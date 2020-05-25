Memorial Day is here, and while it’s an important day of remembrance for Americans, it’s also a day for celebrating freedom — and in the U.S., that means shopping. Memorial Day sales and other seasonal blowouts are an especially good opportunity to find things such as iPad deals which can be scarce throughout most of the year (given that Apple keeps a short leash on its pricing across major retailers), and if you’re in the market for a tablet, it’s hard to do better than an iPad. To help you find a good deal for yourself or maybe a gift for a veteran you know, we’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day iPad sales right here.

Today’s Best Memorial Day iPad Sales

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi) — $250 , was $330

— , was $330 Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB, Wi-Fi) — $330 , was $430

— , was $430 Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi) — $380 , was $460

— , was $460 Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi) — $460 , was $560

— , was $560 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 2018 Model) — $899 , was $999

— , was $999 iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model) — $965, was $999

How To Choose A New iPad

There are four different Apple iPad models on the market right now, and they cover a pretty wide range of price points. They’re generally pretty affordable, though (at least compared to other Apple gadgets like the iPhone), and unless money is no object, your budget will likely be the biggest determining factor in which iPad is right for you.

The standard iPad is the cheapest, and it also happens to be our enduring favorite and the one we recommend for most people. The new 2020 refresh packs a 10.2-inch Retina touchscreen — a half-inch increase over the last-gen 9.7-inch model thanks to slimmed-down bezels — and since it’s already the cheapest and is frequently on sale, you’re not likely to save much by going for a last-generation iPad. The new iPad also packs a Smart Connector that allows you to hook it directly to a Smart Keyboard, which is something to consider if you plan to use it as a 2-in-1 laptop.

Next in line are the iPad Mini and iPad Air. With a 7.9-inch Retina touch display, the iPad Mini is obviously built with portability in mind; if you want the smallest iPad available, the Mini is the one. The current-gen iPad Air comes with a 10.5-inch Retina touchscreen and is similar in size and performance to previous generations of the iPad Pro, albeit for a much lower price tag. The Air is an excellent “midrange” option between the standard iPad and the iPad Pro if you’re looking for an upgrade but still want to spend less than $600.

The iPad Pro is the premium member of Apple’s tablet family and comes in two sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. It was updated this year, but last-gen 2018 models are still floating around and can be had for a bit less if you’re looking to save some cash and can’t find a deal on the newer ones. Retailers also commonly offer deals on these slightly older units as they try to clear out old stock. The iPad Pro has the largest displays and the best hardware of the bunch, making it an especially great choice for those who plan to use their tablet with a keyboard for extended periods of time.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations