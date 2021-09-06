  1. Deals
Best Labor Day MacBook Deals 2021: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Labor Day MacBook deals are here alongside all the other great Labor Day sales we’re spotting right now. If you’re looking to buy a new MacBook, whether that’s the latest MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Pro 16-inch, or a MacBook Air, there are some great Labor Day MacBook sales going on at the moment. They’re sure to save you plenty of cash. Besides rounding up all the best Labor Day MacBook deals going on at the moment, we’ve also taken a look at whether now is the right and best time for you to make such a purchase. We’ve also looked at some key buying advice so you end up buying the right MacBook for your needs. Keep on reading while we guide you through everything you need to know.

Labor Day MacBook Deals 2021

Full discount at checkout

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$850 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Amazon
Free AirPods

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro - Education Pricing

Exclusive discounts for students & teachers
Students and teachers with a valid .edu email address can enjoy exclusive pricing on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro directly from the Apple Store.
Buy at Apple
Or $1,050 for students

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch w/Touch Bar (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,150 $1,300
Packing the latest M1 CPU, this 13-inch MacBook Pro is an incredibly capable machine that will handle your work and daily needs for years to come.
Buy at Best Buy
Renewed

Apple MacBook Pro 15-Inch (2017, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Amazon Renewed

$1,059
Frequent video conferences? The Apple 15" MacBook Pro comes with a built-in FaceTime HD camera and omnidirectional mic to enhance the quality of your virtual meetings.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,150 $1,249
It doesn't have the biggest screen, but it more than makes up for it with a spacious SSD storage and solid specs. With 11 hours of battery life, you'll have plenty of time to work or play.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Amazon Renewed)

$1,570 $2,300
The new MacBook Pro is pricey to be sure, but buying this mint condition Renewed unit from Amazon is a great way to stack up the savings on Apple's premium 16-inch laptop.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 2017, Amazon Renewed)

$520 $562
The latest MacBook Pro is usually the priciest laptop in Apple's stable, but this 2017 model won't feel too long in the tooth in 2021 (and this refurbished deal lets you score it for much less).
Buy at Amazon

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage)

$1,700 $1,999
Need a ton of storage in a portable package? Look at this 13-inch MacBook Pro: You'll get all the space you need with a 1TB SSD and a solid workhorse of a quad-core, eighth-gen, Core i5 processor.
Buy at Amazon

MacBook 12-inch (2017, Intel m3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Amazon Renewed

$589
At 12 inches, the recently discontinued MacBook is the ideal laptop for working on the go. Backed up by Apple's superb build quality and great software, it'll last you years -- and it's cheap!
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

$1,299 $1,499
The gorgeous new MacBook Pro boasts Apple's new M1 CPU, a brilliant retina display, Touch ID for added security, and the productivity-boosting Touch Bar.
Buy at Amazon

13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air (2017, Amazon Renewed)

$375 $429
If you don't mind using a pre-owned Apple product, then you can snag this Apple MacBook Air for a steal, and it should work and look like new.
Buy at Amazon

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch display, Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage)

$2,300 $2,799
If your work has an emphasis on graphics (like game developing or film-making) then you can't go wrong with this 16-inch MacBook Pro. It features AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics for quicker rendering.
Buy at Amazon

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

$2,240 $2,400
Treat yourself to a MacBook Pro with a brilliant 16-inch Retina display and a powerhouse of a processor which happens to be a six-core, ninth-generation Intel Core i7.
Buy at Amazon

MacBook Air 13-inch (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Amazon Renewed

$767 $999
Looking for an entry-level MacBook? This MacBook Air is the ideal starting point, with its fantastic build quality and top-notch ease of use. Its thin and light design is great for traveling, too.
Buy at Amazon
Renewed

MacBook Air (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 2019 Model) - Amazon Renewed

$679
With top-notch ease of use, this MacBook Air is ideal as a starter Mac. Its thin and light design is great for traveling, too.
Buy at Amazon
Discount at checkout

New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 10th gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,799
Score one of the latest and greatest 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops with a Touch Bar and great modern hardware for a nice discount. With specs like these, this MacBook will last you for years to come.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a MacBook on Labor Day?

As with any purchase, it’s important to know if you really need a new MacBook. No MacBook, even as part of the Labor Day MacBook sales, is cheap so it’s quite a big decision to make. If you currently have a working laptop or MacBook, you might not need to upgrade right now. Think about how much you really need to.

Once you’ve gotten that far, think about what your budget is. While no MacBook is cheap, MacBook Airs are cheaper than the MacBook Pro 16-inch for instance, so it’s important you don’t overstretch yourself. Even the Labor Day MacBook sales can only take so much off the price, after all.

However, Labor Day MacBook deals are a great time to get more for less so bear that in mind before you make a purchase and plan ahead. If you can spend a little more, you can often get a great deal that will last you a long time. Do your research by reading through our guide below and spend accordingly. Resist spending too much even if the Labor Day MacBook deals are really tempting.

When it comes to timing, Labor Day is a pretty good time to make a technology purchase. Since Prime Day, the summer has been relatively quiet when it comes to great deals and Black Friday is still a couple of months away from happening. Labor Day MacBook sales are one of your last chances to get a good offer before then, and if you buy now, you get to enjoy the benefits that they bring for longer than if you hold on until later in the year.

If you hold out until Black Friday, you might grab a better deal than those available via the Labor Day MacBook deals out there but it’s not guaranteed. It also means you’ll need to spend money on a new MacBook in time for the holidays when money might be tighter while you juggle holiday expenses. Black Friday is a good time for any technology purchase but it’s no longer guaranteed to be the best time so it’s understandably tempting to go for it now, rather than wait for a later sale.

Just remember — don’t be tempted by a new MacBook unless you really need one. You don’t want to spend cash you don’t have simply because you were lured into a sale. That’s why it’s a smart move to do your research and know what you’re looking for before you buy a new MacBook. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered on that front before you hit the Labor Day MacBook sales.

How to choose a MacBook on Labor Day

Picking the right MacBook for you can feel like an overwhelming experience. While there are only three MacBook choices out there — the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch, and MacBook Pro 16-inch — each offer a very different experience. Your first port of call should be to check out our look at the best MacBook to buy right now. It’s a good summary of what to look for without being confusing.

While you’re catching up on your reading, check out the Apple MacBook Air review along with our look at the MacBook Pro 13-inch and the MacBook Pro 16-inch. Each offers great insight into what to expect from each model.

Simply put, the MacBook Air is a great all-rounder for everyone. Winning the title of best laptop for students in our look at the best laptops, it’s a superb choice for everyone. Lightweight and portable, it uses the Apple M1 chip meaning it’s highly optimized to work well with macOS. Impressively, it does all this without a fan thanks to being so power-efficient. With an impressive 18-plus-hour battery life, it’s a great system to use all day long without worrying about noise, performance issues, or needing to find a power source.

It looks great too thanks to an aluminum body and great build quality, although there’s no Touch Bar support.

Instead, you’ll need to look to the MacBook Pro 13-inch for that. Our Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch buying guide goes in-depth with what to look for here. It also offers the M1 chip (we don’t recommend going for a MacBook Pro with an Intel processor anymore unless it’s very cheap in the Labor Day MacBook deals) so its performance is pretty good plus you get a larger screen that offers superior brightness to the MacBook Air. it also has a touch bar which can be useful for certain features along with Touch ID support which is very convenient and saves you from typing in as many passwords as before.

Alternatively, there’s the MacBook Pro 16-inch. Again, we have a MacBook Pro 16-inch buying guide for all the inside scoop into what to look for. Once a powerhouse of a MacBook, the MacBook Pro 16-inch is long overdue a refresh as it still uses Intel processors, unlike other MacBooks. However, it does have the benefit of a dedicated graphics card which may appeal to some users, plus you get all that extra screen space. It’s getting a little long in the tooth though and we’d strongly recommend you stick with the M1 processor meaning unless the Labor Day MacBook sales are really great for the MacBook Pro 16-inch, you probably want to give this one a miss.

Whichever model you choose, it’s important to consider specifications. As mentioned, focus on the M1 chip and you can’t go wrong. However, you also want to pay attention to storage space in particular. Many base Labor Day MacBook deals focus on those laptops with 256GB of space and that’s rarely enough for most users. Upgrade to 512GB wherever possible and take advantage of the Labor Day MacBook sales balancing out the cost a little more. You won’t regret it.

