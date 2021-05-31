Best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals and sales for 2021

The Memorial Day sales are here, and we’ve rounded up all the best Memorial Day gaming laptop sales for you. That means you don’t have go trawling the internet for them as we’ve got the best offers going on right now all in one place. The long weekend has plenty of excellent Memorial Day gaming laptop deals popping up across the internet and at all your favorite retailers. If you’re looking to buy yourself a new gaming laptop, read on as we take a look at the best deals and whether now is the right time to purchase one.
Best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals
Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$749
Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)$789
HP Pavilion 16 (Core i5, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$699
Lenovo Legion Y540 Nvidia RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,090
MSI GF65 Laptop (Core i5, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) + M99 Gaming mouse$849
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1660 Ti, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$1,258
Evoo Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$899
HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle$1,074
MSI Creator 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)$1,899
Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)$1,300
MSI GF63 (Core i5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$680
Alienware m15 R4 Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3060, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,550
HP Omen Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,120
Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,315
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 2060 GPU)$1,462
ASUS ROG Strix Gaming Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$900
Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 GPU, 256GB SSD)$600
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Laptop (Core i5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$649
Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 (Core i7 CPU, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,100
Lenovo Legion 5 (Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$950
Evoo Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$599
MSI GF65 Thin Gaming Laptop (Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,270
MSI GF65 Thin (Core i5, RTX 2060 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) + Free Gaming Mouse$949
MSI GE66 Raider 15.6-inch Laptop (Intel i7, RTX 2080 Super, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)$2,499
Acer Predator Triton 500 (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,540
Razer Blade 15 (Intel i7-10875H, RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$2,200
Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 512GB SSD)$1,800
MSI GS75 Stealth 17-inch Laptop (Intel i7, RTX 2080 Super, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$2,399
Should you shop the Memorial Day gaming laptop sales?
The Memorial Day sales are on. That means you should go nuts and buy everything, right? Well, not exactly. You see, Prime Day deals are back to their regular spot in late June, which means that it’s very likely to be a much bigger sales event than Memorial Day. With only a few weeks to wait, it could be worth your while to hang on and check out the Prime Day gaming laptop deals instead. Of course, that all depends on your needs, including when you need the laptop by.
How urgently do you need a new gaming laptop? Has your current one failed and are you desperately missing gaming while on the move? We won’t blame you if you dive into the Memorial Day gaming laptop sales instead of waiting it out. Similarly, if you’re looking to buy one as a gift, then you might need it sooner rather than later.
Alternatively, if you can hold out, then we expect the Prime Day deals to be far better. Waiting it out will give you some time to think about your budget, too, as well as check out our look at the best gaming laptops so you’re sure to buy the right laptop for you. The Memorial Day gaming laptop sales might be tempting, but we truly can’t see them beating the Prime Day gaming laptop deals that are coming up. Just make sure you look out for any discounts that are only incremental. These aren’t worth your while. Hold out for the big savings.
Crucially, whenever you buy, providing you’ve done your research, you won’t be disappointed by your new gaming laptop. Just bear in mind that holding out a little longer could pay off.
