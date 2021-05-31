Best Memorial Day iPhone deals and sales for 2021

Memorial Day has arrived, semi-officially kicking off the summer sale season and bringing with it plenty of great bargains on everything from clothes to home appliances. We’re all about the technology, though, so if you’re in need of a new mobile device, then you’re in luck. Memorial Day sales and other such seasonal events are always the best time to shop, and there are some killer Memorial Day iPhone deals up for grabs right now. Better yet, we’ve got ’em all here. Read on to see all the best Memorial Day iPhone sales on tap from various retailers right now.
Best Memorial Day iPhone deals
Apple iPhone SE 64GB (Straight Talk Wireless)$149
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Verizon)
Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged device.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (AT&T)
Get up to $700 back with trade-in.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (AT&T)
Get up to $700 back with trade-in.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Verizon)
Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged device.
Apple iPhone 12 (Verizon)
Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged device.
Apple iPhone 12 (AT&T)
Up to $700 back with trade-in
Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini
Up to $220 back with trade-in
Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Cricket Wireless)$50
Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Total Wireless, Refurbished)$599
Apple iPhone SE 256GB (2020, Total Wireless)$199
Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Verizon)
Save $440 when you trade in your old or damaged phone. Online only.
Certified Refurbished iPhone XS 64GB - Silver (Unlocked)$639
Apple iPhone 7 Plus, 256GB, Black - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)$300
Apple iPhone 11 (All Models, T-Mobile)
$300 off with new line
Apple iPhone XR 64GB (Cricket Wireless)$250
Apple iPhone 12 (AT&T/Verizon, All Models)
Up to $900 back with trade-in
Apple iPhone XR (64GB, Total Wireless)$350
iPhone 11
Up to $180 off with trade-in
Certified Refurbished iPhone X 256GB - Silver (Unlocked)$312
Apple iPhones - Various Models (Apple Store Refurbished)
Up to $370 off
Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)$180
Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2020, AT&T)
As low as $5 per month
Certified Refurbished iPhone XS Max 256GB - Gold (Unlocked)$490
Certified Refurbished iPhone XR 128GB - White (Unlocked)$345
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (AT&T)
Up to $700 back with trade-in
Apple iPhone X, 256GB, Unlocked$325
Certified Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB - Space Gray (Unlocked)$1,050
iPhone XR
Up to $180 off with trade-in
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Verizon)
Save $699.99 (Free for 64GB) when you switch with a new line and an Unlimited plan.
Should you shop the Memorial Day iPhone sales?
If you need a new phone because yours died of old age or kicked the button in some other fashion (such as by going for an impromptu swim, for example), then chances are good that you can’t afford to wait around to get another one. As much as most of us rely on these handy mobile devices for pretty much everything nowadays, being without one for even a short period of time can quickly become a hassle. If that’s your situation, then yes, you should absolutely shop these Memorial Day iPhone sales while the getting’s good.
On the other hand, if you can afford to wait a bit, then don’t forget that the 2021 Prime Day deals are coming down the pipe soon. Amazon’s big yearly sale was delayed until October last year due to the coronavirus wreaking havoc on shipping and supply chains, but thankfully it’s back in its usual summer time slot for 2021. In fact, this year it’s actually coming a little earlier than usual — late June instead of early July — so you won’t even have to wait a full month to shop those upcoming Prime Day iPhone deals.
However, Amazon’s official Prime Day deals are exclusive to those with a Prime membership (even if other retailers are increasingly getting in on the action with their own concurrent sales), so that’s something to consider if you need a new phone and don’t have a Prime subscription. Amazon’s Prime Day discounts are also typically limited-time Lightning Deals that go out of stock quickly. If you don’t have Amazon Prime and/or you’re worried about the phone you want getting snapped up on Prime day before you can get to it, then these Memorial Day iPhone deals are probably the better choice — and you won’t have to wait until next month.
