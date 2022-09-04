Labor Day TV Sales 2022: Best deals you can shop today

The 2022 Labor Day sales have arrived, and now’s the best chance before Black Friday to score big savings on brand-name tech. That means that unless you feel like waiting until Thanksgiving, this weekend is the time to get shopping, and some of the best Labor Day deals we’re seeing right now are on TVs from top brands like LG and Sony. If you need a new smart TV, then read on — we’ve rounded up the best Labor Day TV sales right here. Time is of the essence, so act fast before the holiday weekend is over and these Labor Day TV deals disappear:

43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV — $230, was $270

Looking for something that’s inexpensive? Hisense is one of the leaders in the market for budget-friendly 4K smart televisions, and this A6G Series Android TV is one of the best sets you’ll find for less than $300. At 43 inches, it’s a great size for bedrooms, play rooms, and smaller common areas, but it still offers a full Ultra HD resolution so you can enjoy all of your content in 4K. And when it comes to that content, you’ve pretty much got it all thanks to the Android TV software, which supports all the big streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and many others. Modern features such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X Audio, built-in Chromecast, and an included Google Assistant voice remote round off this high-value smart TV package.

50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $298, was $358

If you want to move up in size a bit but not too much in price, this 50-inch Vizio V-Series smart TV is a great choice that still rings in at less than $300. Along with its larger 4K panel, the Vizio V-Series has HDMI 2.1 support, a built-in gaming engine that optimizes the picture for video games, and 2,000 separate brightness zones for automatic contrast adjustments. Along with that, the Vizio SmartCast streaming software offers hundreds of completely free channels for sports, news, shows, and more via WatchFree+. Of course, there’s also support for Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and all your other favorite streaming platforms, along with support for HDR10 and DTS Virtual: X audio. Built-in Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast also make it easy to cast your entertainment directly to the TV from another device. If a 50-inch set is what your space needs, this is one of the best Labor Day TV deals on tap right now.

65-inch Insignia F50 4K TV — $400, was $650

Insignia is another value leader and offers a lot of bang for your buck if you want a QLED TV without shelling out too much cash. The Insignia F50 Series is actually the first Fire TV with a quantum dot display, delivering better brightness and color accuracy than most standard LED panels thanks to its overlay of tiny light-amplifying particles (i.e. the “quantum dots”). The Fire TV software is also great for streaming all of your favorite entertainment, be it from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, or other apps, and it’s naturally a great pick for Prime members who regularly stream Prime Video content. The Insignia F50 does lack a few bells and whistles like local dimming zones and HDMI 2.1 support, but at this price, we’re not looking this gift horse in the mouth. For $400, it doesn’t get much better than this 65-inch number if you’re looking for Labor Day TV deals and have your heart set on a QLED display.

70-inch Insignia F30 4K TV — $430, was $650

If even 65 inches isn’t big enough for your home theater setup, the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K Fire TV is a nice big-screen option if you want something affordable and are willing to sacrifice upgrades like a QLED display for more size. For starters, the F30 ticks all the boxes: The Fire TV software is an excellent and intuitive streaming interface (especially for Prime members, although you don’t need Amazon Prime to use it) that puts all of your content libraries at your fingertips, its 4K LED panel looks great even if it’s not a QLED display, and it supports HDR and DTS Studio Sound for an immersive and cinematic experience. The included Alexa voice remote even gives you easy hands-free control and makes it simple to integrate your TV into your wider Alexa-powered smart home ecosystem, if you have something like an Echo smart speaker or Echo Show device.

65-inch Vizio M-Series QLED 4K TV– $540, was $600

Vizio is one of the best TV brands for those who want a quantum dot panel but don’t want to pay LG, Samsung, or Sony prices, so it’s only natural to see this name featured among the Labor Day TV sales. Its 65-inch screen is the ideal size for most larger living rooms and other such common areas where your home theater system sits, while its QLED display delivers a clear, bright, and vibrant 4K picture. It runs on Vizio’s IQ Active processor, which delivers good upscaling of legacy content and snappy performance for the SmartCast software interface, and gives you easy access to your content libraries from whichever streaming apps and platforms you regularly use. The V-Gaming Engine, AMD FreeSync, HDMI 2.1 support, and Motion Rate 120 technology also make this one of the best Labor Day TV deals for gamers, so if you’re planning to hook up your Xbox Series S/X or PlayStation 5 to this thing, it’s good to go. Finally, the TV’s built-in Chromecast, AirPlay, DTS Virtual: X Audio, and the included voice remote are icing on the cake.

55-inch Sony X85K 4K TV — $800, was $1,100

Sony makes a wide array of top electronics, so it’s no huge shocker to find that this Japanese tech giant also offers some of the best TVs money can buy. For those looking for something that’s a cut above the budget TVs that populate the market (many of which, like those listed above, are still very good for the money), the 55-inch Sony X85K is one to check out. It’s a great set that packs a lot of bells and whistles and yet still rings in at less than a grand: Along with a beautiful 4K picture, this smart TV features a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, built-in Google Assistant voice controls, and Motionflow XR 960 to reduce motion blur. Being a Sony TV, the X85K also has some enhancements specifically made for PlayStation 5, making it a fine choice for PS5 gaming. This is easily one of the best Labor Day TV deals if you want a 4K smart television from one of the top names in the business for less than a grand.

65-inch LG C1 4K TV — $1,600, was $1,700

Serious home theater enthusiasts should consider upgrading to an OLED TV. That’s because OLED (organic light-emitting diode) panels deliver almost unrivaled dynamic contrast thanks to their self-lit pixels, resulting in fantastic picture quality and a more cinematic experience. LG actually pioneered this technology, and the LG C1 OLED 4K HDR TV is still one of our favorite and most-recommended televisions. It offers superb contrast, a gorgeous 4K picture, nearly perfect black levels, and it’s even good for gaming thanks to its Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility. LG’s webOS software gives you everything you need to get streaming right out of the box, while HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos bring the cinema right into your living room. It’s pricier than our other picks to be sure, but if you’re serious about your home theater, ongoing Labor Day TV sales are offering a decent discount on this top-tier television this weekend.

