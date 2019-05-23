Digital Trends
Apple iPad and iPad Pros get big discounts for Memorial Day weekend

Jacob Kienlen
Apple iPads have been getting a lot of great discounts so far this year, and Memorial Day 2019 proves to be no exception. We’ve already seen some solid discounts from Dell and HP during their Memorial Day sales, but if you’re looking for something a bit more portable than a laptop, a decent tablet is the way to go. Apple isn’t offering any price cuts directly, but there are quite a few iPad deals floating around from bigger retailers like Walmart and Amazon right now.

If you’re in the market for one of these handy Apple devices, we’ve sniffed out the best deals from around the web. With prices as low as $249 for newer models, Memorial Day weekend is a great time to pick one up at an entirely reasonable price.

Apple iPad (Latest Model) — $249

The classic 9.7-inch iPad is the most affordable option you’re going to find on the market right now — unless you’re okay with buying a refurbished model. It comes equipped with the powerful A10 fusion chip, which allows for more processing power than previous iterations of this Apple tech. Like the iPhone, it also runs on iOS 11 for a more personal and intelligent performance overall. This particular 32 GB model comes with Wi-Fi connectivity only, meaning you will only be able to access the internet while in range of a router.

Normally priced at $330, the Apple iPad is on sale for just $249 at Walmart right now. You can choose between Gold, Silver, and Space Gray at that same price.

— $549

If you’re looking for something bigger and more powerful than the standard iPad, an iPad Pro is your best bet. The Pro is particularly good for those who plan on using their tablet as a portable computer rather than just a device to play games on. Additionally, the larger screen and faster processor allow for better productivity. If you’re planning on using your iPad for creating art, you’ll definitely want to upgrade to one of these larger tablets — though the Apple Pencil comes separately.

Normally priced at $649, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is discounted to just $549 right now at Walmart.  You can choose between Rose Gold, Gold, Silver, and Space Gray finishes for the same price.

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (Latest Model) — $899

While the 2017 iPad Pro above is a solid option, the latest model is quite a bit more impressive. With a massive 12.9-inch liquid Retina display, an A12X Bionic chip, a 12MP back camera, Face ID, and Apple Pay, it has pretty much everything you could want out of an iPad. It also comes with up to 10 hours of battery life, so you can keep on trucking without having to hover near an outlet.

Normally priced at $999, this 64 GB model is on sale for just $899 on Amazon right now. It’s quite a bit more expensive than the other models on our list, but if you want the latest Apple tech, it’s always going to cost more.

Looking for more Memorial Day savings? We’ve found Apple Watch deals, MacBook discounts, and Best Buy sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
