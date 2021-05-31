Best Memorial Day Chromebook deals and sales for 2021

Looking to buy yourself a new Chromebook? We’ve got all the best Memorial Day sales neatly wrapped up here, with a keen focus on the best Memorial Day Chromebook deals going on right now. If you’re looking to save big on anything from a budget-priced Chromebook to a premium-level device, we’ve got you covered with all the best prices. We also take a look at whether the Memorial Day sales are the right time to buy or not.
Best Memorial Day Chromebook deals
Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)$179
Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook$799
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)$599
Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)$335
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 2-in-1 (MediaTek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage)$199
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 (14-inch, Intel m3-8100Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB)$485
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop$382
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)$249
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 QLED 2-in-1 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)$449
HP Chromebook 11 (MediaTek Mobile CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)$179
HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)$230
Acer Chromebook Spin 513 13-inch 2-in-1 (Snapdragon CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)$349
Acer Chromebook 311 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB)$169
Asus C433 2-in-1 Chromebook (14-Inch, Intel Core m3, 4GB Memory, 64GB eMMC)$379
Asus Chromebook C423 14-Inch (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)$239
Asus Rugged Chromebook C403 (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB flash storage)$249
HP Chromebook X360 12 (Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)$319
Lenovo C340 2-in-1 Chromebook (Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)$259
Samsung Chromebook 4+ 15-inch (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)$231
Acer Chromebook 314 (Intel N4020 CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB) + Protective Sleeve + Mouse$199
Acer R13 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Full HD IPS Touchscreen Chromebook$241
Google Pixelbook Go (m3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD) - Geek Squad Refurbished$585
Acer Chromebook Spin 13 (Intel i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC)$688
Lenovo S345-14 Touchscreen Chromebook (AMD A6, 4GB RAM, 32GB)$320
HP Pro c640 Chromebook (Intel Pentium CPU, 8GB RAM, 32GB)$591
HP Touchscreen Chromebook 14 (AMD A4, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)$250
Acer Chromebook 512 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage)$219
Samsung Chromebook 4 (11-Inch, Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage)$186
Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6" with Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB Flash Storage$256
Should you shop the Memorial Day Chromebook sales?
Simply put, maybe. It depends on when you need the Chromebook and why. Prime Day has returned to its traditional slot of late June after a switch to October last year, and that’s shaken up the sales calendar. Typically, Prime Day deals are better than Memorial Day deals, so you might be smart to wait it out and see what comes up next.
Of course, that’s assuming you can wait. If your current Chromebook has failed or you’re in dire need of one, then you might not have the gift of time here. Instead, you should still be able to benefit a fair bit from the Memorial Day Chromebook sales. It’s just that they may not be as strong as the Prime Day Chromebook deals we’re expecting to see. Still, timing is everything so don’t be afraid to go for it if you know you need it right now.
If you can hold out until the Prime Day deals, then take some time to figure out what your budget is and what you need from a Chromebook. Do you fully understand what a Chromebook is? If you do, then move on to our look at the best Chromebooks to see just how diverse they can be. You can spend a little or a lot on a Chromebook, and it’s important to know what’s best for your scenario.
Whatever you decide, the Memorial Day Chromebook deals are worth taking a look at, even if you don’t hit the buy button just yet. Make sure you steer clear of any incremental discounts though. These are almost always not worth your time.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Best Memorial Day laptop deals and sale for 2021
- Memorial Day Sales 2021: Best Memorial Day deals to shop
- The best indie games for the PS4
- Best Memorial Day tablet deals and sales for 2021
- Best Memorial Day phone deals and sales for 2021