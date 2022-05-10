 Skip to main content
Kitchen Appliance Package Deals: Save up to $1,670 today

Jennifer Allen
By

Right now, Samsung has some deep discounts on some fantastic kitchen appliance packages. If you’re looking to save big while also enjoying the delights of superior kitchen appliances, this is the time to buy. Whether you need a new washer, refrigerator, or even a gas range, there’s a package deal for you here. Read on while we take you through what you need to know about each deal.

Samsung Top Load Washer & Dryer Appliance Package — $1,238, was $1,698

Samsung Washer/Dryer Set on a white background.

A laundry set might not be the most exciting pair of appliances to buy but they’re truly essential if you want to be able to clean clothes from home. This package includes a 4.5-cubic-feet top load washer that offers vibration reduction technology so it doesn’t make as much noise as you would expect. Alongside that, it also has self-cleaning properties so it’s capable of eliminating bacteria from the drum all by itself. The set also includes a 7.2-cubic-feet electric dryer that includes eight preset drying cycles along with sensor dry technology. With smart features and a large capacity, it’s able to work using fewer loads and in less time, too.

Samsung Side-by-Side Refrigerator & Appliance Package — $2,849, was $3,663

Samsung Refrigerator, Microwave, Gas Range, and dishwasher lined up on a white background.

The Samsung Large capacity Side-by-Side refrigerator & gas range package bundles in everything you could need when moving to a new home that could do with some appliance upgrades. It includes a 27.4-cubic-feet large capacity side-by-side refrigerator that is well designed with a great-looking style that can also withstand everyday smudges. A minimal display dispenser doesn’t steal focus, while there’s plenty of room to store all your food and drinks. Alongside that, you also get a 5.8-cubic-feet freestanding gas range that has five burners and can meet all your cooking needs, with a large capacity oven that can cook multiple dishes at once. There’s also a digital touch control 55 dBA dishwasher that makes it simple to select dishwashing functions, as well as offers a convenient adjustable rack for larger dishes. Finally, a 1.7-cubic-feet over-the-range microwave is ideal for microwave cooking with a fingerprint-resistant finish. All the items offer a stainless steel finish so they match perfectly.

Samsung 3-Door Refrigerator & Appliance Package — $3,533, was $5,206

Samsung French Door refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and gas range lined up on a white background.

Potentially offering one of the best refrigerators is a good start for this bundle. In all, the bundle offers four different key items for your kitchen and particularly suits a growing family who needs plenty of storage and cooking options. This includes a gorgeous-looking 28-cubic=feet 3-door French Door, Full Depth refrigerator with a CoolSelect Pantry feature so you can easily chill or defrost food to the ideal temperature. In addition, you get a 5.8-cubic-feet freestanding gas range with five burners and a substantial oven for cooking up a storm. There’s also a 1.9 cubic feet over the range Microwave for cooking in a different way. With sensor cooking capabilities, it’s able to automatically adjust its cooking times for optimal results. Finally, a StormWash 48 dBA dishwasher ensures you can keep all your utensils, pots, and plates clean without having to worry about prewashing thanks to its powerful rotating jets.

