Can’t find iPad deals for the holidays? The best alternatives

It’s tough to find any iPad deals right now, so if you’re keen on buying a new tablet as a great Christmas gift idea, we’ve got some great alternatives lined up. All currently on offer, these are some of the best tablet deals as well as some of the best tablet alternatives if you can’t get your hands on an iPad. Read on while we tell you all about them.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet — $55, was $90

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is a great option for those looking for a tablet on a tight budget. It offers an 8-inch HD display, 32GB of internal storage (with the option for more to be added with a microSD card) plus an all-day battery life of up to 12 hours. You can use it to do all kinds of things from checking email, making video calls, updating shopping lists, to simply watching your favorite streaming shows while on the move. It’s a surprisingly versatile device for something so cheap.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — $250, was $350

One of many great Samsung Galaxy Tab deals out there, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is down to just $250. The 10.4-inch tablet offers 64GB of storage and a design that’s lighter than a pound so it’s ideal to take out and about with you. With all-day battery life, its fast charging USB-C port can get things back up to scratch in no time. Expect an impressive battery life of up to 13 hours so you won’t need to do this too often. The device even comes with an S Pen stylus so you can get more hands-on with what you’re doing as well as use your fingers to get things done. It’s a remarkably versatile device for anyone looking for a midrange tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 — $500, was $650

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is what we consider to be one of the best Android tablets out there. It offers top-end processing power, a beautiful display, and — like other Samsung tablets — has an S Pen stylus included. Its 11-inch display is beautiful looking, supporting HDR, while its processor can keep up with whatever you have planned. The rear-facing, dual-lens 13-megapixel and 5MP main camera is capable of recording 4K video at 30 frames per second, while the 8MP front camera is good enough for selfies and video chat. All day battery life completes the well-rounded package.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ — $700, was $850

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus offers an absolutely amazing screen for watching videos while on the move. Alongside that, it’s also very powerful while maintaining a long battery life. A huge 12.4-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate lends itself to being more productive but it’s also great for watching movies on. Vibrant in every way, it supports multitasking features so it’s easier to split up what you’re doing while not missing out. As a high-end tablet, you’ll love everything about it from great cameras, its included S Pen, and that truly gorgeous screen. It’s ideal for all kinds of purposes and sure to be a big hit this Christmas.

