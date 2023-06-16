Father’s Day is fast approaching and there’s still time to buy your beloved Dad a sweet new device to show him how much you love him. That’s why we’ve rounded up the ten best Father’s Day tech deals going on right now. There’s something for most budgets here, including if you’re able to spend a lot on your loved one. Read on while we take you through the highlights and remember to order fast so you don’t miss out on the big day.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — $200, was $230

While it’s the Plus version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 that features in our look at the best tablets, the standard variety is still worth checking out. Saving your Dad the need to dig out their laptop or squint at a small phone screen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 offers a large 10.5-inch LCD display and all the useful features you would expect. 128GB of storage means plenty of room for all your Dad’s favorite apps as well as games too. A long-lasting battery and fast charging save him the need for a power source too often too.

Garmin Instinct 2 — $250, was $350

One of the best Garmin watches for ruggedness, the Garmin Instinct 2 is great for the active Dad. Whether he loves to run, hike, or swim, this smartwatch has him covered. It’s water-rated to up to 100 meters as well as thermal and shock-resistant thanks to its fiber-reinforced polymer case and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass. With built-in sports apps, it’ll track any workout you can think of while also providing tracking for your heart rate, sleep, pulse Ox, respiration, and much more. Up to 21 days of battery life in smartwatch mode is great but you also get up to 22 hours in GPS mode, surpassing other smartwatches.

Apple Watch Series 8 — $329, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches around and essential if your Dad already owns an iPhone. It looks great while also being an excellent health companion. It monitors all kinds of things from your blood oxygen levels to your heart rate. If your Dad suddenly has a low or high heart rate, he’ll get a notification warning him of this. The same goes for any irregular heart rhythm issues too. Besides that, it’ll track all his workouts and encourage him to do more to beat his previous records. Alternatively, if your Dad is a little older, fall and crash detection is great peace of mind.

Lorex Fusion 4K 16-Camera Capable (8 Wired + 8 Wi-Fi) 2TB NVR System with Bullet Cameras — $420, was $543

Equipped with smart deterrence and two-way audio, the Lorex Fusion 4K 16-channel NVR System allows you to truly customize your home security setup. It includes 8 wired channels, 8 WiFi channels, and a bevy of intelligent features to keep your home monitored and protected. 4K recording and color night vision ensure you get a crystal clear picture, even during playback, and deterrence support means you can stop events before they happen. Motion-activated warning lights and remote-triggered sirens will keep intruders at bay. The system is ideal for just about any type of property, home, or business. You can also use the Lorex Home app to remotely monitor the feeds, offering convenient access from anywhere, anytime.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop — $330, was $430

Coming from one of the best laptop brands, if your Dad’s current PC or laptop is getting a little old, they’ll appreciate this Dell Inspiron 15. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s well-suited for web browsing or typing up some documents. A 15.6-inch full HD screen looks great as helped by its 120Hz refresh rate while you also get roomy keycaps and a spacious touchpad. Ideal for the Dad who wants a simple yet well-made laptop.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones — $350, was $400

Some of the best headphones around, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are fantastic for the audiophile Dad. They provide excellent sound thanks to precision-engineered drivers that ensure powerful bass but delightfully crisp mids and lows too. In conjunction, there’s best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation so your Dad won’t be disturbed while taking in his favorite albums from years gone by. Comfortable to wear, they also offer up to 30 hours of battery life so they’re great for long trips. If your Dad is often busy, he’ll appreciate Speak to Chat which means as soon as he starts a conversation, the headphones pause to allow ambient sound.

Oura Ring Gen 3 — $359, was $399

If your Dad’s happy with his watch but likes the idea of smart wearables, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is an attractive bet. The ring is lighter than a conventional ring so he’ll hardly notice it. Its sensors are able to monitor sleep, activity, recovery, temperature trends, heart rate and even stress, so it’s more of an all-round health tracking device than a smartwatch. Up to seven days of battery life means maintenance is fairly low too so it soon becomes a part of one’s life.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) — $399, was $499

Sonos makes some of the best soundbars so they’re great for Dad’s home theater setup. This soundbar uses advanced audio processing so you get balanced sound from wall to wall at any volume level. Switch on Night Sound and you’ll still be able to hear dialogue and other key elements of a film or show without disturbing the rest of the household — perfect for a night owl Dad. Oscar-winning sound engineers have worked on the soundbar so it truly sounds great with support for Dolby Atmos further helping. There’s also Alexa and Google Assistant support for controlling other smart home devices.

LG 70-inch 4K TV — $498, was $648

LG makes many of the best TVs so you’re buying your Dad a reliable one here. This LG 70-inch 4K TV has an a5 Gen 5 AI processor that’s able to enhance the picture and sound of whatever you’re watching. There’s also Active HDR (HDR10 Pro) which automatically adjusts the quality of what you’re watching scene-by-scene. A dedicated Game Optimizer mode is perfect for gaming while there are also sports alerts with real-time updates from your favorite teams.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ — $600, was $930

Take a look at the differences between the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro 7 and you’ll instantly see why the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is so appealing. The laptop has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The true appeal comes from its 12.3-inch touchscreen with a 2736 x 1824 resolution. It looks great and it’s just as great to use. A versatile kickstand means you can adjust it nearly 180 degrees or you can use it as a tablet by detaching the type cover. It’s lightweight too and sure to be the kind of thing your Dad is wowed by.

Aventon Aventure Step-Over Ebike — $1,500, was $2,000

For the Dad who loves to cycle everywhere but also feels like gaining a little help with the hills, there’s the Aventon Aventura Step-Over Ebike. No terrain is too rugged here with a suspension fork that has a bump absorbing 80mm of travel. It can travel at up to 20 MPH out of the box or you can configure it to class 3 to get up to 28 MPH. An easy-to-use color LCD display shows the speed, battery charge level, and pedal assist level, along with the distance traveled at all times. It’s great for exploring the local area in style.

