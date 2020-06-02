Best Father’s Day iPad Deals 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro

June is here, and Father’s Day is less than two weeks away. That means it’s time to start shopping for Dad, and retailers are beginning to roll out their Father’s Day sales in earnest. There are some great iPad deals out there, and a new tablet makes a great gift. Here are the best Father’s Day iPad deals.
Today’s Best Father’s Day iPad Deals
- Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)— $250, was $330
- Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB, Wi-Fi) — $330, was $430
- Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi) — $380, was $460
- Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi) — $460, was $560
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 2018 Model) — $899, was $999
- iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model) — $965, was $999
Apple iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB$394
Apple iPad Pro - 11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Space Gray (2018)$716
Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th Generation) and iPad Air (3rd Generation)$144
Apple - iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 32GB (Verizon)$360
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB)$999
10.5-Inch Apple iPad Pro - 64GB Wifi - 2017 Model - Gray (Refurbished)$425
Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Gold$657
Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Latest Model$430
Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 128GB (Unlocked)$499
New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, 32GB)$250
Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Verizon)$430
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB)$1,639
Save on refurbished iPads from Apple
Up to $370 off
New 2020 Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Verizon Wireless)$850
Refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi 64GB - Silver$660
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 2018)$899
New Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G Cellular LTE, Verizon)$530
How To Choose A New iPad
Apple’s current iPad lineup features four different models, with a wide variety of price points. While not the cheapest tablets on the market, they are arguably some of the best — so the higher cost seems justified. Regardless, your budget is going to play a big part in which iPad is right for you unless you don’t mind opening up your wallet.
The standard iPad is the cheapest and the iPad that would be the best for the majority of our readers. The new 2020 model has a larger screen — now 10.2 inches — which is a half-inch larger than the previous 9.7-inch model, thanks to smaller bezels all around. The new iPad also includes a Smart Connector that allows you to hook it directly to a Smart Keyboard, also a new feature.
From here, you can step up to either the iPad Mini or iPad Air. The iPad Mini‘s brilliant 7.9-inch Retina touch display makes it one of the best smaller tablets on the market, but the smaller screen isn’t for everybody. If you want a high performing tablet, you might be better served by the current-generation iPad Air. With a 10.5-inch Retina touchscreen, a Smart Connector, and performance that rivals previous-generation iPad Pros — but much cheaper.
Finally, if you’re looking for the best of the best, the iPad Pro is your tablet. Coming in either of two sizes — 11 inches and 12.9 inches — and was just updated this year. This said, previous-generation models are still floating around, and are often found with steep discounts, as retailers try to clear out stock. The iPad Pro has the largest displays and the best hardware of the bunch, making it an especially great choice for those who plan to use their tablet with a keyboard for extended periods.
