You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a set of headphones — the nation’s leading retailers have slashed the price of everything from top-rated Bose and Sony wireless noise-canceling cans to must-have Apple and Beats by Dre earbuds to celebrate Labor Day.
Best headphone deals for Labor Day
Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones$298 $350
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds$160 $190
Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones, 3.5mm Connector for Apple Devices - Charcoal$50 $99
1MORE Triple Driver in-Ear Earphones Hi-Res Headphones - Silver$76 $100
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II with Google Assistant - Black$299 $349
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model)$179 $199
Just as we’ve done for 4K TVs, laptops, mattresses, and just about everything else you can imagine, we’ve rounded up all the best headphone deals available this Labor Day, with the list including the Apple AirPods 2, Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Bose QuietComfort 35, and Sony WH-100XM3.
But be warned: There’s a limited stock set aside for each deal, so if you want to be in with a chance of snapping up a pair of top-rated headphones on the cheap, you’re going to need to act fast — a second wasted researching the offer can be the difference between snagging a bargain and missing out.
Fortunately for you, we’ve done all the hard work; we sifted through hundreds of deals, magnifying glass in hand, and only extracted the crème de la crème. We’re talking about the headphones that sit at the very top of their class — like the king of noise-canceling: Sony WH-100XM3 .
How to choose headphones
The secret to scoring a fantastic deal on any shopping holiday, including Black Friday and Labor Day, is planning. Decide on the type of headphones you’re after and any features (such as a set of wireless headphones with noise-canceling on board) you need before starting your search.
Better yet, tunnel in on the headphones you want beforehand to increase your chances of bagging them at a discount. That way you won’t have to waste precious time trawling through the offers; you can move up a few scroll or two and see if they’re on offer in a mere matter of seconds.
Not sure what features you need, or whether you’re best suited to in-ear, on-ear, or over-ear? Take a look at our headphone buying guide.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones get a cool price cut on Amazon
- Best headphone deals for August 2019: Apple AirPods, Bose, and Sony
- Amazon takes $64 off Plantronics wireless noise-canceling headphones
- Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Sony, and wireless earbuds on sale
- Enjoy your movie in peace with Sennheiser’s RS 165, now only $135 on Amazon