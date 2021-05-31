  1. Deals
Best Memorial Day Chromebook deals and sales for 2021

Looking to buy yourself a new Chromebook? We’ve got all the best Memorial Day sales neatly wrapped up here, with a keen focus on the best Memorial Day Chromebook deals going on right now. If you’re looking to save big on anything from a budget-priced Chromebook to a premium-level device, we’ve got you covered with all the best prices. We also take a look at whether the Memorial Day sales are the right time to buy or not.

Best Memorial Day Chromebook deals
Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$179 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$799 $999
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$599 $699
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Best Buy
Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$335 $365
This entry-level laptop is a great way to get started in the Chromebook world. Its roomy 14-inch display is great for work, and its sleek design looks the part wherever you take it.
Buy at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 2-in-1 (MediaTek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

$199 $299
Designed for everyday versatility, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a laptop that can convert into a screen or tablet in seconds, making it perfect for students and professionals working on-the-go.
Buy at Walmart
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 (14-inch, Intel m3-8100Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$485 $500
Whether it's for studies or research, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 can perform nearly any clerical or educational task with ease thanks to its Intel m3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Buy at Newegg
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop

$382 $550
The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is geared for productivity with the full Google experience. With a powerful battery, fast processor, and 2-in-1 design, it is also perfect for presentations.
Buy at Amazon
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$249 $299
Lenovo's 10-inch Chromebook Duet is a unique 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a standalone tablet thanks to its completely detachable keyboard and vibrant 1200p touchscreen.
Buy at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 QLED 2-in-1 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$449 $549
If the 4K Galaxy Chromebook is too pricey, this one still gets you a gorgeous 1080p QLED display. Add that to a 2-in-1 design, and you get a portable laptop that's perfect for work and study.
Buy at Best Buy
HP Chromebook 11 (MediaTek Mobile CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$179 $219
Need to work quickly on the go? Take this 11-inch HP Chromebook for a spin and watch your workflow fly. This compact Chromebook is powered by MediaTek CPU with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.
Buy at Walmart
HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$230 $290
Among HP's arsenal of versatile products is the HP Chromebook 14, which is capable of dishing out hours of endless productivity. Features a 14-inch display along with speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.
Buy at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 513 13-inch 2-in-1 (Snapdragon CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$349 $399
Equipped with solid mobile hardware, the convertible 13.3-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 513 also has a lovely IPS touch-screen display for added versatility.
Buy at Walmart
Acer Chromebook 311 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB)

$169 $229
If you're looking for perhaps the cheapest name-brand Chromebook you can buy, then the 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook 11 fits the bill for just 200 bucks.
Buy at Walmart
Asus C433 2-in-1 Chromebook (14-Inch, Intel Core m3, 4GB Memory, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $529
With a 360-degree hinge, you can easily flip this laptop's screen in any way you want to suit your current needs. It's powered by an Intel Core m3 CPU and 4GB RAM for smooth basic everyday computing.
Buy at Best Buy
Asus Chromebook C423 14-Inch (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$239 $269
If you want a reliable companion in your workspace, you can't go wrong with the Asus Chromebook C423. It's the perfect size for work and carry at 14 inches and packs perfect hardware for the price.
Buy at Walmart
Asus Rugged Chromebook C403 (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB flash storage)

$249 $279
With its rugged rubberized housing, this cheap 14-inch Asus Chromebook would be a good "beater" laptop or a first computer for a young techie.
Buy at Walmart
HP Chromebook X360 12 (Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$319 $370
Capable of folding between four different modes, the HP Chromebook X360 12 is a versatile piece of work, powered by an Intel Celeron processor, with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space.
Buy at Amazon
Lenovo C340 2-in-1 Chromebook (Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$259 $310
Whether in the classroom or the office, the Lenovo C340 is equipped to handle every task you would ever need. Its 11.6-inch display is also a fold-flat touchscreen for added versatility.
Buy at Walmart
Samsung Chromebook 4+ 15-inch (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

$231 $300
This lightweight Chromebook features a large 15.6-inch FHD display as well as USB-C connectivity, allowing you to charge up and stay productive on the go for school, work, and a lot more.
Buy at Amazon
Acer Chromebook 314 (Intel N4020 CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB) + Protective Sleeve + Mouse

$199 $269
Acer remains one of the top brands when it comes to cheap laptops, and its Chromebooks carry that pedigree proudly. Score this one on sale and get a free carrying case and mouse as a nice bonus.
Buy at Walmart
Acer R13 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Full HD IPS Touchscreen Chromebook

$241 $379
This ultra-portable little powerhouse has a Full HD IPS touchscreen and Chrome OS, which supports an ever-growing number of apps, so you shouldn't miss out on much with this budget-friendly laptop.
Buy at Amazon
Google Pixelbook Go (m3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD) - Geek Squad Refurbished

$585 $649
With its PC-like hardware and intuitive software, the 13-inch Pixelbook Go is our favorite Chromebook (Google did design Chrome OS, after all).
Buy at Best Buy
Acer Chromebook Spin 13 (Intel i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC)

$688 $760
Boasting a QHD screen with crystal clear visuals, the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is exceptionally versatile in both form and function, capable of rotating and handling a laptop's workload and more.
Buy at Newegg
Lenovo S345-14 Touchscreen Chromebook (AMD A6, 4GB RAM, 32GB)

$320 $399
With a large 14-inch display that doubles as a touchscreen, the sleek Lenovo S345-14 Chromebook gives you a lot of versatility for little money.
Buy at Walmart
HP Pro c640 Chromebook (Intel Pentium CPU, 8GB RAM, 32GB)

$591 $844
HP rarely disappoints when it comes to laptops and the HP Pro c640 Chromebook is among its most well-rounded, equipped with an Intel Pentium processor with 8GB of RAM for great utility and power.
Buy at HP
HP Touchscreen Chromebook 14 (AMD A4, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$250 $280
Prefer touch-screens with your laptops? This HP Chromebook 14 comes with a touch-screen to provide you with the extra convenience of finger-accurate navigation no matter the task.
Buy at Amazon
Acer Chromebook 512 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage)

$219 $279
Boasting a nice 12-inch IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio (18% more vertical space than you get with standard 16:9 screens), the Acer Chromebook 512 manages to be small without feeling small.
Buy at Best Buy
Samsung Chromebook 4 (11-Inch, Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage)

$186 $230
Don't let that small frame fool you: This Chromebook still packs a lot of great features for an on-the-go student, including fast Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity, Google Assistant, and ChromeOS.
Buy at Walmart
Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6" with Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB Flash Storage

$256 $349
It's decidedly basic in 2021, but this cheap Samsung Chromebook would be a great backup or travel work machine, or a good first laptop for a young techie you know.
Buy at Amazon

Should you shop the Memorial Day Chromebook sales?

Simply put, maybe. It depends on when you need the Chromebook and why. Prime Day has returned to its traditional slot of late June after a switch to October last year, and that’s shaken up the sales calendar. Typically, Prime Day deals are better than Memorial Day deals, so you might be smart to wait it out and see what comes up next.

Of course, that’s assuming you can wait. If your current Chromebook has failed or you’re in dire need of one, then you might not have the gift of time here. Instead, you should still be able to benefit a fair bit from the Memorial Day Chromebook sales. It’s just that they may not be as strong as the Prime Day Chromebook deals we’re expecting to see. Still, timing is everything so don’t be afraid to go for it if you know you need it right now.

If you can hold out until the Prime Day deals, then take some time to figure out what your budget is and what you need from a Chromebook. Do you fully understand what a Chromebook is? If you do, then move on to our look at the best Chromebooks to see just how diverse they can be. You can spend a little or a lot on a Chromebook, and it’s important to know what’s best for your scenario.

Whatever you decide, the Memorial Day Chromebook deals are worth taking a look at, even if you don’t hit the buy button just yet. Make sure you steer clear of any incremental discounts though. These are almost always not worth your time.

