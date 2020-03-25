If you have been stuck at home with bored kids for weeks, odds are you are running out of ideas as to how to entertain them or get them to entertain themselves. Legos have been around for decades and are a great way to keep your kids busy. Legos are a good, old fashioned way to give your kids something to do that doesn’t involve them starting at a screen for hours on end. Legos also help your children tap into their creative side. Legos come in all shapes and sizes these days with everything from themed sets to build specific things to a box of random pieces to create whatever they can imagine. Right now Target has some great deals on Legos for kids of all ages for you to check out.

Lego Creator Futuristic Flyer (157 Pieces) — $12, was $15

Kids ages seven and up will love building the three models this kit offers. Featuring a dark red and white color scheme, forward-swept wings, a tinted cockpit, fixed landing gear, and a flaming jet engine, your little one that loves all things airplanes will find this set irresistible.

Lego City Burger Bar Fire Rescue (327 Pieces) — $32, was $40

Any kid that’s five or older and loves fire trucks will enjoy this set. The kit allows children to defend the burger shop that is on fire. Complete with a burger bar sign and toppling fire elements, sliding service window, and trash can. Kids can build the fire truck toy and then put out the fire with the three included Lego City Minifigures.

Lego Creator Shuttle Transporter (341 Pieces) — $20, was $25

The Lego Creator Shuttle Transporter will fascinate all children that are interested in space and space travel. The kit features a flatbed truck and trailer with vertical exhaust stacks, roof-mounted horns, tinted windshield, and 10 wheels. The space shuttle toy has large engines, doors that open, a working crane, and a satellite. The set is 3-in-1, which means the shuttle transporter can be rebuilt into a helicopter transporter or a car with a caravan. This kit is recommended for kids ages seven and up.

Lego City Fire Station Fire Emergency Vehicle Toy and Toy Garage Building Kit (509 Pieces) — $56, was $70

This Lego set allows kids to build a three-level fire station complete with a scout tower, toy garage, and off-road truck. Featuring new light and sound building bricks, the fire station playset looks and sounds like a real fire station. The kit includes four Lego City Minifigures — a fire chief, two firefighters, and a fire dog. The set also comes with a toy drone with spinning rotors and a water shooter. Batteries are included. This set is recommended for children aged five and up.

Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance A-Wing Starfighter Building Kit (269 Pieces) — $24, was $30

Star Wars fans ages seven and up will have fun building this collectible A-wing starfighter. Featuring a cockpit that opens with space for the Snap Wexley Minifigure, retractable landing gear, non-firing wingtip cannons, and two integrated spring-loaded shooters. The set also includes a Lieutenant Connix Star Wars figure.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train Set with Harry Potter Minifigures and Toy Bridge (801 Pieces) — $64, was $80

Older kids (ages eight and up) will love this Harry Potter-themed build kit. Featuring a toy train with a carriage and four seats, a railway, toy bridge, a clock, brick wall entrance, steps leading to the train platform, Daily Prophet newspaper, and wanted poster. The Minifigures included in the set are Ron Weasley, scabbers figures, Remus Lupin, the Trolley Witch, Hermione Granger, and a Dementor. Also featuring removable side panels and roof, the kit encourages creative play.

Lego Super Heroes Marvel Spider-Man Stark Jet and the Drone Attack (504 Pieces) — $56, was $70

Children ages eight and up will find joy in building the Stark Jet that features stud shooters, adjustable wings, and an opening hatch that drops bombs or lets Spider-Man hang. The set also includes two stud-shooting drones and four Marvel Universe Minifigures — Happy Hogan, Nick Fury, Mysterio, and Spider-Man.

Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty (1,685 Pieces) — $96, was $120

Older kids (ages 16 and up) and adults alike will enjoy assembling this iconic monument. Each piece is designed to replicate the statue complete with pedestal, brick detailing, and columned balconies. The figure features a flowing robe, shackles that are broken, a seven-ray crown, the iconic tablet, and an upraised arm carrying the golden torch.

Lego City Passenger Train (677 Pieces) — $128, was $160

Kids that love trains will be thrilled to build this Passenger Train with a motorized engine. The engine is 10-speed and Bluetooth-enabled so it can be controlled via remote control. The driver’s cabin comes with a window that opens, two cars feature removable roofs, and there are seats and tables on the train. Also included are 16 curved rails, four straight rails, a buildable platform with two seats, and a train service map. Four Lego Minifigures, a train signal, three mugs, three muffins, a hot dog, croissant, messenger bag, and a suitcase complete the accessories of this kit. This set is recommended for children ages 6 to 12.

