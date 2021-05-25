  1. Deals
Best early Memorial Day tech deals you can shop today

By

Memorial Day may not be for another week, but Memorial Day sales are already here. We’re already seeing deals on everything from outdoor gear to mattresses, but Memorial Day is also a great time to find tech deals, and we’ve spotted some great deals from Apple, Amazon, Dell, and more. While we’re sure to see a plethora of sales in the days ahead, now is a great time to get a jump on the Memorial Day tech deals. Here are some of our favorites.

Apple iPad Mini — $369, was $399

When it was released in 2019, we called Apple’s fifth-generation iPad Mini “the best small tablet you can buy today.” And it still is, if not the best, one of the best small tablets around. Like its big brother, the iPad Pro, it supports Apple Pencil (sold separately), offering a lot of versatility and creative power that other tablets simply don’t have. It has an amazing 7.9-inch Retina display, and its small size makes it easy to hold in one hand while using the pencil. Yet despite its lightweight design, it is also a powerful machine, with an A12 Bionic processor and 64GB of RAM. At this price, that’s a lot of bang for your buck packed into a little tablet.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

Picture shows Apple Airpods Pro in a wireless charging case

Apple has had no problem selling its AirPods Pro at full price, so when you see them at a discount, it’s best to pounce on them, especially when they’re under $200. This is the best price on Amazon since February as well as the best current price, although Walmart has them priced the same. Our reviewer described them as “shockingly good” and praised their sound, call quality, and noise cancellation. You probably will too.

HP 27fw 27-inch Monitor — $215, was $270

HP

Still working from home and need to upgrade your home office setup? This 27-inch HP monitor has all the features you probably need — and the price tag that you want. It’s a Full HD IPS display a with 1000:1 contrast ratio, meaning everything from videos to Word docs will look great on it. It also has antiglare to cut down on eye strain. It comes with one VGA and two HDMI inputs and built-in speakers, so it’s multimedia ready as well.

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop — $700, was $860

If you missed out on the G3 Gaming Laptop deal we told you about last week (it sold out), you may want to jump on this one. This is almost exactly the same machine, but with an i5 processor instead of an i7. The 10th-generation processor is still pretty mighty and shouldn’t have any problem keeping up with your gaming demands, especially coupled with the laptop’s Game Shift technology, which launches a dynamic performance mode that maximizes the speed of the fans to keep the Dell G3 15 cool. It also has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB graphics card, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM — and that amazing price.

