and you don’t want to pay a monthly subscription for it, then you can always try one of the many free alternatives.

Are Dell Laptops Waterproof?

Broadly speaking, no laptops are truly waterproof. Certain “ruggedized” models, such as those built for the military and police, might feature some water resistance, while others may have keyboard drainage holes that prevent spills from damaging the circuitry underneath. That said, no Dell laptops – and no laptops at all, even Apple ones – are waterproof. Keep your PC away from the drink.

Do Dell Laptops Have HDMI Ports?

HDMI (an acronym for “high-definition multimedia interface”) has become the dominant standard for TV and computer display connectivity. That’s largely owed to its convenience, as HDMI carries high-definition audio and video signals across a single cable with a single connection, negating the need for those three-pronged A/V cables of yesteryear. As with Bluetooth connectivity, pretty much all modern PCs, including cheap Dell laptops, come with HDMI ports, but (as with Bluetooth) you’ll still want to double-check the listed specs to make sure. If you plan to frequently connect your laptop to an external display, then you may also want to spring for one with the latest HDMI 2.1 compatibility.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

