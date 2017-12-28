The five best gift cards of 2017, and how you can spend them

We’ve all heard, read about or been told that gift cards show a lack of effort on the gift-giver. While that may or may not be true, gift cards are still one of the most popular holiday gifts and stocking-stuffers. Personally, I happen to love gift cards and I’ll tell you why. Other than the fact that it’s literally free money, they’re great for buying the things I really need or want yet hesitate to buy with my own money. Being given a couple gift cards myself, I became curious about which gift cards were the most popular.
So after sussing out the best gift cards of 2017, I picked five out of the most popular ones and a few things that you can buy with them. So whether you’re here because you unwrapped or exchanged an unwanted gift for some money-filled plastic, here’s a list of needs and wants you can swipe that card for.
Amazon
- Cop a GoPro carrying case for under $9.97 (Under $25)
- Upgrade to velvet hangers for $13 (Under $50)
- Not an AmazonBasic product, but a great gift card buy is a grown-up blender: Vitamix for $300 (Under $500)
Apple
- Apple Watch 3 bands for $49 (under $50)
- urBeats3 Earphones with lightning connector for $99.95 (Under $100)
- The coveted AirPods for $159 (Under $250)
iTunes
- Hear the latest drops with an Apple Music membership starting at $4.99 plus a free three-month trial on all plans (Under $15)
- Take a break from Netflix and rent an Apple Movie starting at 99 cents (Under $25)
- Best-selling audiobooks on iBooks starting at $2.99 (Under $50)
Target
- Stock up on Instax Mini film packs for $14.99 (Under $25)
- Get your indoor party on with Cards against humanity for $25 (Under $50)
- Watch TV properly with a Samsung Sound Bar and Wireless Sub for $140 (Under $250)
Sephora
- Try the award-winning Fenty Beauty by Rihanna one shade at a time with the newly released Mattemoiselle matte lipstick line (Under $25)
- Until January 1, use code “SALEONSALE” to get an extra 20 percent off sale items (Under $50)
- See for yourself what the social media hype is around the Glamglow gravitymud firming treatment for $69 (Under $100)
