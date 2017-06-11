Amazon slashes prices on its lineup of Kindle ebook readers for Father’s Day

Through Saturday, June 17, Amazon is slashing prices on its popular lineup of Kindle ebook readers just in time for Father’s Day. If you’ve checked out our Father’s Day gift guide but nothing jumped out at you, then we’ve put together a quick rundown of discounted Kindle models to help you choose the best device for the dad in your life. With Amazon offering savings of up to $90, now is a great time to grab a Kindle for a father who loves to read.

Kindle The first Kindle on our deals list is the one that started it all. The classic ebook reader is now being offered at a $20 discount, bringing it down to $60. While this is essentially the same basic ebook reader that kicked off the Kindle family years ago, the current eighth-generation iteration features a few new refinements like a thinner, lighter body and greatly increased resolution. The touchscreen display uses a glare-free finish and multiple shades of black, white, and grey to mimic the appearance of paper and eliminate eye strain. The Wi-Fi-capable device lasts for weeks on a single charge and has enough room to store thousands of ebooks. Prime members can enjoy free access to thousands of titles, as well. Buy it for $60 on Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite A unique twist on the classic ebook reader, the Paperwhite boasts a few upgrades from the standard model. Now $20 off the original price, the Kindle Paperwhite has a pixel density of 300ppi for razor-sharp text rendered in Amazon’s custom Bookerly font. Like the original Kindle, the Paperwhite features a glare-free screen that mimics the appearance of paper for easy viewing in all daylight conditions, while adding a built-in adjustable light for reading in the dark. The unique illumination system guides light toward the front of the display, an improvement over eye-straining backlighting. Educational features like Word Wise, Vocabulary Builder, Smart Lookup, and an instant translator make this ebook reader ideal for learners both young and old. The discounted Kindle Paperwhite can be had for $100. Buy it for $100 on Amazon

Kindle Voyage With its sleek lines and advanced features, the Kindle Voyage is an expertly crafted ebook reader for serious reading enthusiasts. The crisp, high-resolution display features smart lighting that detects your environment and adjusts itself accordingly, so you don’t have to fiddle with brightness settings. The paper-like picture can be viewed in bright daylight and pitch black thanks to its adaptive illumination feature. Unique PagePress sensors on the side of the unit eliminate the need for buttons – a press of your thumb creates a haptic response that turns the page. The lightweight, 7.6mm-thin body can be comfortably held with one hand for hours of reading, and the housing has an elegant and modern look. Now offered for $20 off the usual price, the Kindle Voyage can be yours for $180. Buy it for $180 on Amazon