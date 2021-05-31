Best Memorial Day iPhone deals and sales for 2021

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Memorial Day has arrived, semi-officially kicking off the summer sale season and bringing with it plenty of great bargains on everything from clothes to home appliances. We’re all about the technology, though, so if you’re in need of a new mobile device, then you’re in luck. Memorial Day sales and other such seasonal events are always the best time to shop, and there are some killer Memorial Day iPhone deals up for grabs right now. Better yet, we’ve got ’em all here. Read on to see all the best Memorial Day iPhone sales on tap from various retailers right now.

Best Memorial Day iPhone deals

Should you shop the Memorial Day iPhone sales?

If you need a new phone because yours died of old age or kicked the button in some other fashion (such as by going for an impromptu swim, for example), then chances are good that you can’t afford to wait around to get another one. As much as most of us rely on these handy mobile devices for pretty much everything nowadays, being without one for even a short period of time can quickly become a hassle. If that’s your situation, then yes, you should absolutely shop these Memorial Day iPhone sales while the getting’s good.

On the other hand, if you can afford to wait a bit, then don’t forget that the 2021 Prime Day deals are coming down the pipe soon. Amazon’s big yearly sale was delayed until October last year due to the coronavirus wreaking havoc on shipping and supply chains, but thankfully it’s back in its usual summer time slot for 2021. In fact, this year it’s actually coming a little earlier than usual — late June instead of early July — so you won’t even have to wait a full month to shop those upcoming Prime Day iPhone deals.

However, Amazon’s official Prime Day deals are exclusive to those with a Prime membership (even if other retailers are increasingly getting in on the action with their own concurrent sales), so that’s something to consider if you need a new phone and don’t have a Prime subscription. Amazon’s Prime Day discounts are also typically limited-time Lightning Deals that go out of stock quickly. If you don’t have Amazon Prime and/or you’re worried about the phone you want getting snapped up on Prime day before you can get to it, then these Memorial Day iPhone deals are probably the better choice — and you won’t have to wait until next month.

