It’s Green Monday — here are the best deals you can shop today

It’s Green Monday today, which means it’s one of the retail industry’s busiest shopping days thanks to it being the second Monday in December, and not long left till the big day. In honor of that, there are some amazing deals out there right now including big discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones, and much more. We’ve picked out some of the best deals you can shop today so you can spend less time searching around. Read on while we take you through them.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $130, was $180

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the most advanced fitness trackers out there. Able to track all your movements, steps, calories and more, it uses such information to collate together a daily readiness score, which reveals if you’re ready to exercise or if you should focus on your recovery instead that day. It also provides you with a stress management score, detecting your stress levels via your skin’s ability to sweat. An ECG app also monitors your heart rate effectively so you know whether there are any issues going on there, too. A built-in GPS rounds off the exceptional array of options this delightful looking fitness tracker provides.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 — $140, was $180

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a great way to be safer at home as well as never miss a delivery. The doorbell offers 1080p HD video and two-way talk so you can always communicate with anyone calling round, even if you’re not actually near home. With customizable motion zones, you can also focus on the areas that matter most to you without being distracted by animals or cars going past. It’s easy to set up plus you can even arrange quick replies with preset responses that save you time when talking to delivery drivers or other callers. It’s a great way of keeping an eye on what’s going on around your home.

Asus 14-inch Chromebook — $149, was $249

If you’re looking for one of the best Chromebooks, this Asus 14-inch Chromebook may tempt you. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC storage. That’s just what you need to get things done while on the move. It also has voice control support courtesy of Google Assistant built-in. It’s a fairly simple device but if you regularly use Google apps and simply want to upload files to the cloud so they’re accessible from anywhere, an inexpensive Chromebook is exactly what you need.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones — $248, was $350

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are an utter dream to use. They offer superior active noise cancellation features that make them some of the best headphones for blocking out background noise when you’re trying to listen to music or podcasts. With premium sound quality, everything sounds fantastic and for up to 30 hours thanks to great battery life. In addition, useful features like touch controls and a speak-to-chat mode mean these are some of the most convenient headphones out there. Adaptive sound control is possibly the best feature, automatically detecting your surroundings and providing you with the best listening experience at all times.

Insignia 55-inch Class F50 Series QLED 4K TV — $400, was $650

QLED is one of the latest TV technologies out there right now and this Insignia 55-inch Class F50 QLED 4K TV is an inexpensive way to find out why it’s so great. Quantum dot technology means bright highlights with dark shadows so you can catch all the subtle details going on via whatever you’re watching. Dolby Vision is included for sharper contrast as well, and ultra vivid picture quality. Alongside the great picture quality, you also get Alexa voice controls, extensive streaming options via Fire TV support, plus HDMI ARC compatibility so it’s simple to hook up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ — $700, was $930

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a small but vital refresh of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 making it a worthy purchase. It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is its all-important 12.3-inch touchscreen that lets you get more hands-on and tactile with what you’re doing. It’s an ideal machine for working or studying with, plus thanks to its hinges, you can arrange it perfectly for watching streaming content during your downtime. With fast charging support and an ultra-portable design that brings its weight down to just 1.7 pounds, it’s a dream to use all day long.

