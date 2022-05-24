Where to find the best Memorial Day dishwasher sales in 2022

If you’ve been following our recent coverage of Memorial Day sales, you might be aware that it’s usually the best time to buy appliances, so if you’re looking to pick out a new dishwasher, now is the perfect time to do so it. Thankfully, Memorial Day sales have already started, so you don’t have to wait for another week to grab one, and we’ve rounded up the best retailers to check out for the best dishwasher deals so that you don’t have to.

Home Depot — From $329

Another one of the large brick-and-mortar stores, Home Depot has a surprisingly large inventory which not only includes built-in dishwashers but tabletop dishwashers as well. They have a lot of different colors and sizes to pick from, and they even have free delivery, which is a nice little addition. While they don’t have in-store pickup for all items, they do offer installation if the required parts are available, so you don’t have to worry about bringing in somebody else to connect everything and incur additional costs.

AJ Madison — From $339

AJ Madison is kicking off this Memorial Day sales early with its extensive built-in dishwasher stock! They have a ton of brands on offer, from Frigidaire to Samsung and LG, and prices as low as $339. There are even some rebates on selected dishwashers, so you can get an even better deal if you’re buying several appliances. Even better, they have an easy-to-use filtration search system where you can find exactly what you need without spending a lot of time searching through hundreds of listings.

Lowe’s — From $349

While not as big or well known for dishwashers as the other stores on this list, Lowe’s does also have a rather large selection of dishwashers with some great discounts. They also have free delivery, a nice touch, or in-store pickup on specific days. Their stock also varies depending on where you’re based, so be sure to check their site out to find the best deals in your area.

Best Buy — from $499

Best Buy is one of the biggest brick-and-mortar retailers where you can still buy things online, and they have a rather large selection, although they’ve already started running out of stock. They have a good selection of dishwashers, mostly revolving around LG, Samsung, and GE, so if you’ve wanted to pick up one of those, then going through Best Buy is a good option. While they don’t have any specific rebates, they do have same-day pickup available if you want to get yours immediately, which is a nice aspect of brick-and-mortar stores.

Samsung — From $629

Buying from Samsung directly will snag you a great deal or two, but the big downside is that they only sell Samsung appliances. Even so, they have a reasonably good variety of products, plus free delivery and the ability to pick up a two-year extended warranty for a discounted price of just $1. If you’re planning to grab a Samsung dishwasher, their Memorial Day sale is the way to go.

