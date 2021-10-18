  1. Deals
Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

I can’t believe I’m typing this but it’s October 18 and the Black Friday deals have started, with Amazon and Walmart already offering discounts on everything from laptops and tablets to robot vacuums and televisions, and everything in between, and Best Buy scheduled to kick off its own sale tomorrow. Of course, with the sales happening a lot earlier than usual it’ll be tough to 1) keep on track of who’s doing what; 2) find the cheapest price; and 3) know what to buy. That’s where we come in: We’re doing a Reader’s Digest of sorts each day, rounding up the latest Black Friday news, including Black Friday dates rumors for retailers, the best offers you can shop each day, and more, so you don’t have to hunt around for scraps of news.

Should You Shop the Black Friday Deals Today?

I can’t stress this enough: SHOP EARLY. We’re going to see the same supply chain issues as last year, if not worse, so beat the rush and do your holiday shopping now. If you wait until Black Friday there’s a very good chance the item you purchase won’t arrive in time for the holidays. In fact, chances are must-have gifts like the Nintendo Switch will be on backorder before we even reach November, let alone Black Friday itself on November 26. The Black Friday deals today bring substantial discounts, and it’s hard to imagine them being cheaper on Black Friday itself — maybe $10 or $20 off at another retailer, if anything. But what’s a few extra bucks in your pocket if the item doesn’t arrive in time?

Latest Black Friday News

  • Amazon’s Movers & Shakers list shows sales of the Roku Streambar are up 715%, which is discounted from $130 to $100 in its Black Friday sale. The Roku Ultra and Roku Premiere are also on the list, both up 76%. The Roku Ultra is on sale for $69, down from $100; the Roku Premiere got a modest $5 discount, dropping it from $40 to $35. Sales of the Amazon eero Mesh Wi-Fi Extender are up 110%, as the price drops 25% to only $89.
  • Walmart is following Best Buy’s lead and will be offering exclusive Black Friday deals to its Walmart+ members. These customers will be able to shop online sales four hours earlier than other customers t November. You can sign up for a free one-month Walmart+ subscription to shop the sales at no cost. Just sign up at the start of November and it’ll see you through the end of the month. Cancel before the renewal date if you don’t want to be charged for another month’s access.
  • Best Buy has launched a $200-per-year membership program that’ll provide exclusive to hard-to-find products during the holiday season, possibly including early access to Black Friday deals. It’s recommending shoppers sign up or the Totaltech program ahead of Black Friday to receive special notices and access members-only savings events. Unlike Walmart+, Best Buy isn’t offering a free trial of Totaltech so you’ll need to hand over $200 to take it for a spin. Is it worth it? We’ll have to wait and see.

