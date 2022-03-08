Best Disney+ deals for March 2022

Despite being a relative newcomer to the world of streaming, Disney+ quickly managed to carve out an impressive market share as one of the most popular online entertainment platforms. That’s because Disney+ gives streamers and cord-cutters access to a myriad of content from the House of Mouse, from new and classic Disney movies to everything Marvel, Star Wars, and more. If you’re looking for Disney+ deals, however, then you might have noticed that discounts are hard to come by — but don’t give up hope just yet. Here’s the best Disney+ deal available now so you can sign up and save.

Today’s best Disney+ deal

Disney+ by itself costs $8 per month or $80 per year, with the annual plan being the better value considering that effectively gets you two months for free. Unfortunately, there’s no standalone discount for Disney+ — in fact, we’ve rarely ever seen a Disney+ deal in the form of a price cut on the subscription service alone. That said, you can still save big with by signing up for Disney Bundle instead, which is far and away the best Disney+ deal if you’re looking to hop onto this streaming platform and keep some cash in your pocket.

The Disney Bundle includes Disney+ (as you can glean from the name), but you also get basic ad-supported Hulu along with ESPN+. The combined prices of three services would come to $22 per month, but the Disney Bundle rings in at just $14 per month. That’s an $8 monthly discount, which is essentially the same as signing up for basic Hulu and ESPN+ and getting Disney+ for free. If you want to upgrade to ad-free Hulu, then you can do so for an extra $6 per month, which brings the price of your Disney Bundle subscription to $20 and gives you the same $8 discount.

The Disney Bundle is an incredible value considering what you get with it. Hulu is home to a huge library of great shows and movies, including many Hulu original series that you can’t see anywhere else. For sports lovers and fans of boxing and MMA, ESPN+ is a must-have: Launched in 2018, ESPN’s premium streaming platform is the go-to place for everything from PGA Tour golf and Major League Baseball to combat sports. It’s the best place to watch UFC fights online, too, and as of 2022, it’s the only way to stream UFC pay-per-view events. All of this is to say that the Disney Bundle gets you a ton of content for the money and is the best Disney+ deal to be found right now.

No Disney+ deals? Consider signing up anyway

Even if you don’t want to take advantage of the best Disney+ deal by grabbing the Disney Bundle, there are still plenty of great reasons to sign up. Disney+ is more than just Disney shows and movies — remember, the Walt Disney Company also has the Marvel and Star Wars franchises under its wide umbrella. That means you’ve got a lot to chew on, especially with new content being added to the catalog regularly.

It should go without saying that fans of all things Walt Disney should have Disney+ in their streaming arsenal. That’s because the app gets you on-demand access to the entire catalog of Disney and Pixar movies, along with many other films on top of that extensive library. New releases are also added to the catalog as soon as they are made available on home media.

But as you already know, Disney+ is much more than just Disney and Pixar films. It’s also a must-have for fans of Marvel and Star Wars. You can stream all Marvel movies and shows to your heart’s content, from hits like The Avengers to series such as Agent Carter. And if you also can’t get enough Star Wars, Disney+ is the best way to visit a galaxy far, far away from the comfort of your living room couch. Along with the classic films we all know and love, Disney+ is the exclusive home for hit shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett as well as new releases like the Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the titular Jedi.

Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars might be the meat and potatoes of the Disney+ library, yet as much content as that spans, there’s more. New stuff is getting added to the catalog on the regular. You can also find National Geographic productions like Welcome to Earth featuring Will Smith. You can even stream The Simpsons in its entirety — and with more than 30 seasons to get through, that alone is enough to keep you entertained for quite awhile. There’s way too much content to list here, but it should be clear that you’ll be hard-pressed to run out of things to watch.

There’s currently no Disney+ free trial, but you’re probably fairly well acquainted with Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars, so you already have a good idea of what you’re getting with this service. If you’re looking for a Disney+ deal, though, then we still recommend you consider signing up for the Disney Bundle and take advantage of that monthly discount. The good news is that if you already have one or two of these three services (Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+), you can still sign up for the Disney Bundle and get the $8/month savings. If you signed up for an annual subscription to one of those already, no worries: Disney will simply prorate your bill.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations