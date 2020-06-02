  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Father’s Day iPad Deals 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro

By

June is here, and Father’s Day is less than two weeks away. That means it’s time to start shopping for Dad, and retailers are beginning to roll out their Father’s Day sales in earnest. There are some great iPad deals out there, and a new tablet makes a great gift. Here are the best Father’s Day iPad deals.

Today’s Best Father’s Day iPad Deals

  • Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)— $250, was $330
  • Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB, Wi-Fi) — $330, was $430
  • Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi) — $380, was $460
  • Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi) — $460, was $560
  • Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 2018 Model) — $899, was $999
  • iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model) — $965, was $999
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB

$394 $399
Expires soon
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and the latest model now supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro - 11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Space Gray (2018)

$716 $799
Expires soon
Apple recently launched new devices which means a bevy of savings on the older units, including this iPad Pro. Get the 64GB 11-inch model at a discount and walk away with money left in your pocket.
Buy at Amazon

Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th Generation) and iPad Air (3rd Generation)

$144 $159
Expires soon
Turn your 7th-gen 10.2-inch iPad or 3rd-gen iPad Air into a lightweight laptop-like workstation with the Apple Smart Keyboard folio. (Note that this does not work with the 6th-gen 9.7-inch iPads.)
Buy at Target

Apple - iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 32GB (Verizon)

$360 $460
Expires soon
Sign on with a 2-year Verizon contract and save a Benjamin on the latest 10.2-inch iPad (still our favorite tablet) with Wi-Fi and cellular 4G LTE connectivity that lets you use it on your data plan.
Buy at Best Buy
Additional savings available

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB)

$999 $1,149
Expires soon
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2019 model) is the larger, beefier sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display. Amazon is offering additional money off in the basket.
Buy at Best Buy

10.5-Inch Apple iPad Pro - 64GB Wifi - 2017 Model - Gray (Refurbished)

$425
Expires soon
The 10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017 model) is the larger, more powerful sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display similar to a laptop or some decent Chromebooks.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Gold

$657 $750
Expires soon
The iPad is still king of the tablet world, and the iPad Pro is the best of the best. So, a lightning deal like this is too good to pass on if you're in the market for a portable computer.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Latest Model

$430 $480
Expires soon
The Apple iPad Air offers the versatility of the iPad Pro at a much less expensive price. The latest-gen supports the Apple Pen and Smart Keyboard, making it a great multitasker.
Buy Now
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 128GB (Unlocked)

$499 $549
Expires soon
The all-new 7th generation iPad is our most recommended tablet for most people, and this discounted model comes with boosted storage as well as 4G LTE cellular connectivity.
Buy at B&H Photo
LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, 32GB)

$250 $330
Expires soon
The 7th-generation iPad hasn't been out long but you can already find it for a great deal. The perennial favorite tablet got an upgrade with a larger screen size, Smart Connector, and iPadOS.
Buy at Best Buy
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Verizon)

$430 $530
Expires soon
With its 7.9-inch retina display, the iPad Mini is perfect for travel. It supports the Apple Pencil for even more versatility. Sign up for a two-year data plan with Verizon and get a nice discount.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB)

$1,639 $1,699
Expires soon
It's not a mind-blowing deal, but if you want the best and beefiest iPad around, this Pro is the one. You can score it for a nice little discount right now.
Buy Now

Save on refurbished iPads from Apple

Up to $370 off
Expires soon
Brand new isn't the only way to buy iPads, and if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can score a hefty discount. Apple is offering up to $280 off a range of refurbished iPads on its online store.
Buy at Apple
LATEST MODEL

New 2020 Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Verizon Wireless)

$850 $950
Expires soon
Sign up for a two-year plan with Verizon and take $100 off the new 2020 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + 4G LTE connectivity.
Buy at Best Buy

Refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi 64GB - Silver

$660 $699
Expires soon
With the reveal of the new 2020 iPad Pro, now's the perfect chance to score a last-gen model on the cheap. This 11-inch iPad Pro, refurbished by the pros at Apple, looks and feels like new.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 2018)

$899 $999
Expires soon
If you're willing to buy last-gen, then the 2018 iPad Pro is still a good buy -- and a good way to save some cash.
Buy at Amazon

New Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G Cellular LTE, Verizon)

$530 $630
Expires soon
If you want a tablet you can hook up to your cellular network data plan, you can do a lot worse than the new 2019 iPad Air. Sign up for a two-year plan with Verizon and score it for a nice discount.
Buy at Best Buy

How To Choose A New iPad

Apple’s current iPad lineup features four different models, with a wide variety of price points. While not the cheapest tablets on the market, they are arguably some of the best — so the higher cost seems justified. Regardless, your budget is going to play a big part in which iPad is right for you unless you don’t mind opening up your wallet.

The standard iPad is the cheapest and the iPad that would be the best for the majority of our readers. The new 2020 model has a larger screen — now 10.2 inches — which is a half-inch larger than the previous 9.7-inch model, thanks to smaller bezels all around. The new iPad also includes a Smart Connector that allows you to hook it directly to a Smart Keyboard, also a new feature.

From here, you can step up to either the iPad Mini or iPad Air. The iPad Mini‘s brilliant 7.9-inch Retina touch display makes it one of the best smaller tablets on the market, but the smaller screen isn’t for everybody. If you want a high performing tablet, you might be better served by the current-generation iPad Air. With a 10.5-inch Retina touchscreen, a Smart Connector, and performance that rivals previous-generation iPad Pros — but much cheaper.

Finally, if you’re looking for the best of the best, the iPad Pro is your tablet. Coming in either of two sizes —  11 inches and 12.9 inches — and was just updated this year. This said, previous-generation models are still floating around, and are often found with steep discounts, as retailers try to clear out stock. The iPad Pro has the largest displays and the best hardware of the bunch, making it an especially great choice for those who plan to use their tablet with a keyboard for extended periods.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Buy discounts iPad 10.2 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e for Father’s Day

best 102 inch ipad cases 10 2 hero

The best iPad keyboards for 2020

iPad Pro (2018) review

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Pixel tablet deals for June 2020

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

These are the best cheap iPad deals for June 2020

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

These are the best air purifier deals for June 2020

best air purifier deals germ guardian ac5350b

Thermometers are sold out (almost) everywhere — here’s where to get one today

thermometer and sick person

These are the best cheap blender deals for June 2020

These are the best cheap dishwasher deals for June 2020

These are the best cheap humidifier deals for June 2020

These are the best cheap office chair deals for June 2020

These are the best cheap Apple TV deals and sales for June 2020

Apple TV Review

These are the best cheap pressure washer deals for June 2020

best pressure washer deals briggs stratton gas

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy online: stream the movie for free

how to watch the guardians of galaxy online

Dreaming of a Peloton? These exercise bikes are just as good (and cheaper, too)

The best Dyson deals and sales for June 2020: Vacuums and Fans