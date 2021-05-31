  1. Deals
Best Memorial Day iPhone deals and sales for 2021

Memorial Day has arrived, semi-officially kicking off the summer sale season and bringing with it plenty of great bargains on everything from clothes to home appliances. We’re all about the technology, though, so if you’re in need of a new mobile device, then you’re in luck. Memorial Day sales and other such seasonal events are always the best time to shop, and there are some killer Memorial Day iPhone deals up for grabs right now. Better yet, we’ve got ’em all here. Read on to see all the best Memorial Day iPhone sales on tap from various retailers right now.

Best Memorial Day iPhone deals
Apple iPhone SE 64GB (Straight Talk Wireless)

$149 $350
With a high-definition camera, a fast-performing chip, and long-enduring battery life, the iPhone SE is guaranteed to give you the best quality iPhone for the best price.
With trade in
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Verizon)

Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged device.
Current or new Verizon customers can score Apple's biggest, baddest new phone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for a nice discount by either trading in a device or buying two and getting the second one free.
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (AT&T)

Get up to $700 back with trade-in.
It's official: Small phones are back. The iPhone 12 Mini follows the iPhone SE as a return to more pocket-friendly devices, and this pre-order offer from AT&T lets you score one for as little as $0.
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (AT&T)

Get up to $700 back with trade-in.
If you want Apple's latest flagship and love big phones, then the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the one for you with its stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina touch display.
With trade in
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Verizon)

Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged device.
It's hip to be square (again): The new iPhone 12 Pro brings some classic style back to Apple's sleek flagships, and Verizon has some nice rebate offers for both new and existing customers.
With trade in
Apple iPhone 12 (Verizon)

Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged device.
Verizon customers can get a very nice bill credit rebate on the new iPhone 12, but if you switch and bring a trade-in, you can save even more.
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN
Apple iPhone 12 (AT&T)

Up to $700 back with trade-in
AT&T has a great offer going right now on the new iPhone 12, letting you score one for barely any money at all, as long as you have a device to trade in.
Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini

Up to $220 back with trade-in
Apple's stunning new iPhone 12 and pocket-friendly iPhone 12 Mini are available for order, and if you have a device to trade, then you can get one of these new iOS flagships at a discount.
WITH PORT-IN
Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Cricket Wireless)

$50 $250
If you're looking to ditch the traditional carriers for a more economical prepaid service provider, then Cricket Wireless has the new iPhone SE on sale for a nice discount if you bring your number.
WITH PLAN PURCHASE
Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Total Wireless, Refurbished)

$599 $699
The last-gen Apple iPhone 11 is still a fantastic phone if you're planning to switch to the iOS ecosystem. You can score this professionally refurbished model with a Total Wireless plan to save big.
WITH PLAN PURCHASE
Apple iPhone SE 256GB (2020, Total Wireless)

$199 $350
The new iPhone SE has the heart of an iPhone 11, the body of an iPhone 8, and the price tag of an iPhone 6.
With trade in
Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Verizon)

Save $440 when you trade in your old or damaged phone. Online only.
Launched in September 2019, the iPhone 11 was already priced just right compared to the 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. Sign on with Verizon and grab it at a nice discount with an unlimited plan.
Certified Refurbished iPhone XS 64GB - Silver (Unlocked)

$639 $899
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery and a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Apple iPhone 7 Plus, 256GB, Black - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)

$300 $330
This is a true workhorse model that's unlocked for all carriers, functions like new, has a battery guaranteed to have 80% capacity, and includes a 90-day Amazon Renewed guarantee.
Apple iPhone 11 (All Models, T-Mobile)

$300 off with new line
Add a new line on T-Mobile and score a nice discount the Apple iPhone, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max. No trade-in required.
WITH PORT-IN
Apple iPhone XR 64GB (Cricket Wireless)

$250 $400
Apple launched a new category with the iPhone XR, offering most of the same features as its flagships, but for less. There are compromises in the screen and design, but this is still a great phone.
WITH NEW OR UPGRADED LINE
Apple iPhone 12 (AT&T/Verizon, All Models)

Up to $900 back with trade-in
If you're an AT&T or Verizon customer, you can score up to $900 back in bill credits towards any iPhone 12 model when you trade in an old device and add or upgrade a line.
Apple iPhone XR (64GB, Total Wireless)

$350 $600
It's locked to Total Wireless, but the discount more than makes up for it. The iPhone XR is still an exceptional phone, and at a price similar to this year's iPhone SE, it's hard to pass up.
iPhone 11

Up to $180 off with trade-in
The iPhone 11 is still an incredible iPhone, and it's now even cheaper with prices starting at $599. Save up to another $210 with a trade-in.
Certified Refurbished iPhone X 256GB - Silver (Unlocked)

$312 $699
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Apple iPhones - Various Models (Apple Store Refurbished)

Up to $370 off
Buying refurbished is a great way to save money if you're doing it from a trusted retailer, and it doesn't get much better than the Apple Store. These Apple-refurbished iPhones look and work like new.
Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)

$180 $699
Here's a chance to snap up an iPhone 8 refurb unit that's unlocked for all carriers. It functions like new, has a battery with guaranteed 80% capacity, and features a 90-day Amazon Renewed guarantee.
Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2020, AT&T)

As low as $5 per month
If you want to get your mitts on the cheapest new iPhone you can buy, the 4.7-inch 2020 iPhone SE, grab it for nothing with an eligible trade-in.
Certified Refurbished iPhone XS Max 256GB - Gold (Unlocked)

$490 $999
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Certified Refurbished iPhone XR 128GB - White (Unlocked)

$345 $549
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (AT&T)

Up to $700 back with trade-in
The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro strikes a nice balance in size, price, and performance between the standard iPhone 12 and more pricey (and larger) iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Apple iPhone X, 256GB, Unlocked

$325 $1,149
A leap forward in technology at the time it was released, this refurbished iPhone X is for GSM carriers only. It functions like new and its battery guaranteed to have 80% capacity,
Certified Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB - Space Gray (Unlocked)

$1,050 $1,698
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
iPhone XR

Up to $180 off with trade-in
The iPhone XR has seen a price drop to $499 with the iPhone 12 announcement. Save up to an extra $210 when you trade-in another smartphone.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Verizon)

Save $699.99 (Free for 64GB) when you switch with a new line and an Unlimited plan.
With its nearly bezel-less 5.4-inch display, the new iPhone 12 Mini is the perfect pocket-sized companion for those who are tired of the big phone trend.
Should you shop the Memorial Day iPhone sales?

If you need a new phone because yours died of old age or kicked the button in some other fashion (such as by going for an impromptu swim, for example), then chances are good that you can’t afford to wait around to get another one. As much as most of us rely on these handy mobile devices for pretty much everything nowadays, being without one for even a short period of time can quickly become a hassle. If that’s your situation, then yes, you should absolutely shop these Memorial Day iPhone sales while the getting’s good.

On the other hand, if you can afford to wait a bit, then don’t forget that the 2021 Prime Day deals are coming down the pipe soon. Amazon’s big yearly sale was delayed until October last year due to the coronavirus wreaking havoc on shipping and supply chains, but thankfully it’s back in its usual summer time slot for 2021. In fact, this year it’s actually coming a little earlier than usual — late June instead of early July — so you won’t even have to wait a full month to shop those upcoming Prime Day iPhone deals.

However, Amazon’s official Prime Day deals are exclusive to those with a Prime membership (even if other retailers are increasingly getting in on the action with their own concurrent sales), so that’s something to consider if you need a new phone and don’t have a Prime subscription. Amazon’s Prime Day discounts are also typically limited-time Lightning Deals that go out of stock quickly. If you don’t have Amazon Prime and/or you’re worried about the phone you want getting snapped up on Prime day before you can get to it, then these Memorial Day iPhone deals are probably the better choice — and you won’t have to wait until next month.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

