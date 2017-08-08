Save big and stay fashionable with these three Fossil Grant watch deals

Fossil has been diving deeper into the wearables industry, with plans to expand its already extensive collection of wearable tech products to more than 300 this year. In the wearables industry, Fossil gets it right where other tech companies fail by focusing as much on features as on fashion. The Fossil Grant watch collection combines old-school styling with contemporary construction to create a truly timeless look. Fossil Grant watches are modeled after vintage clocks, with Roman numerals uniquely designed to provide artistic balance to the dial and layered sub-eyes over the numerals in order to create a sense of depth. Read on to browse the best Fossil Grant watch deals available right now.
Fossil Q Grant Hybrid Smartwatch
Proudly showcase your stylish smartwatch during any occasion when you snag a Fossil Q Grant Hybrid Smartwatch in dark brown leather, which is currently 23 percent off on Amazon. The fashion-friendly hybrid smartwatch looks and feels like an everyday luxury watch but functions like a smartwatch.
This smartwatch is compatible with Android operating systems 4.4 or above and iPhone 5/ iOS operating systems 8.2 and higher. Enjoy built-in mobile notifications at your wrist for social media updates, texts, emails, and calendar alerts. It also features a built-in alarm clock, and can also take a picture and control your music. The watch also functions as an activity tracker, allowing you to monitor your everyday accomplishments including steps, distance, and calories burned.
The durable watch is water resistant to about 165 feet, so it can withstand splashes or brief immersion in water. The battery-powered smartwatch keeps you connected, with no charging needed. It has a 44-millimeter case diameter and customizable buttons, making this a smartwatch that can be uniquely tailored to your needs. It also doubles as a camera remote so you can essentially take a selfie with just the push of a button. Personalize it even further as you match your Fossil Q to your look each morning in mere seconds by swapping out the dark brown leather strap for any of the many interchangeable straps available in various colors and designs.
The stylish Fossil Q Grant Hybrid Smartwatch in dark brown leather normally retails for $155 but is currently discounted on Amazon to $119, saving you $36 (23 percent).
Fossil Grant Sports Chronograph Blue Dial Mens Watch
Save some money while still getting a fashionable Fossil watch with this Fossil Grant Sports Chronograph Blue Dial Mens Watch deal, which currently takes $55 off the normal retail price. This silver stainless steel chronograph watch is ideal for fitness lovers.
The sports watch is easy on the eyes with a fixed stainless steel bezel, a blue top ring, a blue dial with luminous gold-tone hands, and Roman numeral hour markers. The watch has minute markers around the outer rim and an analog-quartz dial with luminescent hands and markers. Three sub-dials display 60-second, 30-minute, and 24-hour intervals.
The fitness-friendly watch is water-resistant to 50 meters (165 feet), making it suitable for short periods of recreational swimming. It’s crafted out of durable mineral crystal that protects the watch from scratches and everyday wear and tear. The band has a fold-over clasp with an easy to use safety release.
The Fossil Grant Sports Chronograph Blue Dial Men’s Watch normally retails for $145 but is currently on sale for $90 on Amazon, saving you $55 (38 percent).
Fossil Grant Watch
A timeless piece, this Fossil Grant Watch will keep your wrist looking dapper for years to come. This simple but elegant Grant model earned a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on more than 350 customer reviews, and is currently $35 off on Amazon.
The gold-tone Fossil watch features a textured white dial with Roman numerals, three chronograph subdials, and cutout hands with white tips. It has a stainless steel case with a mineral dial window and quartz movement with an analog display. It boasts a handsome leather calfskin band with tonal stitching and an easy-to-buckle closure.
Durable and dependable, the watch is water resistant to 50 meters (165 feet). The 44-millimeter diameter case is large but not overpowering, measuring 12 millimeters thick, which makes it easy to use as a stopwatch. The vintage-inspired watch features a brown on eggshell color scheme that suits most occasion, from business to casual.
The Fossil Grant Watch normally retails for $115 but is currently available for $69 on Amazon, providing a $46 (40 percent) discount.
MORE DEALS
- Score a Pebble Time Smartwatch for only $50 on Amazon
- 12 Awesome Mobile Deals on Phones, Wireless Gadgets, and More
- 8 Portable Tech Gadgets You Shouldn’t Leave Home Without
Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.