Save big and stay fashionable with these three Fossil Grant watch deals

Proudly showcase your stylish smartwatch during any occasion when you snag a Fossil Q Grant Hybrid Smartwatch in dark brown leather, which is currently 23 percent off on Amazon. The fashion-friendly hybrid smartwatch looks and feels like an everyday luxury watch but functions like a smartwatch.

This smartwatch is compatible with Android operating systems 4.4 or above and iPhone 5/ iOS operating systems 8.2 and higher. Enjoy built-in mobile notifications at your wrist for social media updates, texts, emails, and calendar alerts. It also features a built-in alarm clock, and can also take a picture and control your music. The watch also functions as an activity tracker, allowing you to monitor your everyday accomplishments including steps, distance, and calories burned.

The durable watch is water resistant to about 165 feet, so it can withstand splashes or brief immersion in water. The battery-powered smartwatch keeps you connected, with no charging needed. It has a 44-millimeter case diameter and customizable buttons, making this a smartwatch that can be uniquely tailored to your needs. It also doubles as a camera remote so you can essentially take a selfie with just the push of a button. Personalize it even further as you match your Fossil Q to your look each morning in mere seconds by swapping out the dark brown leather strap for any of the many interchangeable straps available in various colors and designs.

The stylish Fossil Q Grant Hybrid Smartwatch in dark brown leather normally retails for $155 but is currently discounted on Amazon to $119, saving you $36 (23 percent).

