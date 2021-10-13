For PlayStation fans who haven’t upgraded to the latest console, the PlayStation 5 is the best gift that they can receive right now. However, for those who already have it, there are many other options if you want to get them a gift that will help them maximize the gaming machine.

If you don’t know where to start, or you’re not sure if you can get anything good with your budget, don’t worry. To help you out, we’ve gathered the best gifts for PS5 owners, so all you have to do is choose.

PS5 DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller

For PlayStation 5 owners who are not fans of the white color of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller that comes with the console, you can get them this Midnight Black version. This controller comes with all the same features, including haptic feedback that responds to in-game actions and adaptive triggers that apply different controls depending on the force that you apply as you press them. It also comes with a built-in microphone to chat with your friends during online multiplayer sessions, though there’s also an option to connect a headset through the 3.5mm jack.

PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

The Pulse 3D wireless headset will help gamers better appreciate every aspect of PlayStation 5 games as it’s fine-tuned for 3D Audio. You’ll enjoy a more immersive experience because you’ll hear sounds coming from every direction while you play. The headset also comes with dual noise-cancelling microphones, which will improve communication with teammates when engaging in online multiplayer modes. For personal adjustments, you can customize the headset’s equalizer settings through the PS5 Control Center.

5TB WD_Black P10 Game Drive

Some gamers go back and forth between several games, so they might need additional storage space for the PlayStation 5 to be able to install multiple games and all their DLCs. Fortunately, the console is compatible with external hard drives like the WD_Black P10 Game Drive, which adds 5TB to the PlayStation 5’s 825GB of storage space. It’s small, so it’s portable and doesn’t take up too much space beside the console, and it’s protected by a durable metal top cover so you don’t have to worry that you’ll lose all your data after a slight nudge.

PS5 Charging Station for DualSense

Charge up to two DualSense controllers at the same time with the PS5 Charging Station — it only uses one USB port to charge two controllers, which frees up one USB port for other accessories. Gamers who primarily play single-player games will be sure that their spare controller is always ready to go if the battery of their first controller dies. You can also be sure that your controllers are prepared for sudden plans of playing together with your friends and other family members.

PS5 Media Remote

For PlayStation 5 owners who use the console for more than just gaming, the PS5 Media Remote is a necessity. The accessory features dedicated buttons for Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube, in addition to the typical buttons to control the playback of the content that you’re watching. The Media Remote also comes with a built-in IR transmitter, so you can use it to adjust the volume and to switch on compatible TVs, making it possibly the only remote that you need for your entire entertainment hub.

PS5 HD Camera

Both aspiring and veteran streamers will want to own the PS5 HD Camera, which features dual wide-angle lenses that can record video in 1080p resolution. The built-in stand will let you adjust the camera’s angle, whether you place it above or below your TV. The PS5 HD Camera works with the DualSense controller, from where you can create a recording or start a stream through the Create button, while the PlayStation 5 offers background removal tools so that you can add yourself to gameplay videos.

USA Gear PS5 Travel Case

Gamers who just can’t leave their PlayStation 5 behind when they travel will want the USA Gear PS5 Case, which is made out of durable nylon material. The travel case will protect the console with its heavy-duty metal hardware, reinforced weather-proof base, and padded scratch-resistant interior. One side is dedicated to the PlayStation 5, while the other side includes several compartment dividers to store all the necessary accessories, including controllers, cables, and headsets, in addition to the games that you’ll be bringing along on the trip.

Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel & Magnetic Pedals

PlayStation 5 owners who like to play racing games will love the Thrustmaster T248, which includes a racing wheel that’s wrapped in leather with three types of force feedback, and very responsive magnetic pedals with four pressure modes on the brake pedal. The racing wheel features up to 25 action buttons and paddle shifters, along with an interactive dashboard with options of more than 20 different displays on the screen. It’s also compatible with the PlayStation 4 and PC, in case there are more racing games that you play on these platforms.

OIVO PS5 Stand with Charging Station & Cooling Fans

OIVO provides an all-in-one hub for the PlayStation 5 with this vertical stand, which also features a charging station for two DualSense controllers and cooling fans that keep the console’s temperature low through more effective heat dissipation. This keeps the PlayStation 5 running at peak performance, even after hours of playing by yourself or with friends. There are also slots for up to 15 game cases, so all your options are always within reach, as well as USB ports if you need to connect or charge more accessories.

NexiGo PS5 Metal Black Faceplates

There are no other color options for the PlayStation 5 aside from white, so owners who want to change how the console looks will have to purchase faceplates like these ones from NexiGo. These faceplates are made from high-quality material that’s both durable and lightweight, and they match the original PlayStation 5 faceplates so you won’t have to worry about any ports being blocked. They’re also very easy to install, so you can switch between faceplates whenever you feel like it as there are several colors available from NexiGo.

