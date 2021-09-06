  1. Deals
Best Labor Day Robot Vacuum Deals 2021: Best sales to shop today

By

The Labor Day robot vacuum deals are here and they’re looking pretty sweet. Labor Day sales are always a good time to treat yourself to new gadgets that can enrich your life and these Labor Day robot vacuum sales will do exactly that. With so many different offers out there, it can be hard to know where to start so we’ve taken a look at all the best Labor Day robot vacuum deals as well as offered some key buying advice on what to look for when purchasing one. Read on while we take you through everything the Labor Day robot vacuum deals have to offer and more.

Labor Day robot vacuum deals 2021

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$520 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Amazon
Extra savings with coupon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$399 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$360 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping securing it won't miss a spot in your home. Best of all it's long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it.
Buy at Walmart

Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum

$100 $180
This robot vacuum with powerful suction is already affordable, but with Amazon's discounts, it's a steal.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$270 $300
If you have carpeting and pets, this Roomba model is an excellent choice. A 3-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and removes dust and debris.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

$999 $1,300
If your home's in need of some tender loving care, the iRobot Roomba i3+ coupled with a Braava Jet M6 mopping vacuum will ensure that your home is always dust free and fresh as a daisy.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop

$349 $450
Make cleaning easy and convenient with this Braava Jet M6 that tells you where and when to clean. Its Precision Jet Spray helps in tackling sticky messes even in multiple rooms and larger spaces.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

$945 $1,249
If you've got a lot on your plate and don't have enough time to do some spring cleaning, take this Roomba i7+ and Braava Jet M6 bundle out for a spin and give your home a full clean whenever you want.
Buy at ABT

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

$1,320 $1,549
Get full wet-and-dry cleaning coverage with both the Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet M6 robot vacuums to keep your home in tip-top shape, perfect for the efficient homeowner with no time to tidy up.
Buy at ABT

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum

$300 $350
Wi-Fi connected and Alexa-compatible, the Roomba E5 senses extra dirt and debris and automatically boosts the suction power. Great for homes with pets.
Buy at Best Buy

Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX

$176 $280
Floorcare doesn't have to be a hassle, at least not with the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX. You can task it to quietly clean from virtually anywhere as it is programmable through the app or with voice control.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$1,099 $1,300
Top-of-the-line Roomba S9+ has powerful mapping, navigation, and suction. It also self-empties its dustbin while charging to save you the hassle.
Buy at Amazon

Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum

$140 $180
This powerful Alexa-compatible robot vacuum cleaner has an extra-large dustbin. It's good for homes with pets because of its tangle-free brush. It features 130 minutes of run time between charges.
Buy at Walmart

Eufy RoboVac 30C

$280 $300
You can think of the Eufy RoboVac 30C as a perpetual little helper that takes care of your floors with powerful suction. Controlling it is a breeze as it can be done through the app or by voice.
Buy at Amazon

bObsweep Standard Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment, Rouge

$256 $599
Equipped to handle any mess in your home, the Bob Standard Robot Vacuum is packed with advanced features, such as automatic recharge and scheduled cleaning, making it everyone's go-to cleaner.
Buy at Wayfair

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Auto Dirt Disposal

$660 $800
Get yourself a little helper like the iRobot Roomba i6+ to take care of vacuuming your floors. It can empty and recharge itself so it's always ready to clean. It is also ideal for homes with pets.
Buy at Amazon

bObsweep PetHair PLUS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment

$318 $900
The Bob PetHair Plus is an advanced floor cleaner that you can rely on when shedding happens. If you're a pet owner looking for relief when your pets make a mess, this is the best option for you.
Buy at Wayfair

bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Attachment, Champagne

$239 $669
Made especially for pet-loving homes, the Bob PetHair Robotic Vacuum features upgraded controls that can work on various types of carpets or other residential floorings thanks to its mop attachment.
Buy at Wayfair

Shark ION Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi

$149 $299
Cleanliness is next to godliness, and with the Shark ION RV750 robot vacuum, you can add a touch of heaven to your home with effortless cleaning that no homeowner can live without.
Buy at Walmart

Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum

$180 $250
Who said deep cleaning your floors should cost a fortune? The Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum is cheaper than the others available in the market with comparable or more advanced features.
Buy at Walmart

Pyle Pure Clean Bagless Robotic Vacuum

$139 $181
This Bagless Robotic Vacuum from Pyle is a must-have in every household as it features automatic cleaning for carpets and hardwood floors to keep every room mess free.
Buy at Wayfair

Roomba i3 and Braava Jet Mop M6

$678 $850
Get into hard-to-reach spots with the Roomba i3. It has 10x power-lifting suction and a tracking sensor that spots dirt on floors easier. Wet Mop with the Braava Jet.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum with Alexa(black)

$548 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient, with multifloor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet.
Buy at Amazon

Eufy RoboVac 35C Automatic Programmable Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$169 $300
The RoboVac can pair with the EufyHome app and voice control services like Amazon, Alexa, and Google Assistant, giving you the power to control it from anywhere.
Buy Now

Roborock E3 Robot Vacuum and Mop

$250 $350
This robot vacuum and mop provides efficient and intelligent cleaning with no random bumping. The large battery capacity and app control help for an even more thorough and easy cleaning experience.
Buy at Amazon

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$185 $230
With the eufy RoboVac 11S (Slim), you can get take care of your floors without tiring yourself out. It cleans quietly for about 100-min and sports a low profile to easily glide under furniture.
Buy at Amazon

Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX

$190 $300
Leave floorcare to the Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX. Besides reliable suction power, it also promises quiet operation and convenience with Wi-Fi that makes it programmable through the app and voice control.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$549 $600
Start a hassle-free cleaning with this Roomba i3+ robot vacuum. It cleans in neat rows, offers up personalized schedules, and empties itself into a disposable bag to be filled up to 60 days.
Buy at Amazon

eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum

$229 $350
The eufy RoboVac G30 boast Smart Dynamic Navigation that enables it to clean your floors in an efficient pattern. It can also be controlled through the app or by voice with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750

$149 $299
This robot vacuum cleaner users three types of brushes to handle all floor surfaces. Control it via the Shark app on your phone or with voice commands for Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Walmart

Should you buy a robot vacuum on Labor Day?

The Labor Day robot vacuum deals are generally a pretty good time to buy a new robot vacuum. That’s because we’ve had a summer of relatively quiet sales outside of Prime Day and retailers will be keen to entice you into a purchase or two before the quietness continues until Black Friday.

You might be thinking that Black Friday would be a better time to purchase a new robot vacuum but we’re not so sure. Nowadays, Labor Day robot vacuum sales often rival the prices you’ll see during Black Friday so it’s not so clear cut. There’s also the advantage of time. If you buy now, you get to enjoy your new robot vacuum for a couple of extra months. That means an extra couple of months of not having to clean your floors the old-fashioned way! Tempting, right?

In addition to that, you might want to think about timings. Wait until November to buy a new robot vacuum and you might find your bank balance a little stretched. In need of paying for the holidays and plenty of gifts, you may find yourself wishing you’d spread the cost and treated yourself to a new robot vacuum in the Labor Day robot vacuum sales. We don’t blame you.

New robot vacuums come out all the time so there’s no set time where it’s better to buy one when it comes to timing, with many of the features proving useful for years to come, unlike other technology which can become dated fast.

Ultimately, it all comes down to how much you need a robot vacuum. They may become a life essential one day but right now, you don’t absolutely need one unless you have mobility issues at home. Instead, a standard vacuum cleaner will still do the job — it’s just you’ll have to put more work into the process. It’s a smart move to buy a robot vacuum now while prices are looking good. Just make sure you know what your budget is beforehand and check that you can afford one. It’s possible to spend a relatively small amount on a robot vacuum or a lot, and you want to make sure this purchase fits into your lifestyle and budget well.

Do your research and check that the robot vacuum is for you. Check out different brands and different prices, as well as read up on how best to pick one. That’s where we’ve got you covered with plenty of advice below but you need to go with what works best for your situation.

How to choose a robot vacuum on Labor Day

Knowing what to look for in a robot vacuum is crucial if you want to make the best of the Labor Day robot vacuum deals going on at the moment.

As with any purchase, knowing your budget should be your first thing to consider. Spending more than you can afford is never a good idea no matter how sweet the Labor Day robot vacuum sales might be right now. Figure it out and stick to it. Maybe come up with a tiny bit extra if you can stretch yourself a little to gain some extra features, but don’t go any further.

Once you’ve figured out your budget, check out our look at the best robot vacuums and learn all about the best robot vacuums available right now. Brands like iRobot, Roborock, and Eufy are always good options to consider with different brands offering different features and prices.

If you’re looking for something specific, check out our look at the best robot vacuums for pet hair too, as well as the best robot vacuums for hardwood floors. They’re key parts of the robot vacuum experience for many potential users so it’s good to catch up on what to expect before you dive into the Labor Day robot vacuum deals.

Knowing how robot vacuums work is a great idea too and there are things you probably didn’t know robot vacuums could do. That includes the ability to spot clean specific areas, clean specific rooms, and work on specific schedules too.

Some robot vacuums can empty themselves too. Whether you need that feature or not mostly depends on how much clean-up duty you want to do as well as how large your living space is. If you only have a small apartment or dorm then the ability to clean specific rooms and tidy up after itself may be less important than if you have a large open plan home.

It’s also important to check how your robot vacuum purchase handles barriers and whether it recognizes virtual ones set up by you in some way. Pretty much all robot vacuums can detect edges and avoid falls but it’s vital that you find one that can also be customized to your needs.

The Labor Day robot vacuum sales are a great opportunity to get more features for your money so you can stretch to something a bit fancier. At a minimum, you want to look out for high power so it can suck up the most dirt and debris with minimal effort but it’s useful to have extra features such as a comprehensive app and voice assistant support.

Some older robot vacuums still use remote controls and while they work well on a budget, they’re generally not as convenient as using an app or your voice. Look out at what’s in the Labor Day robot vacuum deals and bear in mind that the less you pay, the more limited the features may be.

