Best Labor Day mattress sales: Leesa, Tempur-Pedic, and Sealy

Choosing the perfect mattress that fits your lifestyle and sleeping style is tough. Mattresses aren’t just expensive, but the good ones last a long time, so you’ll likely be sleeping on your next mattress for years to come. If you choose the wrong mattress, it can mean lots of problems down the line: poor sleep, figuring out the retailer’s return process and, if the trial period is up, you either just have to deal with your new, uncomfortable mattress or buy a new one altogether.

So, don’t settle. Lucky for you, Labor Day is one of the best times of the year to save some cash on some of our favorite brands. Let’s break down some of the best mattress sales out there and help you get to sleep better and wake up easier. With discounts from Leesa, Tempur-Pedic, and more, you should be able to find the perfect fit for you.

Tuft and Needle

$100 off any Mint mattress through Sept. 9

If you missed Tuft and Needle’s birthday sale in August, fear not. Tuft and Needle is giving you $100 off its Mint mattress in any size. The Mint mattress is the perfect upgrade to Tuft and Needle’s Original model; it features two extra inches of thickness, one extra layer, 30% more cooling beads and 30% more graphite, which keeps you cooler while you sleep by dispersing heat. This sale gets you the queen size Mint mattress for $895 and the king size for $1045.

Cocoon by Sealy

25% off Chill Mattress plus free pillows and sheets through Sept. 2

Looking for a sale that knocks a few things off your shopping list at once? Cocoon by Sealy’s Labor Day Sale gives you 25% off its Chill mattress, so you can get it in queen size for just $698, and you’ll also get two DreamFit pillows and a DreamFit sheet set for free. If the name didn’t clue you in, Cocoon by Sealy’s Chill mattress is designed for sleepers who get hot at night. It’s designed with Phase Change Material, so it absorbs and disperses your body heat and keeps you cooler than you ever thought possible.

Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $700 on select mattress sets through Sept. 9

We all know Tempur-Pedic for changing the game in memory foam mattresses, and now Tempur-Pedic has expanded to give you bases, bedding, cushions and even nightwear like slippers. Through Sept. 9, Tempur-Pedic is giving online shoppers $300 off its LuxeAdapt and Breeze models, and $100 off its Adapt and ProAdapt models. If you’re picking up a Tempur-Pedic mattress, you can also save $200 on TEMPUR-Ergo Extend power bases and $100 on TEMPUR-Ergo power bases. Tempur-Pedic’s power bases let you change the shape of your bed, so if you like to read in bed, you don’t have to hurt your back by stuffing three pillows between yourself and your head board.

Leesa

Get up to $250 off mattresses and two free pillows

Leesa is celebrating Labor Day with one of the most comprehensive sales out there. Let’s break this down: $250 off Leesa’s Hybrid mattress and $200 off the Leesa mattress. Looking for a base? You can get $345 off Leesa’s Adjustable Base. And if you need pillows, Leesa is giving you its Leesa Hybrid Pillow, which is regularly $109, for $92. Leesa is sweetening the pot by giving you two free down alternative pillows with every purchase, so this is the perfect sale if you need to furnish your guest bedroom or are just ready to upgrade your master suite.

DreamCloud

Save $200 on the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress through Sept. 9

If you’re in the market for a comfortable, lofty mattress that packs in eight layers, look no further than DreamCloud’s Luxury Hybrid mattress. Through Sept. 9, you can get the king size for $1,199 or the queen size for just $999. As a hybrid mattress, this model uses both spring coils and memory foam, and it’s topped with DreamCloud’s Quilted Euro Top for an extra touch of comfort. If you love to get cozy but still need some support while you sleep, this is a great place to start your search.

Helix

Up to $200 off plus two free pillows with access code

Known for its outrageous number of mattresses, Helix is offering a scalable sale so the more you spend, the more you save. Take $100 off any mattress with code LD100, spend more than $1,250 and take $150 off with code LD150, and take $200 off with code LD200 if you spend more than $1,750. Every level of this deal comes with two Dream pillows. Intimidated by Helix’s sheer number of mattresses? Take its Sleep Quiz and find out which mattress, and which deal, works best for you and your sleep style.

Casper Mattress

Get 10% off any order through Sept. 2

With code LABORDAY, you can take 10% off any order, and that includes everything on Casper’s site. That means you’re getting sheets, pillows, Casper’s incredibly cool Glow Light and even a dog bed for 10% off. Not bad, right? Casper offers three mattresses: the Wave, the Casper and the Essential. Starting Labor Day ready to drop some money? Check out Casper’s luxurious Wave mattress, which clocks in at 13 inches, features five layers of premium foam plus gentle springs, and is made for hot sleepers. If you’re really taking advantage of this sale, you can get the Wave in king size for $2,426.

How to Choose a Mattress

Now that you know the best Labor Day deals on mattresses, do you know which is the right fit for you? Sure, one deal might save you more money than another, but if the more discounted mattress leaves you with back and neck pain, you got the worse end of the deal. More expensive mattresses don’t always mean better mattresses, and a mattress that works for one person may be a horrible fit for another. So, take these things into consideration as you’re saving money during your long weekend:

Mattress Material

These are more guidelines than rules, but here are some trends to take note of when you’re looking at mattress material. The material used to make the mattress should be the first thing you consider, as material changes the entire feel of the mattress.

Side sleepers should check out memory foam, because they typically need extra support on their lower back but softness for their hips and shoulders.

Latex mattresses are springy but soft, so they’re great for stomach sleepers and back sleepers. Back sleepers are often at risk of their head tilting backward, which causes snoring, and latex mattress can prevent that.

Coil mattresses, also called innerspring, are also good for you back and stomach sleepers. Stomach sleepers beware: only purchase high-quality coil mattresses, or you’re putting yourself at risk of springs poking your stomach and neck all night.

Hybrid mattresses combine many materials, often memory foam and coils. These are a great middle ground choice for all sleepers. If you co-sleep with a partner who has different mattress preferences than you do, hybrid mattresses can be the perfect compromise.

Your Body Type

Your body should match well with your mattress. If you have a large frame, you should choose a firm mattress so you feel supported. After all, you don’t want a mattress with a valley in it after you’ve used it for a month. If you have a smaller frame, however, look at soft mattresses that will give you some comfort and feel soft.

Your Sleeping Position

Whether you sleep on your side, back or stomach matters. Stomach sleepers might love soft mattresses that cradle their body, but if the mattress is too soft, it can suffocate and heat up stomach sleepers. Side sleepers need a softer mattress that contours to their hips, shoulders and side. If you’re a side sleeper, you want to allow your hips to sink a little so your side is supported, too, and your spine doesn’t curve dramatically.

