Best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals and sales for 2021

By

The Memorial Day sales are here, and we’ve rounded up all the best Memorial Day gaming laptop sales for you. That means you don’t have go trawling the internet for them as we’ve got the best offers going on right now all in one place. The long weekend has plenty of excellent Memorial Day gaming laptop deals popping up across the internet and at all your favorite retailers. If you’re looking to buy yourself a new gaming laptop, read on as we take a look at the best deals and whether now is the right time to purchase one.

Best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals
Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$749 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks.
Buy at Walmart
Dell Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

SAVE UP TO $1000
Whether you're after a shiny new laptop, gaming PC, monitor, or mouse and keyboard, you'll find it in the discount bin the Dell Memorial Day Sale. Hurry though: The best deals are in short supply.
Shop Now
Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$789 $899
With a Ryzen 5 processor and GTX 1650 Ti graphics, this 15-inch gaming laptop will handle modern games very nicely, with plenty of storage as a nice bonus.
Buy at Walmart
HP Pavilion 16 (Core i5, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$699 $799
The HP Pavilion is a great entry-level gaming laptop. With the GeForce GTX 1650 and Ryzen 5 processor, you'll be able to play today's games without spending too much money on a laptop.
Buy at HP
Lenovo Legion Y540 Nvidia RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,090 $1,299
Equipped with a Core i5 processor, Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, and 12GB of RAM, this beefy Legion gaming laptop will handle all your gaming needs with ease.
Buy at Walmart
MSI GF65 Laptop (Core i5, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) + M99 Gaming mouse

$849 $1,049
The MSI GF65 is the perfect mid-level laptop for gamers on a budget. It boasts superior graphics, fast performance, and hi-res audio in a thin and light package.
Buy at Newegg
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1660 Ti, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,258 $1,500
Want a gaming laptop that won't hold you back? The Razer Blade 15 is a great choice. With its great specs and premium build quality, it'll give you the edge and last for years.
Buy at Amazon
Evoo Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899
The Evoo gaming laptop pairs a 15-inch 120Hz display with superb hardware that's easily capable of running the latest AAA titles at high settings -- and it's a downright steal at this price.
Buy at Walmart
HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$1,074 $1,321
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart
MSI Creator 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,899 $2,199
MSI is known for its gaming rep, and this laptop backs that up with its superb hardware and solid build quality. With a high-end GPU, i7 CPU, and 4K display, laggy gaming will be a thing of the past.
Buy at Amazon
Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,300 $1,550
With its beefy specs and sharp 4K display, gamers will find themselves completely immersed in the Asus ROG Zephyrus laptop. Enjoy vivid graphics and great performance in a sleek, stylish package.
Buy at Best Buy
MSI GF63 (Core i5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$680 $730
This laptop is perfect for gamers who aren't ready to jump on the RTX bandwagon yet.
Buy at Best Buy
Alienware m15 R4 Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3060, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,550 $2,030
Enhance your gaming battle station with this high-performance laptop. Its 144Hz G-Sync display is buttery smooth and it packs one of the beefiest GPUs you'll find in any PC, period.
Buy at Dell
HP Omen Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,120
This HP Omen laptop can handle demanding games with its RTX 30-series GPU. This laptop also boasts a smooth 144Hz display for high-fps gaming.
Buy at HP
Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,315 $1,650
With this Alienware gaming laptop, you'll have all the space you need for your game library and more than enough power to run AAA titles for years to come.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 2060 GPU)

$1,462 $1,800
Looking for style alongside performance? The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop has that and then some with its colorful and customizable backlit keyboard and a ninth-gen Intel Core i7 processor.
Buy at Amazon
ASUS ROG Strix Gaming Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$900 $1,000
This laptop is all about letting you work and play in comfort without sacrificing performance. It's lightweight but still packs a punch with its Core i7 CPU and beefy GTX 16-series graphics.
Buy at Best Buy
Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 GPU, 256GB SSD)

$600 $900
The Dell G15 gaming laptop is a great entry-level option that offers the performance you need with a GTX 16-series GPU and a 120Hz display at an affordable price.
Buy at Dell
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Laptop (Core i5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$649
This true gaming laptop has the hardware to back it up, along with great build quality, an understated design, and thermals to help keep its cool while you play hard.
Buy at Walmart
Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 (Core i7 CPU, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,100 $1,300
If the Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 hits the sweet spot in size but you're willing to pay more for extra juice, this one comes loaded with the GTX 1660 Ti GPU graphics card backed up by a beefy Core i7 CPU.
Buy at Best Buy
Lenovo Legion 5 (Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$950 $1,100
With a 15-inch display, Nvidia GeForce GPU, and 8GB RAM, the Lenovo Legion 5 is a powerful gaming laptop fit to handle all your gaming, work, and study needs.
Buy at Best Buy
Evoo Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$599
Long gone are the days when you had to pay well over a grand for a good gaming laptop. This Evoo machine packs perfect specs for 1080p gaming with one of Nvidia's newer 16-series graphics cards.
Buy at Walmart
MSI GF65 Thin Gaming Laptop (Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,270 $1,299
Sporting one of Nvidia's beefy new 30-series GPUs, this MSI gaming laptop is one of the most capable machines you're going to find for this price.
Buy at Newegg
MSI GF65 Thin (Core i5, RTX 2060 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) + Free Gaming Mouse

$949 $1,049
If you're looking for a "Goldilocks" gaming laptop that's beefy enough for modern gaming but isn't overkill for your needs and budget, it doesn't get much better at this price than the MSI GF65 Thin.
Buy at Newegg
MSI GE66 Raider 15.6-inch Laptop (Intel i7, RTX 2080 Super, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,499 $2,799
Future-proof your gaming with this top-end beast. It's maxed out in almost every way, with a superb GPU, tons of memory and storage, and great build quality. It's close to gaming perfection.
Buy at Amazon
Acer Predator Triton 500 (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,540 $1,800
With an RTX 2070 Super graphics card and 16GB of RAM, the Acer Predator Triton 500 is for gamers who want a laptop that will last them for years to come.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Blade 15 (Intel i7-10875H, RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$2,200 $2,600
The Razer Blade 15 — with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 with 16GB of RAM and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q graphics card — is a portable powerhouse for any gaming nomad to play hardcore anywhere.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 512GB SSD)

$1,800 $2,300
This Razer Blade 15 pairs fantastic hardware with a gorgeous 4K OLED display. It's the last gaming laptop you'll need to buy for a very long time.
Buy at Amazon
MSI GS75 Stealth 17-inch Laptop (Intel i7, RTX 2080 Super, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$2,399 $2,699
If you want a no-compromises gaming laptop, this should be high up your list. With tons of memory, a powerful processor, and a great GPU, you can game to your heart's content.
Buy at Amazon

Should you shop the Memorial Day gaming laptop sales?

The Memorial Day sales are on. That means you should go nuts and buy everything, right? Well, not exactly. You see, Prime Day deals are back to their regular spot in late June, which means that it’s very likely to be a much bigger sales event than Memorial Day. With only a few weeks to wait, it could be worth your while to hang on and check out the Prime Day gaming laptop deals instead. Of course, that all depends on your needs, including when you need the laptop by.

How urgently do you need a new gaming laptop? Has your current one failed and are you desperately missing gaming while on the move? We won’t blame you if you dive into the Memorial Day gaming laptop sales instead of waiting it out. Similarly, if you’re looking to buy one as a gift, then you might need it sooner rather than later.

Related

Alternatively, if you can hold out, then we expect the Prime Day deals to be far better. Waiting it out will give you some time to think about your budget, too, as well as check out our look at the best gaming laptops so you’re sure to buy the right laptop for you. The Memorial Day gaming laptop sales might be tempting, but we truly can’t see them beating the Prime Day gaming laptop deals that are coming up. Just make sure you look out for any discounts that are only incremental. These aren’t worth your while. Hold out for the big savings.

Crucially, whenever you buy, providing you’ve done your research, you won’t be disappointed by your new gaming laptop. Just bear in mind that holding out a little longer could pay off.

