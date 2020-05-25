  1. Deals
Best Memorial Day iPad Sales 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro

Memorial Day is here, and while it’s an important day of remembrance for Americans, it’s also a day for celebrating freedom — and in the U.S., that means shopping. Memorial Day sales and other seasonal blowouts are an especially good opportunity to find things such as iPad deals which can be scarce throughout most of the year (given that Apple keeps a short leash on its pricing across major retailers), and if you’re in the market for a tablet, it’s hard to do better than an iPad. To help you find a good deal for yourself or maybe a gift for a veteran you know, we’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day iPad sales right here.

Today’s Best Memorial Day iPad Sales

  • Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)— $250, was $330
  • Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB, Wi-Fi) — $330, was $430
  • Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi) — $380, was $460
  • Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi) — $460, was $560
  • Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 2018 Model) — $899, was $999
  • iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model) — $965, was $999
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB

$394 $399
Expires soon
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and the latest model now supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th Generation) and iPad Air (3rd Generation)

$144 $159
Expires soon
Turn your 7th-gen 10.2-inch iPad or 3rd-gen iPad Air into a lightweight laptop-like workstation with the Apple Smart Keyboard folio. (Note that this does not work with the 6th-gen 9.7-inch iPads.)
Buy at Target

Apple - iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 32GB (Verizon)

$360 $460
Expires soon
Sign on with a 2-year Verizon contract and save a Benjamin on the latest 10.2-inch iPad (still our favorite tablet) with Wi-Fi and cellular 4G LTE connectivity that lets you use it on your data plan.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Gold

$657 $750
Expires soon
The iPad is still king of the tablet world, and the iPad Pro is the best of the best. So, a lightning deal like this is too good to pass on if you're in the market for a portable computer.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

New 2020 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 256GB)

$1,051 $1,099
Expires soon
If you want the bigger, more laptop-sized iPad Pro, then you can now pre-order the 12.9-inch model from Walmart. Set to ship near the end of March.
Buy at Amazon

New Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G Cellular LTE, Verizon)

$530 $630
Expires soon
If you want a tablet you can hook up to your cellular network data plan, you can do a lot worse than the new 2019 iPad Air. Sign up for a two-year plan with Verizon and score it for a nice discount.
Buy at Best Buy

Save on refurbished iPads from Apple

Up to $370 off
Expires soon
Brand new isn't the only way to buy iPads, and if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can score a hefty discount. Apple is offering up to $280 off a range of refurbished iPads on its online store.
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Latest Model

$430 $480
Expires soon
The Apple iPad Air offers the versatility of the iPad Pro at a much less expensive price. The latest-gen supports the Apple Pen and Smart Keyboard, making it a great multitasker.
Buy Now
Additional savings available

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB)

$999 $1,149
Expires soon
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2019 model) is the larger, beefier sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display. Amazon is offering additional money off in the basket.
Buy at Best Buy
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Verizon)

$430 $530
Expires soon
With its 7.9-inch retina display, the iPad Mini is perfect for travel. It supports the Apple Pencil for even more versatility. Sign up for a two-year data plan with Verizon and get a nice discount.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB)

$1,639 $1,699
Expires soon
It's not a mind-blowing deal, but if you want the best and beefiest iPad around, this Pro is the one. You can score it for a nice little discount right now.
Buy Now

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 2018)

$899 $999
Expires soon
If you're willing to buy last-gen, then the 2018 iPad Pro is still a good buy -- and a good way to save some cash.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 128GB (Unlocked)

$499 $549
Expires soon
The all-new 7th generation iPad is our most recommended tablet for most people, and this discounted model comes with boosted storage as well as 4G LTE cellular connectivity.
Buy at B&H Photo
LATEST MODEL

New 2020 Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Verizon Wireless)

$850 $950
Expires soon
Sign up for a two-year plan with Verizon and take $100 off the new 2020 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + 4G LTE connectivity.
Buy at Best Buy
LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, 32GB)

$279 $329
Expires soon
The 7th-generation iPad hasn't been out long but you can already find it for a great deal. The perennial favorite tablet got an upgrade with a larger screen size, Smart Connector, and iPadOS.
Buy at Amazon

Refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi 64GB - Silver

$660 $699
Expires soon
With the reveal of the new 2020 iPad Pro, now's the perfect chance to score a last-gen model on the cheap. This 11-inch iPad Pro, refurbished by the pros at Apple, looks and feels like new.
Buy at Amazon

How To Choose A New iPad

There are four different Apple iPad models on the market right now, and they cover a pretty wide range of price points. They’re generally pretty affordable, though (at least compared to other Apple gadgets like the iPhone), and unless money is no object, your budget will likely be the biggest determining factor in which iPad is right for you.

The standard iPad is the cheapest, and it also happens to be our enduring favorite and the one we recommend for most people. The new 2020 refresh packs a 10.2-inch Retina touchscreen — a half-inch increase over the last-gen 9.7-inch model thanks to slimmed-down bezels — and since it’s already the cheapest and is frequently on sale, you’re not likely to save much by going for a last-generation iPad. The new iPad also packs a Smart Connector that allows you to hook it directly to a Smart Keyboard, which is something to consider if you plan to use it as a 2-in-1 laptop.

Next in line are the iPad Mini and iPad Air. With a 7.9-inch Retina touch display, the iPad Mini is obviously built with portability in mind; if you want the smallest iPad available, the Mini is the one. The current-gen iPad Air comes with a 10.5-inch Retina touchscreen and is similar in size and performance to previous generations of the iPad Pro, albeit for a much lower price tag. The Air is an excellent “midrange” option between the standard iPad and the iPad Pro if you’re looking for an upgrade but still want to spend less than $600.

The iPad Pro is the premium member of Apple’s tablet family and comes in two sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. It was updated this year, but last-gen 2018 models are still floating around and can be had for a bit less if you’re looking to save some cash and can’t find a deal on the newer ones. Retailers also commonly offer deals on these slightly older units as they try to clear out old stock. The iPad Pro has the largest displays and the best hardware of the bunch, making it an especially great choice for those who plan to use their tablet with a keyboard for extended periods of time.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

