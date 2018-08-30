Digital Trends
The best Labor Day sales 2018: Amazon, Walmart, Dell, and more

Labor Day falls on Monday, September 3, and with it comes those sweet annual Labor Day sales from retailers across the country. You don’t have to leave the house and drive to the store to get the best deals and discounts, however> We’ve rounded up all the hottest online Labor Day sales worth checking out right here.

This year’s Labor Day deals include a little something for everyone, from clothes and fashion accessories to electronics and outdoor gear. No matter what you’re shopping for, chances are good that we’ve got it covered. Also be sure to bookmark this page to keep tabs on new Labor Day sales that might pop up before the big day.

Computer and tech deals

  • Walmart: Walmart is offering great deals on a myriad of tech goodies, from computers to televisions and much more, with free shipping on most items. You can also check out the Walmart clearance for even steeper discounts on patio furniture, back-to-school gear, and more.
  • Dell: Take up to $425 off laptop computers and PC monitors during Dell’s Labor Day sales 2018, which runs through Monday, September 3. Prices like this don’t come around very often, so Labor Day weekend is one of the best times to save big on laptops.
  • Google: Save $250 on Google’s light, fast, and sleek-looking Pixelbook laptop through September 3.
  • Amazon: Amazon has a bunch of discounted electronics for its Labor Day sale (plus plenty of other stuff), including its own Amazon Echo devices, which are $100 off through September 3. You’ll also get free shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member.
  • Canon: Select refurbished Canon digital cameras and camera lenses are on sale at discounts of up to $340 through Tuesday, September 4.
  • HP: Laptops, desktops, printers, accessories, and more are on sale for as much as $650 off. HP’s Labor Day sale starts on Thursday, August 30, but is a longer event than most of the other ones, running all the way through September 13.

Clothing deals

  • Indochino: The new Indochino fall suits have just arrived and you can grab one for just $399 with the promo code FALL18 – a great price for an all-wool half-canvassed suit. Also check out Indochino’s other sale items for even more deals.
  • ASOS: ASOS is letting shoppers take 20 percent off of all new-season clothing items for its Labor Day sale, with no coupon codes necessary.
  • Urban Outfitters: Starting Friday, August 31, you can enjoy another 30 percent off of all Urban Outfitters sale items in stores and online. Thesse clearance prices end on September 3.
  • Macy’s: Take and extra 20 percent off clothing, accessories, and more from Macy’s from now through September 3 with checkout code WKND. You can also take advantage of free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
  • Kate Spade: When it comes to purses, handbags, jewelry, shoes, and clothing for women, Kate Spade is the best of the best. This weekend is an excellent time to save and extra 30 percent on everything Kate Spade.
  • Banana Republic: This weekend you can score some steep discounts on shirts, pants, shorts, jackets, and more from Banana Republic. Take up to 40 percent off your entire purchase during these great Labor Day sales.

Outdoor gear deals

  • REI: Through Labor Day weekend, REI is offering discounts of up to 40 percent off outdoor clothing and equipment. You can also take an additional 20 percent off of one outlet item with coupon code EXTRA20 during this end-of-summer sale.
  • Patagonia: Take up to 50 percent off spring and summer Patagonia apparel, gear, and accessories while stock lasts. Select items may not apply for these Labor Day sales 2018.
  • Columbia: Columbia is offering 25 percent off select outdoor gear through September 3 with no promo codes required. Select sale styles may be limited.
  • Backcountry: Backcountry has a special promotion that allows you to take an extra 30 percent off of one full-priced Arc’teryx item with code ARCTERYX30. This offer ends on Sunday, September 2, so act quickly before select items are gone.

Home and office deals

  • Overstock: Enjoy as much as 70 percent off of Overstock’s wide selection of furniture sales, patio accessories, home decor, office supplies, outdoor gear, and much more, along with free shipping. You can also take a look at the Wayfair sale for more options.
  • La-Z-Boy: If you’ve been thinking about picking up a new recliner, the La-Z-Boy recliner sale has prices you definitely need to look it. Recliners start at just $299.
  • Houzz: These Labor Day sales 2018 let you take up to 75 percent off of lighting fixtures, rugs, indoor and outdoor furniture, and more through Wednesday, September 5.
  • Wayfair: Wayfair has select home appliances, furniture, decor, and bedding items on sale for between 65 and 75 percent off through Tuesday, September 4. Wayfair also has some great mattress sales to choose from if you’re looking for more than just normal home items. You will also receive free delivery on all items over $49.
  • Bowflex: Bowflex has two sales: Take $249 off the LateralX LX3 or $425 off the Max Trainer (with just $50 for home shipping) via promo code LABOR18 from now until Monday, September 10.
  • Target: Target’s sales include everything from home appliances and furniture to some additional deals on clothing, electronics, and more, letting you save as much as 30 percent on big-ticket items through September 3.
  • Leesa: If you’re in the market for a new mattress, Leesa has a pretty great mattress sale going on right now. Save $225 off a Sapira mattress, or $150 off a Leesa mattress while you still can.

Appliance deals

  • Best Buy: Best Buy is running a special home appliance sale that allows you to take up to 30 percent off of select appliances from name brands like Samsung, LG, and others. This Labor Day sale runs through Wednesday, September 12 with free shipping.
  • Home Depot: Take as much as 40 percent off of home appliances from Home Depot through September 12. This is one of those sales you won’t want to pass up if you’re looking for low prices on a new fridge, range, or washer and dryer.
  • Lowe’s: Lowe’s is also offering discounts of up to 40 percent on a variety of appliances from now until September 12.
  • Sears: Sears’ Labor Day sales 2018 event slashes prices on home appliances by up to 40 percent just like the aforementioned sales, but you can also end up saving an extra 10 percent off when you apply the promo code APPLIANCE10 to your cart. This code may only affect the prices of select items, however.

Other Labor Day deals

  • Hotels.com: Have enough stuff and want to spend some cash on a vacation instead? Hotels.com is running a couple Labor Day promos: Book a trip by September 12 and travel by September 16 and save up to 40 percent, or use coupon code LABORDAY18 to save $40 when you spend $300 or more on a trip of at least three nights when you book by September 2 and travel by September 23.
  • Rosetta Stone: For Labor Day, Rosetta Stone is offering 35 percent off a 32-month subscription to its popular language-learning software.
  • REI Adventures: This unique Labor Day promotion gives you a $600 discount on REI Adventures’ “Czech Republic Hiking – Vienna to Prague” European vacation package. These sales are available through Labor Day and is valid for any departure date booked for 2019.

