Digital Trends
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart deals

Jacob Kienlen
By
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.

Memorial Day is a time for friends and family to gather together and be grateful for all of the wonderful things they have. Despite being primarily about honoring people who have sacrificed their lives in service of the United States, it has quickly become a bit of a shopping holiday for many Americans. Any time there is a three-day weekend, you can be sure there are going to be more than a few great sales and savings to be had from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, Home Depot, and GameStop.

Mattresses, laptops, clothing, 4K TVs, smart home products, and outdoor deals are all over the internet right now, with some awesome savings ripe for the picking. So if you’re looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we’ve gathered everything you need to know into one place. We will continue to update this article with the freshest Memorial Day sales every day this weekend, so stay tuned as more continue to roll in.

Sitewide Memorial Day Sales

  • Walmart SaleWalmart has Memorial Day discounts on all and sundry: TVs, laptops, home appliances, outdoor gear, home goods, and more are on sale right now, and we’ve even smoked out a large handful of our favorite picks if you want to see the best picks of the litter.
  • Amazon DealsAmazon isn’t running a Memorial Day-specific sale, but – similar to Walmart’s sale – it still has a ton of deals on just about everything under the sun, from electronics and home appliances to clothing and accessories.

Computer and Tech Deals

  • Newegg Sale: Along with the computer deals you’d expect to find here, Newegg is cutting prices on all sorts of other stuff like smartwatches, TVs, audio equipment, PC components, and more through Memorial Day.
  • HP Sale: HP is slashing prices on a bunch of its laptops, desktop PCs, monitors, and printers, with Memorial Day discounts of up to 60%. Our top pick from this lot is the HP Spectre x360 Ultrabook, one of our favorite featherweight laptops.
  • Lenovo Sale: Lenovo is offering a number of daily deals from now through Memorial Day, featuring many of its great laptops at deep discounts of up to 50%. A couple highlights include the fifth-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the second-gen Thinkpad X1 Yoga.
  • Dell SaleWhereas the HP and Lenovo sales focus mostly on PCs and accessories, Dell’s Memorial Day event has a wider lineup of computers along with headphones, TVs, robot vacuums, Bluetooth speakers, and smart home gadgets.
  • ABT SaleDon’t overlook lesser-known retailers like ABT, as this outlet has some of the best Memorial Day deals available this year. A ton of electronics and home appliances are on sale, and some bonus promo codes (which you’ll see listed right on the website) can save you even more.
  • GameStop Sale: Looking to pick up a new game or console before summer? Gamestop is offering some great deals on Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch games and accessories.

Clothing Deals

  • Nordstrom SaleNordstrom has discounts of up to 50% on clothes and accessories for men, women, and kids, as well as some stuff for the home. You even get an extra week to save, as this half-yearly sale runs through Sunday, June 2.
  • Macy’s SaleMore than 100,000 items are marked down on Macy’s site, and you can save extra with the checkout code MEMDAY on select purchases. Although most of these Memorial Day deals are for clothing, shoes, and accessories, this sale also features some home goods and appliances.
  • Old Navy Sale: Old Navy’s seasonal Memorial Day sale is offering 50% off of T-shirts, tank tops, shorts, and swimwear right now. These deals apply to men’s, women’s, and kids’ stuff as well as maternity clothing.
  • Fossil SaleFossil’s weekend-long sale gives you an extra 25% off of a huge selection sale items for men and women, from bags and wallets to wristwatches, with the checkout code READY25.

Outdoor Gear Deals

  • REI Sale: REI’s Anniversary Sale is running alongside Memorial Day weekend, ending with the holiday on Monday. This big event is discounting everything including backpacks, smartwatches, fitness trackers, outerwear, camping kit, and other outdoor gear of all stripes, as well as some REI Adventures travel packages.
  • Columbia SaleThrough the end of Memorial Day, you can take 25% off of select sale items. The bulk of these are outdoor clothes and accessories, but there’s also a smattering of outdoor equipment available.
  • Backcountry SaleLike REI, Backcountry is a great place to find all types of outdoor gear from a myriad of top brands, and a ton of its on sale for Memorial Day weekend with savings of up to half off.

Sleep and Bedding Deals

  • Leesa Sale: Take 10% off of the Leesa mattress or 15% off of the Hybrid mattress, and get two Leesa pillows totally free with your purchase for a near-complete sleeping setup (minus the blankets, of course).
  • Layla Sleep Sale: Memorial Day weekend shoppers can take $125 off the Layla mattress and get two free E&E pillows as a bonus. Alternatively, there are some standalone deals going on pillows, toppers, and other Layla bedding products through Memorial Day.
  • Tuft and Needle Sale: The popular Mint mattress bundle is on sale for between $225 and $350 off through June 2, and Tuft and Needle is also throwing in a free pillow or two. The size of your mattress (twin through California king) determines your discount and whether you get one free pillow or two.

Home and Office Deals

  • Target Sale: Shoppers can take up to 30% off home furniture, décor, and patio items through Memorial Day. Target also has some other ongoing deals on clothing, outdoor stuff, toys, and more that aren’t exclusive to its Memorial Day sale.
  • Home Depot Sale: More than 5,000 appliances, tools, home goods, outdoor items, and much more are marked down at Home Depot, with savings of as much as 40% being offered during Memorial Day weekend.
  • Lowe’s SaleLowe’s is discounting home appliances, gardening goodies, outdoor furniture, grilling gear, and much, much more across its entire website, and you can also score free home shipping with your MyLowe’s account (it costs nothing to sign up).
  • Best Buy SaleBest Buy’s Memorial Day sale lets you save as much as 40% on all sorts of home appliances, both large and small. These deals are running until June 5, too, so you’ve got some extra time to save.
  • Overstock Sale:The Overstock Memorial Day blowout features savings of up to 70% on thousands of items for every room in the home, as well as outdoor stuff for the backyard, pool, or patio.
  • Wayfair Sale:Wayfair is offering all sorts of Memorial Day clearance items for inside and outside the home, with discounts ranging from 35% to 70%. There are also some last-chance closeout deals available that are marked down by as much as 80%.
  • Sears SaleWhether it’s a new fridge or just an up-to-date machine to make your morning cup of joe, Sears has deals on all sorts of home and kitchen appliances. You can save as much as 40% and can take another 10% off of appliances that cost $400 or more (a nice bonus for those high-ticket items).

When are the best Memorial Day sales?

Memorial Day always happens on the last Monday of May. So that means that the actual holiday will land on May 27 this year — but the sales have already begun in full. Big retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Dell, Best Buy, Target, and just about every other online store has started its sale already. We may still see a few stragglers releasing all of their savings on Monday, but since the floodgates are already open, pretty much all of the discounts have already arrived.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, major appliance, 4K TV, or just a huge pile of new clothes, right now is the time to save some serious cash throughout this week and into the next. For some retailers, Monday is only the midway point for their ongoing summer savings.

What are the best sales on Memorial Day?

Much like Presidents’ Day or Labor Day weekend, most of the major online retailers will be having sales. Determining which ones are the best for you really just depends on what kind of savings you’re looking for. Whether it’s mattress deals, clothing sales, or huge discounts on technology, you just need to know where to look. Using previous years as a guide, here’s a quick rundown of what to look for this Memorial Day week:

  • Clothing sales: Some of the best shopping on Memorial Day week is clothing sales. Pretty much expect every major clothing retailer to have some sort of sale going on, but if you’re looking for the most savings possible, there are a few places where you can focus your search. Macy’s, Kohls, Old Navy, Lulu Lemon, H&M, Abercrombie & Fitch, REI, and a host of other retail outlet stores you’d find at a mall have some crazy savings going on. You can also keep your eye on Amazon and Walmart for some decent clothing sales if you’re OK with buying something that doesn’t have a top brand associated with it.
  • Mattress sales: If you’ve been thinking about picking up a new mattress for cheap, three-day weekends are among the best possible times to do so. Brick-and-mortar locations like Sleep Train and Mattress Firm have some solid promotions going on, but if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, a bed-in-a-box brand is one of the best ways to go. Sites like Casper, Tuft and Needle, Layla Sleep, DreamCloud, and Nectar are all going to have some sort of promo code going on. With memory foam mattresses under $500, the holiday weekend is a great time to save on anything and everything related to sleep.
  • Outdoor gear Sales: A lot of folks choose to go on a camping trip during this weekend, and considering it’s basically the start of summer for most people, it makes a lot of sense. You can find some of the very best discounts during the REI anniversary sale, which happens around this time every year. You can also look out for solid deals from sites like Backcountry, which usually offers some sort of promo for these weekend events.
  • Laptop deals: Memorial Day is actually a pretty great time to find really good laptop discounts. Big brands like HP, Dell, and Lenovo have dropped their prices pretty significantly. There is also a discount or two on MacBooks and iPads from bigger retailers like Walmart and Amazon.
  • Home appliance sales: If you’re in the market for a new refrigerator, washing machine, or range, this is one of the best times of the year to save big. Home Depot, Best Buy, and ABT have the biggest discounts on large appliances, but if you’re looking for smaller appliances, Amazon and Walmart are a great option. Air fryers, Instant Pots, and a wide variety of other kitchen appliances are currently on sale.

How to know if a sale is actually a good deal?

With Memorial Day, like any shopping related event, it’s important to do some good research before you buy. There are quite a few retailers out there that will try to capitalize on this buying weekend by slapping “Memorial Day” on everything, raising the prices, and then applying discounts to products. This is something you should especially be wary of when shopping online. Considering Prime Day 2019 is fast approaching as well, here are a few quick tips for spotting good deals online:

  • Compare prices on other sites: It can be hard to do this for clothing, but if you’re shopping for a laptop or an appliance, a quick check of other stores can help you decide if you’re getting a good price.
  • Read the fine print: Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. A BOGO sale could mean a wide variety of different things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be.
  • Go through a trusted source: Publishers like us have been digging through the interwebs to find the best deals for you.
  • Use your judgment: When it comes to shopping, online or otherwise, it’s important not to trust everything you see. Deals were designed to get you to make an impulsive buying decision, so make sure you do your due diligence before going too crazy with your purchases.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
Up Next

These are the best movies on Hulu right now (May 2019)
Google Home Walmart
Deals

Walmart Memorial Day sale: 4K TVs, laptops, and Apple iPads get price cuts

The Walmart Memorial Day sale has begun. With some pretty nice savings on Apple iPads, Samsung and Vizio 4K TVs, laptops, and Google Home devices, now is a great time to snag some electronics for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
buy refurbished mac best
Deals

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Dyson vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, and more

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is focusing the majority of its deals on appliances. Washers, dryers, refrigerators, vacuums, and coffee makers are all receiving some pretty substantial price cuts.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart home depot abt and best buy memorial day appliance sales stainless samsung french door refrigerators rf265beaesr c3 1
Smart Home

Walmart, Home Depot, ABT, Best Buy drop huge appliance sales for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend brings kitchen appliance sales just before the summer season begins. We searched Home Depot, Best Buy, ABT, and Walmart for their best appliance deals on washers, dryers, ranges, refrigerators, and kitchen suites.
Posted By Bruce Brown
home depot security breach settlement
Deals

Home Depot Memorial Day sale drops prices on grills, tools, and appliances

Though Memorial Day sales traditionally begin the weekend before the actual day itself, Home Depot has already released its discounts. You can save up to 40% on major appliances, grills, and power tools for a limited time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
nordstrom memorial day sale half year smart garden
Deals

Nordstrom Memorial Day Sale: Save up to 50% on Bose electronics and more

Scouring the internet for some Memorial Day sales this weekend? Don't miss out on Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale. The site is marking down thousands of products, including electronics, kitchen appliances, and of course high-end luxury…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
lg c9 oled tv review 321532
Deals

The Best 4K TV deals for Memorial Day: Vizio, Samsung, and LG get discounts

Credit cards at the ready — there's a massive sale on 4K TVs to celebrate Memorial Day, and with pricing starting as low as $230 for a 40-inch and $330 for a 55-inch, there's bound to be something for everyone.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for May 2019

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals, including a few Memorial Day weekend offers, right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart offers sweet deals on owlet smart sock 2 baby monitor mobicam multi purpose wi fi video monitoring system 3
Smart Home

Walmart offers sweet deals on Owlet Smart Sock 2 baby monitor

Parenting is an amazing experience, but wondering how newborns and infants are at night can be nerve-wracking. Baby monitors can ease some of the stress by letting you check on the baby without entering the room.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smart thermostat deals - Nest 3
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Nest and Ecobee smart thermostats for Memorial Day

If you’re tired of constantly adjusting your thermostat and you want a smarter (not to mention more eco-friendly) way to keep cool this spring and summer, then these Nest and Ecobee smart thermostat deals are just what the doctor ordered.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Qustodio
Deals

Qustodio drops prices 10% on premium parental control software plans

With school almost out for summer, now is a prime time to keep your children's content consumption in check and protect your own peace of mind with Qustodio's premium parental control software plans, now available at 10% off.
Posted By William Hank
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild review
Deals

Walmart cuts prices on Nintendo Switch games with Memorial Day sale

With savings on high-caliber Nintendo Switch games, the Walmart Memorial Day sale is a great time to pick up something new to play. There are even a few deals on accessories to beef up your console.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
GameStop Memorial Day sale deals discount used games PS4 bundle God of War
Gaming

GameStop Memorial Day sale: PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch deals

Some of the deals at the Gamestop Memorial Day sale include PS4 and Xbox bundles that come with essential games like God of War or Forza Horizon 3. If you're just looking to scoop up games, used titles are 50% off throughout the event.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.