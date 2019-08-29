Deals

The best laptop deals for Labor Day 2019: XPS, Spectre, ThinkPad, and more

By

Laptop deals come throughout the year, but the best discounts are reserved for big shopping holidays like Labor Day. That’s important, because laptops aren’t cheap, especially if you want one of the best. And who doesn’t? The biggest brands and manufacturers often hold their extra stock to clear out for these, and we’re already seeing some great deals come through.

So, whether you’re interested in a new Dell XPS 13 for school or a robust ThinkPad X1 Carbon for work, we’ve rounded up all the best deals for your next laptop.

What are the best laptop deals for Labor Day?

As we’ve seen in previous years, there are always a handful of excellent deals on some of the popular and highly ranked laptops. This year we’re seeing plenty of options from manufacturers like HP, Dell, and Lenovo, all selling directly from their own storefronts. Whether you’re looking for an ultra-cheap Chromebook or a powerhouse gaming laptop, you’re bound to find something above that will suit your needs.

Just make sure to click through and check out the different configurations available. The prices you see above are for a single configuration, though you can always customize your purchase from their to either reduce the price or bump up the specs.

XPS 13 Laptop

$1,100 $1,300
Expires soon
The newest Dell XPS 13 is as close to perfect as you can get. This model comes with 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U Processor (8MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 4 cores).
Buy at Dell Home

Apple MacBook Pro - 13-inch, 256GB, Silver (Latest Model)

$1,694 $1,800
Expires soon
If you need serious processing power in a highly portable packaging, the 13-inch 2019 MacBook Pro is a great option. This model can provide you with up to 4.1GHz of Turbo Boost speed.
Buy at Amazon

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop

$700 $800
Expires soon
For a good gaming laptop that comes in at well under a grand, you’ll be hard-pressed to do much better than the Dell G3. We named it the best budget gaming laptop. Get it now and save $100.
Buy at Dell Home

HP Spectre x360 Laptop - 13t Ttouch

$950 $1,150
Expires soon
We gave the 2019 HP Spectre x360 13 an impressive 10 out of 10 in our review. With great battery life, a comfy and precise keyboard, and convertible nature it is a great good choice for productivity.
Buy at HP

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 - Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB, Newest Model, Platinum

$799 $999
Expires soon
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is quickly becoming a favorite for portable PCs with its beautiful display, 8th-gen Intel Core CPU, and generous battery life.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 - Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB, Newest Model, Platinum

$699 $899
Expires soon
The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrids due to its compact design, processing power, and high-performing features.
Buy at Amazon

What to look for in a laptop

A laptop has to do a lot of things right to be worth your money. Even in laptops under $1,000, you should expect your next laptop to have at least a bright 1080p display, all-day battery life, excellent processor performance, and a precise keyboard.

Some important specifications to look out for are RAM, storage, and processor. You want your laptop to have at least 8GB of RAM these days, and you’ll want to jump up to 16GB if you’re looking at a gaming laptop or content creation device. For storage, we recommend you buy a laptop with a solid-state drive. Though they come with less capacity, they are significantly faster than old hard disk drives.

Lastly, you’ll want a current-generation Intel processor inside, which means an eighth-generation processor for ultrabooks or ninth-gen for gaming laptops. Intel’s new 10th-gen processors are just now launching (with many laptop models not yet announced), so we don’t expect to see any on sale as soon as Labor Day. The difference between a Core i5 and a Core i7 isn’t quite as drastic as you might think, both offering quad-core productivity performance. Core i3 and Core i5, though, typically will move you up from two cores to four cores, which will get you better multitasking and creative performance in applications like Photoshop.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

