The second day of Prime Day Deals has arrived, with Amazon dropping updated discounts every hour or so. The retail giant is knocking down prices on 4K TVs, Apple Watches, and wireless earbuds today — sometimes to new lows. But Amazon devices are getting the steepest price cuts, with discounts on Echo smart speakers, Fire TVs, and Ring Security cameras. Walmart’s sale is not nearly as dense.
If you’re in the market for some Alexa-enabled tech at at insanely cheap prices these Amazon devices are right up your alley.
Best Amazon device deals for Prime Day
Echo Show 5$50 $90
Ring Video Doorbell Pro$169 $249
Fire TV Cube$70 $120
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition$100 $170
Fire HD 10$100 $150
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)$22 $50
Google Home Hub with Google Assistant$59 $129
Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 2 Camera Kit$80 $140
Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 3 Camera Kit$130 $191
Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 5 Camera Kit$200 $282
Ring Alarm Enhanced Protection Kit + Echo Dot Bundle$214 $357
Ring Smart Lighting - Floodlight, Battery (Starter Kit)$50 $70
Ring Smart Lighting - Floodlight, Wired (Starter Kit)$65 $90
Ring Video Doorbell$100
Ring Spotlight Cam, Battery HD$139 $199
Ring Spotlight Cam Mount HD$169 $249
Ring Spotlight Cam, Wired$139 $199
Ring Stick Up Cam, Battery HD$125 $181
Ring Stick Up Cam, Wired HD$125 $181
Add-On Blink Indoor Home Security Camera for Existing Blink Customer Systems$50 $70
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 2-pack$140 $260
Ring Video Doorbell + Free Echo Dot$70 $150
All-new Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera + Echo Show 5$110 $190
Kindle Paperwhite 8GB$85 $130
Kindle Paperwhite 32GB$110 $160
Kindle Oasis (9th gen) 8GB$175 $250
Kindle Oasis (9th gen) 32GB$270 $350
Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 1 Camera Kit$50 $81
Ring Smart Lighting - Spotlight (Starter Kit: 2-pack)$70 $100
Echo$50 $100
Echo Show$160 $229
Echo Auto$25 $50
Toshiba 43LF621U19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition$190 $330
Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition$250 $350
All-new Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light$60 $90
Alexa Smart Plug + Echo Dot$27 $75
Alexa Smart Plug + Echo (2nd Gen)$55 $125
Fire 7 Tablet$30 $50
Fire 7 Kids Edition$60 $100
Fire HD 8$50 $80
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition$80 $130
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition$150 $200
Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-pack$100 $200
If you’re looking for Amazon device deals, keep these brands in mind: Echo, Ring, Blink, Fire, Eero, and Kindle. You can expect good to great deals on pretty much device with those brands. If there doesn’t appear to be a discount or not much of a deal, the odds are good it will be featured in a short-term Lightning deal.
For sure you should check out the Echo smart speakers and Echo Show smart displays. Ring has video doorbells, alarm systems, security cameras, and smart lights on sale. Blink’s security cameras, especially its Blink XT outdoor cameras will likely have heavy discounts. It also appears Amazon is having its own version of a Fire sale, with deals on Fire TV streaming video remotes, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast, and Fire TV-enabled television sets. Smart homes need fast and consistent Wi-Fi, and the Eero Wi-Fi systems deals are impressive.
Amazon gives great discounts on tablets every year and this year is no exception, with excellent prices on Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 tablets and even better deals when you buy two of the same tablet. The exceptionally rugged Kids Edition Fire tablets are also a great buy this year. Finally, look for the bargains on Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite ereaders which include a $5 ebook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited.
Why choose Alexa over Google Assistant
There’s a lot to like with Alexa and Google Assistant, the two dominant smart home digital voice assistants. In fact, there is even a good argument to be made for bringing both into your home and use them for tasks that emphasize their respective strengths — depth of knowledge for Google Assistant and entertainment and fun and the sheer number Alexa Skills and compatible devices for Amazon’s Alexa.
The down and dirty reality, however, is Alexa is everywhere. Or at least it seems that way. When we look at smart home and smart home-connected products, we find it hard to take devices that don’t support at least one of the two major smart home ecosystems. We prefer if the devices can work with both Alexa and Google Assistant. However, Alexa-compatible devices far outnumber those that work with Google Assistant.
Google Nest devices and user numbers are growing quickly, but that’s been the case for a long time when the Google Home smart speaker launched. The first Amazon Echo hit the market in November 2014, but Alexa’s lead is not due only to an extra 17 months on the market. From the get-go with the first Echo smart speaker, Amazon has been all-in developing and promoting smart home networks and the platform. Perhaps in 10 years, the easiest smart home platform to recommend will be one that hasn’t yet been introduced, but for today, Alexa is the hands-down winner.
