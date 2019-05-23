Digital Trends
Amazon drops prices on Logitech, Razer, and SteelSeries gaming mouses

Anyone who spends a lot of time gaming, understands the true importance of getting the most out of their gaming monitor, even when investing in a gaming mouse. Gaming mice have been made for PC gaming to double the performance action, provide smoother motions, and be the perfect companion in mastering PvP battles. Amazon is now having a great sale on some of the best gaming mouses available.

Of course, unless you’re a hardcore gamer, it can be challenging to know exactly where to start looking for the ultimate gaming mouse.  To help you out, we have created a roundup of some the best gaming mouses on sale at Amazon.

Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse

best gaming mouses on amazon logitech mouse

Logitech has been known to make advanced mice for PC gaming. In fact, our review of the Logitech’s G600 MMO Gaming Mouse was high except for its steep price of $80. With this Amazon price cut though its definitely worth buying. The Logitech G600 MMO gaming mouse comes with 20 tuned buttons, as well as a 12-button thumb panel for easy navigation. This mouse also has low friction so you can expect smoother motion and cursor movement, especially while playing your favorite video game. A G-shift ring finger-button doubles the amount of action, so you will not be disappointed when in combat. With the G600, your hands will have support as you play video games for hours. Logitech’s goal with the G600 was to make sure that every button helps reduce mistakes when clicking around. The high-precision laser tracks up to 8200 dpi, and has a USB cable, so the G600 can hang around for a while.

Previously, the Logitech G600 gaming mouse cost $80 but is now $32, saving you $49.

Razer’s Abyssus Essential Gaming Mouse

best gaming mouses on amazon razer mouse

Razer is another company known to make powerful gaming mice. Compared to Logitech’s G600 MMO gaming mouse, Razer’s Abyssus Essential gaming mouse can take the competition with its leading features: a 7,200 DPI optical sensor, enabling tracking at 220 inches per second. In addition, the Razer Abyssus Essential gaming mouse has 3 Hyperresponse buttons so you get more macro-capabilities, making it easier to play for a long period of time. Since this gaming mouse is powered by Razer Chroma, you can game with a unique underglow lighting. Razer made the Abyssus Essential gaming mouse customizable so you can pick from various preset lighting effects, allowing your mouse to show off its bright colors. The DPI may be lower on this gaming mouse but having 16.8 million customizable color options truly make up for it. Lastly, Razer’s Abyssus Essential gaming mouse is suited for gamers who are ambidextrous.

For now, Razer’s Abyssus Essential gaming mouse can be as low as $27 for repackaged or $60 for new.

SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse

best gaming mouses on amazon steelseries mouse

SteelSeries may not be in the forefront of gaming accessory companies, but it is also offering a great deal on its Rival 310 gaming mouse on Amazon. The Rival 310 gaming mouse offers comfortable grip styles, lightweight materials for fast movement, and a slick design. Like Razer’s Abyssus Essential gaming mouse, you have the option to choose from 16.8 million colors. Plus, reactive illumination responds to low ammo and health in video games. The Rival 310 gaming mouse offers anywhere from 3,500 to 12,000 CPI, while the TrueMove3 delivers advanced jitter reduction to provide natural movement without having to slow down the response time. A truly great feature for those gamers who are addicted to caffeine.

SteelSeries is having a deal on its Rival 310 gaming mouse where you can buy it on Amazon for $36, saving you $14.

So which is the best gaming mouse?  Logitech’s G600 MMO gaming mouse offers some of the best features for gamers. Though Logitech’s G600 MMO gaming mouse may cost more, that just means you will get more for your money.  Razer’s Abyssus Essential gaming mouse and Steel Series Rival 310 gaming mouses are broadly similar, so the choice depends on what features you need.

