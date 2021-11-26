If you’ve been scouring retailers in search of the best Black Friday laptop deals, we’ve found the single best laptop deal for Black Friday. You can pick up the Dell XPS 13 for just $650 today, down $300 from the usual $900. Of all the best Black Friday deals, this is the best one on a laptop right now, and you can bet that it will be in extremely high demand. Whether you need a laptop for work or school, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for.

We’ve raved about the Dell XPS 13 many times before, and it’s deserving of all the praise. You can get this fantastic Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal for a massive discount at Dell’s website right now. It’s on sale for just $650, which is a massive $300 off the original price tag of $950. Keep reading to learn more about why this laptop is so beloved.

The Dell XPS 13 is nearly a perfect laptop. It’s at the top of our list of the best Dell laptops and our list of the best laptops in 2021. In our Dell XPS 13 review, we called it “the best there is.” There are many reasons why we love the Dell XPS 13, but the biggest is that it does nearly everything well. It has an industry-leading design, phenomenal price-to-performance, and superb reliability. It’s also considered the gold standard for a great laptop keyboard and trackpad, which lets you work quickly even when you’re on the go.

This particular model is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of solid-state storage, and 8GB of 4267Mhz DDR4 memory, which is enough power to take on any task that you might need it for. It also has a vivid 13.3-inch 1080p display perfect for documents, content consumption, light editing, and multitasking with Windows 11. Another important thing that the XPS 13 nails is battery life, which is essential to professionals and students on the go. This laptop has an all-day battery, so you can worry less about being near an outlet throughout the day.

Typically, the Dell XPS 13 would be $950, and that would be a perfectly fair price to pay for a laptop that’s this good. However, this insane laptop deal on Dell drops the price to $650, which is $300 off the regular price. That’s an absolute steal. If you’ve been considering getting a laptop, this is not a deal that you want to miss out on. Dell has made it clear that this laptop is in limited availability, so get yours as soon as possible!

Should you shop this laptop deal for Black Friday or wait until Cyber Monday?

You should absolutely get this laptop deal right now. Do not wait until Cyber Monday in hopes of finding a lower price because you will not get it. Dell has already stated that this laptop deal is subject to availability, and with the Dell XPS 13 being one of the most popular laptops on the market, you can expect many of them to be gone already. There’s no guarantee that this deal will even still be available by Cyber Monday, so there’s no time to waste.

If you manage to find a better laptop deal on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel this order or return the laptop. However, it’s doubtful that you’ll find a better laptop deal than this. Our favorite laptop doesn’t always go on a massive sale. Snag the single best laptop deal for Black Friday, or you might not get the chance to get it at this rock-bottom price ever again.

