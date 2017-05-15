Looking for a great price on a Galaxy S8? Check out these carriers’ deals

The Galaxy S8 was released less than a month ago and, not surprisingly, carriers are flush with deals offering you the chance you score the popular phone at a discounted price. An unlocked version of the phone will come out soon, and it can be pre-ordered at select retailers such as Best Buy, along with current models, which are also available on Amazon. Before you pay full price, check out how you can get your Galaxy S8 at a discounted rate — or even for free.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering a limited-time buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Galaxy S8. The deal allows you to score two phones via a prepaid card when you have T-Mobile ONE and sign up for 24-month finance agreements. The deal is available for well-qualified customers and requires finance agreements for both devices. You essentially get two Galaxy S8 phones for $30 down and for $30 per month ($750 total) for 24 months.

T-Mobile isn’t providing any specific bonuses for trade-in models at the moment, but you can get an estimate of how much your current device will be worth online by visiting its trade-in page and entering your carrier, device, and model. The page gives you a rough estimate on the spot, but the actual value of the device isn’t finalized until you ship it in and the device’s worth can be fully determined in person.

Verizon

Verizon isn’t offering any notable Galaxy S8 promos. You can pay for the device in full or in 24 installments of $31.50 per month with $0 down. When ordered online, there is no restocking fee, which saves you $35, but there is a one-time activation fee of $30. Verizon does offer an upgrade program that allows you to trade it in and upgrade to the newest model after 30 days and 50 percent of your Galaxy S8 is paid off.

Your best bet for saving some money on a Galaxy S8 through Verizon is to trade in your existing device to receive either a Verizon gift card or account credit. To get an estimate of how much your existing device is worth, visit the company trade-in page.

Sprint

Sprint is boasting a two-for-one “Sprint Lease” promo that allows you to lease a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, and get a GS7 Edge lease for free. The promo lets you pay $31.25 per month for the S8 or $35.42 per month for the S8+, and get a 32GB S7 Edge for $0 per month after a $28.96 per month service credit. It requires you buy new lines of service or one new line and one upgrade. The deal is for well-qualified customers and requires an 18-month lease.

The other highlight of the deal is that it allows you to upgrade your GS8 to the latest Galaxy model any time after 12 lease payments. It also enters you for a chance to win what the company is calling the “ultimate music lover’s package.” Finally, Sprint offers free activation when you buy online or call in, which provides a savings of $30.

If you’re switching over to Sprint from another carrier, you can also take advantage of a special data plan promo that offers one line for $50 per month, two lines for $40 per month, four lines for $30 per month, and your fifth line free until August 30, 2018. The plans include unlimited talk, text, and data, and streams video at up to HD 1080p, music at up to 1.5mbps, and gaming at up to 8mbps.

Sprint also offers a buyback program that allows you to turn your old devices in for cash. If you use the buyback program online, your transactions provide an account credit within three billing cycles; if you do it in person, the transactions provide either an instant credit toward the purchase of a new phone or accessories at the point of sale or an account credit.

AT&T

AT&T is offering a buy-one-get-one Galaxy S8 promo with certain wireless contracts and DirectTV purchases required. You can buy a Samsung Galaxy S8 and get one free when you buy both devices on AT&T Next with monthly eligible wireless (minimum first line $50; second line $20) and DIRECTV service (minimum of $29.99 per month.).

If you already have AT&T wireless and DIRECTV, you can go straight ahead and shop for your Galaxy S8 and get one for free with the addition of a new line, but if you’re switching carriers and don’t have AT&T wireless and DIRECTV, you’ll need to purchase these services in order to get the second phone free. The retail price of the first phone is divided into installment payments under one of two plans: AT&T Next (a 30-month agreement at $25) or AT&T Next Every Year (a 24-month agreement at $31.25 per month).

As for the DIRECTV part, it excludes streaming-only services, and if you’re a new customer, you must commit to a 24-month agreement that takes effect within 30 days of device activation. Additionally, your addresses for TV and wireless accounts must match and both wireless lines must be on the same account.

