The deals keep coming for Prime Day 2019 as we enter the second day of the summer sales bonanza for merchants and customers. We’ve reported the best deals leading up to and during Prime Day for smart home devices, 4K TVs, Apple products, small kitchen appliances, and more. Now it’s time for our picks of the very best of the deals we’ve seen so far — with the proviso that both Amazon and Walmart could unleash amazing new deals at any time.

Walmart came on strong for Prime Day 2019 and continues what calls The Big Save through Wednesday, July 17. Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 sale is scheduled to end at midnight tonight, but we won’t be shocked if the online mega-force decides one more day of incredible deals for shoppers and inventory-turning sales isn’t such a bad idea and follows Walmart’s calendar stretching.

So we picked the best of the best deals in the hottest categories and pulled them together. There are long lists of amazing bargains in every product category, but these are the four best deals. Whether you’re shopping for knock-out 4K TV, an incredible-value in a smart home device, or the top Apple and Instant Pot buys, these four deals can help you save up to $150.

Echo (2nd Generation) with Amazon Smart Plug — $70 off



The Amazon Echo was the first and now it’s the best deal. There are loads of great deals on Amazon’s smart speakers and we could easily have picked the Echo Dot, reduced to its all-time-low price of $22 or $27 for a Dot $27 bundled with a Smart Plugbundled with a Smart Plug, but we have to go with the Echo for the best of the best because your big win with the larger Echo is room-filling music quality. The Echo Dot plays music, sure, but the Dot just doesn’t compare to the Echo’s Dolby processing with its clear vocals and much deeper bass. The Echo is also available at $50, its lowest-ever-price, but when you get an Amazon Smart Plug for just five bucks more, the bundled deal wins.

Normally priced at $125, the Echo and Smart Plug bundle is just $55 during Prime Day. If you want a smart speaker with a dance party just waiting for your voice command, this is a the best deal ever for an Alexa smart speaker.

LG 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV 65UK6090PUA — $150 off



LG’s 65UK6090PUA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV at $550 is a stunning deal for an equally-stunning TV. The 65UK6090PUA has all the check-box features you want in a 4K TVs, including an Upscale Engine, to spins HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and multi-format HDR for punching up low-light scenes. This smart TV with rich, crisp colors is an excellent deal.

Usually $799, the LG 65-inch 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV 65UK6090PUA is just $550 during Walmart’s Big Save event.

Instant Pot Duo 60 6-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker — $50 off

The Instant Pot Duo 60 6-quart 7-in-1 multi-cooker is a step up from the base Instant Pot Lux 60. The Duo 60 adds a yogurt maker function to Lux 6-in-1’s pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, and food warmer functions. The Duo 60 has 14 built-in programmable functions and 12 temperature pre-sets, both more than the Lux 60.

Regularly priced $100, the Instant Pot Duo 60 is just $50 during Walmart’s Big Save sale. If you’re shopping for your first Instant Pot, an upgrade, or a second unit so you can prepare two dishes at the same time, this is the time to snap up the Duo 60 at this discounted price.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model) — $80 off



The Apple iPad scores as the best tablet available for most people as well as the best Apple product deal during Prime Day 2019. The iPad’s 9.7-inch 2048 by 1536 resolution Retina display pairs with a fast A10 processor and a battery that can keep the tablet running for up to 10 hours per charge.

Ordinarily $329, the Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model) is just $249 during Prime Day. If you need a tablet and have been waiting for a good deal on an iPad, this is it.

