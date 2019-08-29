Deals

The best headphone deals for Labor Day: Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony, and more

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a set of headphones — the nation’s leading retailers have slashed the price of everything from top-rated Bose and Sony wireless noise-canceling cans to must-have Apple and Beats by Dre earbuds to celebrate Labor Day.

Best headphone deals for Labor Day

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

You won't find a better blend of performance, features, and comfort -- even if your budget can take you to the Moon and back. Seriously, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the best out there.
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

With fantastic sound, a five-hour battery life, and Alexa on board, the Jabra Elite 65t are about as well-rounded as true wireless headphones come ⁠— knocking the Apple AirPods off its throne.
Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones, 3.5mm Connector for Apple Devices - Charcoal

Don't let the price fool you. This $50 deal gets you fantastic sound quality from Bose — one of the best in the industry.
1MORE Triple Driver in-Ear Earphones Hi-Res Headphones - Silver

These earbuds are premium in every way but their price. We've picked them as the Best Earbuds, and they're even better now that they are on sale.
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II with Google Assistant - Black

The QuietComfort 35 are still some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, delivering balanced audio (even at the loudest of volume) and around 20 hours of life per charge.
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model)

If you're the proud owner of a newer iPhone, AirPods are a must. This latest model even includes a wireless charging case, allowing you to increase the battery life of each wireless earbud.
Just as we’ve done for 4K TVs, laptops, mattresses, and just about everything else you can imagine, we’ve rounded up all the best headphone deals available this Labor Day, with the list including the Apple AirPods 2, Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Bose QuietComfort 35, and Sony WH-100XM3.

But be warned: There’s a limited stock set aside for each deal, so if you want to be in with a chance of snapping up a pair of top-rated headphones on the cheap, you’re going to need to act fast — a second wasted researching the offer can be the difference between snagging a bargain and missing out.

Fortunately for you, we’ve done all the hard work; we sifted through hundreds of deals, magnifying glass in hand, and only extracted the crème de la crème. We’re talking about the headphones that sit at the very top of their class — like the king of noise-canceling: Sony WH-100XM3 .

How to choose headphones

The secret to scoring a fantastic deal on any shopping holiday, including Black Friday and Labor Day, is planning. Decide on the type of headphones you’re after and any features (such as a set of wireless headphones with noise-canceling on board) you need before starting your search.

Better yet, tunnel in on the headphones you want beforehand to increase your chances of bagging them at a discount. That way you won’t have to waste precious time trawling through the offers; you can move up a few scroll or two and see if they’re on offer in a mere matter of seconds.

Not sure what features you need, or whether you’re best suited to in-ear, on-ear, or over-ear? Take a look at our headphone buying guide.

Those in the market for something a little different — a new iPad, laptop, games console, or maybe even a mattress, for example — ought to check out our list of the best Labor Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now right through the end of the big event on September 3, so it’s worth a bookmark.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

