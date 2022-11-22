 Skip to main content
Best Fitbit Black Friday Deals: Shop the early sales now

Andrew Morrisey
By
Black Friday doesn’t officially take place until November 25, but Walmart Black Friday deals and Best Buy Black Friday deals are already here, allowing you to shop early, beat the crowds, and still take home a Black Friday discount. Among the best early Black Friday deals are several Fitbit models, with the Fitbit Luxe, Fitbit Versa 2, and Fitbit Sense 2 all seeing impressive discounts right now. We’re rounded up the best Fitbit Black Friday deals available right now, as they emerge in real time, so keep scrollin’.

LiveLast updated November 21, 2022 10:36 PM

