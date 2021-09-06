Best Labor Day MacBook Deals 2021: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Labor Day MacBook deals are here alongside all the other great Labor Day sales we’re spotting right now. If you’re looking to buy a new MacBook, whether that’s the latest MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Pro 16-inch, or a MacBook Air, there are some great Labor Day MacBook sales going on at the moment. They’re sure to save you plenty of cash. Besides rounding up all the best Labor Day MacBook deals going on at the moment, we’ve also taken a look at whether now is the right and best time for you to make such a purchase. We’ve also looked at some key buying advice so you end up buying the right MacBook for your needs. Keep on reading while we guide you through everything you need to know.

Labor Day MacBook Deals 2021

Should you buy a MacBook on Labor Day?

As with any purchase, it’s important to know if you really need a new MacBook. No MacBook, even as part of the Labor Day MacBook sales, is cheap so it’s quite a big decision to make. If you currently have a working laptop or MacBook, you might not need to upgrade right now. Think about how much you really need to.

Once you’ve gotten that far, think about what your budget is. While no MacBook is cheap, MacBook Airs are cheaper than the MacBook Pro 16-inch for instance, so it’s important you don’t overstretch yourself. Even the Labor Day MacBook sales can only take so much off the price, after all.

However, Labor Day MacBook deals are a great time to get more for less so bear that in mind before you make a purchase and plan ahead. If you can spend a little more, you can often get a great deal that will last you a long time. Do your research by reading through our guide below and spend accordingly. Resist spending too much even if the Labor Day MacBook deals are really tempting.

When it comes to timing, Labor Day is a pretty good time to make a technology purchase. Since Prime Day, the summer has been relatively quiet when it comes to great deals and Black Friday is still a couple of months away from happening. Labor Day MacBook sales are one of your last chances to get a good offer before then, and if you buy now, you get to enjoy the benefits that they bring for longer than if you hold on until later in the year.

If you hold out until Black Friday, you might grab a better deal than those available via the Labor Day MacBook deals out there but it’s not guaranteed. It also means you’ll need to spend money on a new MacBook in time for the holidays when money might be tighter while you juggle holiday expenses. Black Friday is a good time for any technology purchase but it’s no longer guaranteed to be the best time so it’s understandably tempting to go for it now, rather than wait for a later sale.

Just remember — don’t be tempted by a new MacBook unless you really need one. You don’t want to spend cash you don’t have simply because you were lured into a sale. That’s why it’s a smart move to do your research and know what you’re looking for before you buy a new MacBook. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered on that front before you hit the Labor Day MacBook sales.

How to choose a MacBook on Labor Day

Picking the right MacBook for you can feel like an overwhelming experience. While there are only three MacBook choices out there — the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch, and MacBook Pro 16-inch — each offer a very different experience. Your first port of call should be to check out our look at the best MacBook to buy right now. It’s a good summary of what to look for without being confusing.

While you’re catching up on your reading, check out the Apple MacBook Air review along with our look at the MacBook Pro 13-inch and the MacBook Pro 16-inch. Each offers great insight into what to expect from each model.

Simply put, the MacBook Air is a great all-rounder for everyone. Winning the title of best laptop for students in our look at the best laptops, it’s a superb choice for everyone. Lightweight and portable, it uses the Apple M1 chip meaning it’s highly optimized to work well with macOS. Impressively, it does all this without a fan thanks to being so power-efficient. With an impressive 18-plus-hour battery life, it’s a great system to use all day long without worrying about noise, performance issues, or needing to find a power source.

It looks great too thanks to an aluminum body and great build quality, although there’s no Touch Bar support.

Instead, you’ll need to look to the MacBook Pro 13-inch for that. Our Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch buying guide goes in-depth with what to look for here. It also offers the M1 chip (we don’t recommend going for a MacBook Pro with an Intel processor anymore unless it’s very cheap in the Labor Day MacBook deals) so its performance is pretty good plus you get a larger screen that offers superior brightness to the MacBook Air. it also has a touch bar which can be useful for certain features along with Touch ID support which is very convenient and saves you from typing in as many passwords as before.

Alternatively, there’s the MacBook Pro 16-inch. Again, we have a MacBook Pro 16-inch buying guide for all the inside scoop into what to look for. Once a powerhouse of a MacBook, the MacBook Pro 16-inch is long overdue a refresh as it still uses Intel processors, unlike other MacBooks. However, it does have the benefit of a dedicated graphics card which may appeal to some users, plus you get all that extra screen space. It’s getting a little long in the tooth though and we’d strongly recommend you stick with the M1 processor meaning unless the Labor Day MacBook sales are really great for the MacBook Pro 16-inch, you probably want to give this one a miss.

Whichever model you choose, it’s important to consider specifications. As mentioned, focus on the M1 chip and you can’t go wrong. However, you also want to pay attention to storage space in particular. Many base Labor Day MacBook deals focus on those laptops with 256GB of space and that’s rarely enough for most users. Upgrade to 512GB wherever possible and take advantage of the Labor Day MacBook sales balancing out the cost a little more. You won’t regret it.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations