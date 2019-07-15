Digital Trends
Deals

These Prime Day deals knock Echo and Ring prices to ridiculous lows

Bruce Brown
By

The second day of Prime Day Deals has arrived, with Amazon dropping updated discounts every hour or so. The retail giant is knocking down prices on 4K TVs, Apple Watches, and wireless earbuds today — sometimes to new lows. But Amazon devices are getting the steepest price cuts, with discounts on Echo smart speakers, Fire TVs, and Ring Security cameras. Walmart’s sale is not nearly as dense.

If you’re in the market for some Alexa-enabled tech at at insanely cheap prices these Amazon devices are right up your alley.

Best Amazon device deals for Prime Day

Echo Show 5

$50 $90
Expires soon
The Echo Show 5 gives you everything that you'd get out of the Echo Show, but in a more affordable and compact size. Get it now and save.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

$169 $249
Expires soon
Talk and hear visitors from your Echo device or phone. Part security, part doorbell, they're easy to install and a steal at this price.
Buy at Amazon

Fire TV Cube

$70 $120
Expires soon
It's an Echo and a Fire TV device all rolled up into one. Control your whole home theater with just your voice? Now that's a deal.
Buy at Amazon

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition

$100 $170
Expires soon
It's almost unheard of to find a Smart TV at $100. They usually come at a premium, but this option is perfect for anyone on a budget with a small room.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10

$100 $150
Expires soon
The Fire HD 10 is the largest of all of Amazon's tablets with its 10-inch display. Get it now for Prime Day and save $50.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$22 $50
Expires soon
The latest version of the Echo Dot is at is lowest price ever with $28 of savings.
Buy at Amazon

Google Home Hub with Google Assistant

$59 $129
Expires soon
Amazon doesn't sell Google Home devices, but that doesn't mean they aren't on sale from other merchants. You can get the Home Hub from eBay for less than half price.
Buy at eBay

Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 2 Camera Kit

$80 $140
Expires soon
This no-subscription security system also comes with free cloud storage. This 2-pack is great for monitoring an apartment or small home.
Buy at Amazon

Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 3 Camera Kit

$130 $191
Expires soon
This no-subscription security system also comes with free cloud storage. At $80 off this, three camera package is perfect to monitor multiple rooms.
Buy at Amazon

Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 5 Camera Kit

$200 $282
Expires soon
This no-subscription security system also comes with free cloud storage. At $80 off this (5) camera package is perfect to monitor multiple rooms.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Alarm Enhanced Protection Kit + Echo Dot Bundle

$214 $357
Expires soon
This bundle lets you protect your home plus arm and disable it via voice command.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Smart Lighting - Floodlight, Battery (Starter Kit)

$50 $70
Expires soon
A floodlight is an essential part of any driveway. This one from Ring is an excellent choice, as battery power means you can install anywhere.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Smart Lighting - Floodlight, Wired (Starter Kit)

$65 $90
Expires soon
A floodlight is an essential part of any driveway, and this one from Ring is an excellent choice -- especially with these savings.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell

$100
Expires soon
The Ring Video Doorbell offers two-way communication and a live feed to your smartphone whenever someone is at your door.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam, Battery HD

$139 $199
Expires soon
This security cam offers two-way talk and a siren alarm. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam Mount HD

$169 $249
Expires soon
This Alexa-enabled security device can launch real-time video with your voice. It will also send you alerts whenever motion is detected.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam, Wired

$139 $199
Expires soon
Ring makes some of the best security cameras on the market, and this single spotlight cam is no exception to that.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam, Battery HD

$125 $181
Expires soon
This security camera is wireless, battery powered, and can be placed on just about any flat surface.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam, Wired HD

$125 $181
Expires soon
Like the battery-powered version, you get a lot of versatility with the placement of this security camera. Though it will need to be near an outlet.
Buy at Amazon

Add-On Blink Indoor Home Security Camera for Existing Blink Customer Systems

$50 $70
Expires soon
If you already have a Blink security system and are looking to add more, this is a great price to beef up your system.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 2-pack

$140 $260
Expires soon
Got two kids in need of their own devices? Additional savings with this bundle. These tablets already come equipped with a protective case and pre-installed Free Time Unlimited.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell + Free Echo Dot

$70 $150
Expires soon
Know who's at the door even when you're not home. The Ring Video Doorbell gives you peace of mind, especially when you are expecting packages. This bundle offer comes with a free Echo Dot.
Buy at Amazon

All-new Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera + Echo Show 5

$110 $190
Expires soon
With this indoor/outdoor security camera bundle, you can ask Echo to show you the video footage. This is a steal at this price.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB

$85 $130
Expires soon
Now waterproof, the Kindle's anti-glare screen makes it's a perfect addition to the pool or beach. At $50 off, these make a great gift for you or a loved one.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite 32GB

$110 $160
Expires soon
Now waterproof, the Kindle's anti-glare screen makes it's a perfect companion to take to the pool or beach. At $50 off, these make a great gift for you or a loved one.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Oasis (9th gen) 8GB

$175 $250
Expires soon
Same great anti-glare properties, but with a wider screen, Bluetooth capability and it's waterproof to boot. Great for the avid traveler or bookworm.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Oasis (9th gen) 32GB

$270 $350
Expires soon
Same great anti-glare properties, but with a wider screen, Bluetooth capability and its waterproof. Great for the avid traveler or bookworm.
Buy at Amazon

Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 1 Camera Kit

$50 $81
Expires soon
This no-subscription security system also comes with free cloud storage. Great for monitoring a room or a small apartment.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Smart Lighting - Spotlight (Starter Kit: 2-pack)

$70 $100
Expires soon
These smart spotlights are great for illuminating sidewalks and driveways. They are also compatible with Alexa.
Buy at Amazon

Echo

$50 $100
Expires soon
For Prime Day only, get the second generation Amazon Echo for half price.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Plus

$110 $151
Expires soon
The Echo Plus delivers exceptional sound quality along with its voice command features. Get it now and save $40.
Buy now

Echo Show

$160 $229
Expires soon
Want more than a smart speaker? The Echo Show is equipped with HD video to stream shows and movies, and video calling. Buy now and save $70.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Auto

$25 $50
Expires soon
Take Alexa on the road with you with the Amazon Echo Auto. This device will work with your car's bluetooth and give you all the Alexa functionality you want.
Buy at Amazon

Toshiba 43LF621U19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition

$190 $330
Expires soon
A 4K Smart TV under $200? Yes, please. This Toshiba 43-inch Ultra screen is already equipped with Amazon Fire TV.
Buy at Amazon

Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition

$250 $350
Expires soon
A 50-inch 4K Smart TV will usually cost north of $500, but for Prime Day only, the Insignia budget model comes at only $250.
Buy at Amazon

All-new Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light

$60 $90
Expires soon
The adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours -- indoors or outdoors, day and night. With the Prime Day discount of $30 off, you can't go wrong.
Buy at Amazon

Alexa Smart Plug + Echo Dot

$27 $75
Expires soon
Connect an additional device in your home with this Alexa Smart Plug. This bundle comes with an Echo Dot and $48 of savings.
Buy at Amazon

Alexa Smart Plug + Echo (2nd Gen)

$55 $125
Expires soon
This is everything you need to start making your home smart. Save $70 with this bundle.
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Tablet

$30 $50
Expires soon
The Fire 7 is Amazon's best-selling tablet. It's size, affordability, and faster processor make it a great buy. Right now, it's at its lowest price ever.
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Edition

$60 $100
Expires soon
Looking for a tablet for your child, but you're not ready to dish out hundreds? Look no further. This Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is only $60 for Prime Day.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8

$50 $80
Expires soon
Similar to the Fire 7except with a slightly larger high-definition display, this tablet only cost $50 right now.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

$80 $130
Expires soon
With a protective case and pre-installed Free Time Unlimited, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is a great option for parents in need of keeping tabs on their child's screen time.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

$150 $200
Expires soon
The Fire HD 10 is the most versatile of all of Amazon's kids tablets. Get it now and save $50.
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-pack

$100 $200
Expires soon
Got two kids in need of their own devices? Additional savings with this bundle. These tablets already come equipped with a protective case and pre-installed Free Time Unlimited.
Buy at Amazon

If you’re looking for Amazon device deals, keep these brands in mind: Echo, Ring, Blink, Fire, Eero, and Kindle. You can expect good to great deals on pretty much device with those brands. If there doesn’t appear to be a discount or not much of a deal, the odds are good it will be featured in a short-term Lightning deal.

For sure you should check out the Echo smart speakers and Echo Show smart displays. Ring has video doorbells, alarm systems, security cameras, and smart lights on sale. Blink’s security cameras, especially its Blink XT outdoor cameras will likely have heavy discounts. It also appears Amazon is having its own version of a Fire sale, with deals on Fire TV streaming video remotes, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast, and Fire TV-enabled television sets. Smart homes need fast and consistent Wi-Fi, and the Eero Wi-Fi systems deals are impressive.

Amazon gives great discounts on tablets every year and this year is no exception, with excellent prices on Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 tablets and even better deals when you buy two of the same tablet. The exceptionally rugged Kids Edition Fire tablets are also a great buy this year. Finally, look for the bargains on Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite ereaders which include a $5 ebook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited.

Why choose Alexa over Google Assistant

There’s a lot to like with Alexa and Google Assistant, the two dominant smart home digital voice assistants. In fact, there is even a good argument to be made for bringing both into your home and use them for tasks that emphasize their respective strengthsdepth of knowledge for Google Assistant and entertainment and fun and the sheer number Alexa Skills and compatible devices for Amazon’s Alexa.

The down and dirty reality, however, is Alexa is everywhere. Or at least it seems that way. When we look at smart home and smart home-connected products, we find it hard to take devices that don’t support at least one of the two major smart home ecosystems. We prefer if the devices can work with both Alexa and Google Assistant. However, Alexa-compatible devices far outnumber those that work with Google Assistant.

Google Nest devices and user numbers are growing quickly, but that’s been the case for a long time when the Google Home smart speaker launched. The first Amazon Echo hit the market in November 2014, but Alexa’s lead is not due only to an extra 17 months on the market. From the get-go with the first Echo smart speaker, Amazon has been all-in developing and promoting smart home networks and the platform. Perhaps in 10 years, the easiest smart home platform to recommend will be one that hasn’t yet been introduced, but for today, Alexa is the hands-down winner.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations