Prime Day is nearly upon us. Here's what to expect for the best laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and it’s also a great time to buy a new laptop. Laptops are anything but cheap, especially if you want one of the best machines, so the more you can save on this big purchase, the better you’re going to feel about it. Amazon has officially confirmed the shopping holiday will be on July 15with some early access deals on July 14. So, if you’re looking to find a great deal on Apple products, Echo or Google Home devices, laptops, or even a new smartphone, Prime Day 2019 is your best bet.

That being said, there are plenty of laptop deals going on right now — including some MacBook discounts. So if you don’t want to wait until July 15 to order a new portable computer for yourself, you really don’t have to.

The best laptop deals today

While Prime Day is a great time to buy a laptop, we’ve already uncovered deals on Samsung Chromebooks, Dell XPS, and more. If you want to maximize your savings, however, you should hold out for Prime Day deals.

What laptop deals can we expect from Prime Day

As we’ve experienced in past years, you can expect a wide variety of different laptop sales on Prime Day. The most common deals are on Chromebooks, budget gaming laptops, and affordable Windows 10 laptops. These cheaper options and slightly older models will get larger discounts, which can leave a lot of outdated junk to sort through. There will, however, be plenty of good deals to find, so make sure to return to this page regularly to see what we’ve found.

If you’re looking for a specific higher-end model — let’s say a MacBook Pro or Dell XPS 13 — you should be able to find something for at least a 10-15% off.

In addition to the actual laptop deals that pop up on Amazon for Prime Day, many other outlets and retailers have sales of their own to compete with Prime Day. That’s especially important if you have a specific laptop in mind, as online retailers like Dell or HP often feature some decent discounts on flagship models.

How to choose a laptop

When shopping for a laptop, there are a number of important things to keep in mind. We use laptops for everything from completing our most important work to bingeing series on Netflix — and the device you buy needs to be well-equipped for it all. We could talk at length about everything to consider when buying a laptop, whether it’s the quality of the display or the particulars of processor performance, but let’s just stick to a few simple tips.

First, always do your research. Don’t buy a laptop straight away without knowing exactly what model you’re buying. Vendors on Amazon are notorious for mislabeling products or leaving out important information. Read into the detailed specs to find the actual model number, and continue your research on from there. Our list of laptop reviews is always a good place to turn for more research as well.

Also, make sure to find the specific processor your laptop has. In the title of a particular product page, it may say “Core i5” or “Core i7,” but depending on what generation and SKU it is, your performance results will vary wildly. We wouldn’t recommend purchasing anything older than seventh- or eighth-generation Intel processors, which is always denoted by the number that immediately follows the Core i5 or Core i7.

Lastly, pay attention to the configuration that is offered. Processor, RAM amount, and storage size are the most common, but it’s also important to look out for discrete graphics options and screen size. While Chromebooks and budget laptops might get by fine with 4GB of RAM, we recommend 8GB for most people. For storage, 256GB is a good place to start, and you should most certainly stay away from mechanical hard disk drives.

