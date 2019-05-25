Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart deals

Share

Memorial Day is a time for friends and family to gather together and be grateful for all of the wonderful things they have. Despite being primarily about honoring people who have sacrificed their lives in service of the United States, it has quickly become a bit of a shopping holiday for many Americans. Any time there is a three-day weekend, you can be sure there are going to be more than a few great sales and savings to be had from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, Home Depot, and GameStop.

Mattresses, laptops, clothing, 4K TVs, smart home products, and outdoor deals are all over the internet right now, with some awesome savings ripe for the picking. So if you’re looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we’ve gathered everything you need to know into one place. We will continue to update this article with the freshest Memorial Day sales every day this weekend, so stay tuned as more continue to roll in.

Sitewide Memorial Day Sales

Walmart Sale Walmart has Memorial Day discounts on all and sundry: TVs, laptops, home appliances, outdoor gear, home goods, and more are on sale right now, and we’ve even smoked out a large handful of our favorite picks if you want to see the best picks of the litter.

Walmart has Memorial Day discounts on all and sundry: TVs, laptops, home appliances, outdoor gear, home goods, and more are on sale right now, and we’ve even smoked out a large handful of our favorite picks if you want to see the best picks of the litter. Amazon Deals Amazon isn’t running a Memorial Day-specific sale, but – similar to Walmart’s sale – it still has a ton of deals on just about everything under the sun, from electronics and home appliances to clothing and accessories.

Computer and Tech Deals

Newegg Sale: Along with the computer deals you’d expect to find here, Newegg is cutting prices on all sorts of other stuff like smartwatches, TVs, audio equipment, PC components, and more through Memorial Day.

Along with the computer deals you’d expect to find here, Newegg is cutting prices on all sorts of other stuff like smartwatches, TVs, audio equipment, PC components, and more through Memorial Day. HP Sale: HP is slashing prices on a bunch of its laptops, desktop PCs, monitors, and printers, with Memorial Day discounts of up to 60%. Our top pick from this lot is the HP Spectre x360 Ultrabook, one of our favorite featherweight laptops.

HP is slashing prices on a bunch of its laptops, desktop PCs, monitors, and printers, with Memorial Day discounts of up to 60%. Our top pick from this lot is the HP Spectre x360 Ultrabook, one of our favorite featherweight laptops. Lenovo Sale: Lenovo is offering a number of daily deals from now through Memorial Day, featuring many of its great laptops at deep discounts of up to 50%. A couple highlights include the fifth-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the second-gen Thinkpad X1 Yoga.

Lenovo is offering a number of daily deals from now through Memorial Day, featuring many of its great laptops at deep discounts of up to 50%. A couple highlights include the fifth-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the second-gen Thinkpad X1 Yoga. Dell Sale Whereas the HP and Lenovo sales focus mostly on PCs and accessories, Dell’s Memorial Day event has a wider lineup of computers along with headphones, TVs, robot vacuums, Bluetooth speakers, and smart home gadgets.

Whereas the HP and Lenovo sales focus mostly on PCs and accessories, Dell’s Memorial Day event has a wider lineup of computers along with headphones, TVs, robot vacuums, Bluetooth speakers, and smart home gadgets. ABT Sale Don’t overlook lesser-known retailers like ABT, as this outlet has some of the best Memorial Day deals available this year. A ton of electronics and home appliances are on sale, and some bonus promo codes (which you’ll see listed right on the website) can save you even more.

Don’t overlook lesser-known retailers like ABT, as this outlet has some of the best Memorial Day deals available this year. A ton of electronics and home appliances are on sale, and some bonus promo codes (which you’ll see listed right on the website) can save you even more. GameStop Sale: Looking to pick up a new game or console before summer? Gamestop is offering some great deals on Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch games and accessories.

Clothing Deals

Nordstrom Sale Nordstrom has discounts of up to 50% on clothes and accessories for men, women, and kids, as well as some stuff for the home. You even get an extra week to save, as this half-yearly sale runs through Sunday, June 2.

Nordstrom has discounts of up to 50% on clothes and accessories for men, women, and kids, as well as some stuff for the home. You even get an extra week to save, as this half-yearly sale runs through Sunday, June 2. Macy’s Sale More than 100,000 items are marked down on Macy’s site, and you can save extra with the checkout code MEMDAY on select purchases. Although most of these Memorial Day deals are for clothing, shoes, and accessories, this sale also features some home goods and appliances.

More than 100,000 items are marked down on Macy’s site, and you can save extra with the checkout code on select purchases. Although most of these Memorial Day deals are for clothing, shoes, and accessories, this sale also features some home goods and appliances. Old Navy Sale: Old Navy’s seasonal Memorial Day sale is offering 50% off of T-shirts, tank tops, shorts, and swimwear right now. These deals apply to men’s, women’s, and kids’ stuff as well as maternity clothing.

Old Navy’s seasonal Memorial Day sale is offering 50% off of T-shirts, tank tops, shorts, and swimwear right now. These deals apply to men’s, women’s, and kids’ stuff as well as maternity clothing. Fossil Sale Fossil’s weekend-long sale gives you an extra 25% off of a huge selection sale items for men and women, from bags and wallets to wristwatches, with the checkout code READY25.

Outdoor Gear Deals

REI Sale: REI’s Anniversary Sale is running alongside Memorial Day weekend, ending with the holiday on Monday. This big event is discounting everything including backpacks, smartwatches, fitness trackers, outerwear, camping kit, and other outdoor gear of all stripes, as well as some REI Adventures travel packages.

REI’s Anniversary Sale is running alongside Memorial Day weekend, ending with the holiday on Monday. This big event is discounting everything including backpacks, smartwatches, fitness trackers, outerwear, camping kit, and other outdoor gear of all stripes, as well as some REI Adventures travel packages. Columbia Sale Through the end of Memorial Day, you can take 25% off of select sale items. The bulk of these are outdoor clothes and accessories, but there’s also a smattering of outdoor equipment available.

Through the end of Memorial Day, you can take 25% off of select sale items. The bulk of these are outdoor clothes and accessories, but there’s also a smattering of outdoor equipment available. Backcountry Sale Like REI, Backcountry is a great place to find all types of outdoor gear from a myriad of top brands, and a ton of its on sale for Memorial Day weekend with savings of up to half off.

Sleep and Bedding Deals

Leesa Sale: Take 10% off of the Leesa mattress or 15% off of the Hybrid mattress, and get two Leesa pillows totally free with your purchase for a near-complete sleeping setup (minus the blankets, of course).

Take 10% off of the Leesa mattress or 15% off of the Hybrid mattress, and get two Leesa pillows totally free with your purchase for a near-complete sleeping setup (minus the blankets, of course). Layla Sleep Sale: Memorial Day weekend shoppers can take $125 off the Layla mattress and get two free E&E pillows as a bonus. Alternatively, there are some standalone deals going on pillows, toppers, and other Layla bedding products through Memorial Day.

Memorial Day weekend shoppers can take $125 off the Layla mattress and get two free E&E pillows as a bonus. Alternatively, there are some standalone deals going on pillows, toppers, and other Layla bedding products through Memorial Day. Tuft and Needle Sale: The popular Mint mattress bundle is on sale for between $225 and $350 off through June 2, and Tuft and Needle is also throwing in a free pillow or two. The size of your mattress (twin through California king) determines your discount and whether you get one free pillow or two.

Home and Office Deals

Target Sale: Shoppers can take up to 30% off home furniture, décor, and patio items through Memorial Day. Target also has some other ongoing deals on clothing, outdoor stuff, toys, and more that aren’t exclusive to its Memorial Day sale.

Shoppers can take up to 30% off home furniture, décor, and patio items through Memorial Day. Target also has some other ongoing deals on clothing, outdoor stuff, toys, and more that aren’t exclusive to its Memorial Day sale. Home Depot Sale: More than 5,000 appliances, tools, home goods, outdoor items, and much more are marked down at Home Depot, with savings of as much as 40% being offered during Memorial Day weekend.

More than 5,000 appliances, tools, home goods, outdoor items, and much more are marked down at Home Depot, with savings of as much as 40% being offered during Memorial Day weekend. Lowe’s Sale Lowe’s is discounting home appliances, gardening goodies, outdoor furniture, grilling gear, and much, much more across its entire website, and you can also score free home shipping with your MyLowe’s account (it costs nothing to sign up).

Lowe’s is discounting home appliances, gardening goodies, outdoor furniture, grilling gear, and much, much more across its entire website, and you can also score free home shipping with your MyLowe’s account (it costs nothing to sign up). Best Buy Sale Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale lets you save as much as 40% on all sorts of home appliances, both large and small. These deals are running until June 5, too, so you’ve got some extra time to save.

Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale lets you save as much as 40% on all sorts of home appliances, both large and small. These deals are running until June 5, too, so you’ve got some extra time to save. Overstock Sale: The Overstock Memorial Day blowout features savings of up to 70% on thousands of items for every room in the home, as well as outdoor stuff for the backyard, pool, or patio.

The Overstock Memorial Day blowout features savings of up to 70% on thousands of items for every room in the home, as well as outdoor stuff for the backyard, pool, or patio. Wayfair Sale: Wayfair is offering all sorts of Memorial Day clearance items for inside and outside the home, with discounts ranging from 35% to 70%. There are also some last-chance closeout deals available that are marked down by as much as 80%.

Wayfair is offering all sorts of Memorial Day clearance items for inside and outside the home, with discounts ranging from 35% to 70%. There are also some last-chance closeout deals available that are marked down by as much as 80%. Sears Sale Whether it’s a new fridge or just an up-to-date machine to make your morning cup of joe, Sears has deals on all sorts of home and kitchen appliances. You can save as much as 40% and can take another 10% off of appliances that cost $400 or more (a nice bonus for those high-ticket items).

When are the best Memorial Day sales?

Memorial Day always happens on the last Monday of May. So that means that the actual holiday will land on May 27 this year — but the sales have already begun in full. Big retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Dell, Best Buy, Target, and just about every other online store has started its sale already. We may still see a few stragglers releasing all of their savings on Monday, but since the floodgates are already open, pretty much all of the discounts have already arrived.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, major appliance, 4K TV, or just a huge pile of new clothes, right now is the time to save some serious cash throughout this week and into the next. For some retailers, Monday is only the midway point for their ongoing summer savings.

What are the best sales on Memorial Day?

Much like Presidents’ Day or Labor Day weekend, most of the major online retailers will be having sales. Determining which ones are the best for you really just depends on what kind of savings you’re looking for. Whether it’s mattress deals, clothing sales, or huge discounts on technology, you just need to know where to look. Using previous years as a guide, here’s a quick rundown of what to look for this Memorial Day week:

Clothing sales: Some of the best shopping on Memorial Day week is clothing sales. Pretty much expect every major clothing retailer to have some sort of sale going on, but if you’re looking for the most savings possible, there are a few places where you can focus your search. Macy’s, Kohls, Old Navy, Lulu Lemon, H&M, Abercrombie & Fitch, REI, and a host of other retail outlet stores you’d find at a mall have some crazy savings going on. You can also keep your eye on Amazon and Walmart for some decent clothing sales if you’re OK with buying something that doesn’t have a top brand associated with it.

Some of the best shopping on Memorial Day week is clothing sales. Pretty much expect every major clothing retailer to have some sort of sale going on, but if you’re looking for the most savings possible, there are a few places where you can focus your search. Macy’s, Kohls, Old Navy, Lulu Lemon, H&M, Abercrombie & Fitch, REI, and a host of other retail outlet stores you’d find at a mall have some crazy savings going on. You can also keep your eye on Amazon and Walmart for some decent clothing sales if you’re OK with buying something that doesn’t have a top brand associated with it. Mattress sales: If you’ve been thinking about picking up a new mattress for cheap, three-day weekends are among the best possible times to do so. Brick-and-mortar locations like Sleep Train and Mattress Firm have some solid promotions going on, but if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, a bed-in-a-box brand is one of the best ways to go. Sites like Casper, Tuft and Needle, Layla Sleep, DreamCloud, and Nectar are all going to have some sort of promo code going on. With memory foam mattresses under $500, the holiday weekend is a great time to save on anything and everything related to sleep.

If you’ve been thinking about picking up a new mattress for cheap, three-day weekends are among the best possible times to do so. Brick-and-mortar locations like Sleep Train and Mattress Firm have some solid promotions going on, but if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, a bed-in-a-box brand is one of the best ways to go. Sites like Casper, Tuft and Needle, Layla Sleep, DreamCloud, and Nectar are all going to have some sort of promo code going on. With memory foam mattresses under $500, the holiday weekend is a great time to save on anything and everything related to sleep. Outdoor gear Sales: A lot of folks choose to go on a camping trip during this weekend, and considering it’s basically the start of summer for most people, it makes a lot of sense. You can find some of the very best discounts during the REI anniversary sale, which happens around this time every year. You can also look out for solid deals from sites like Backcountry, which usually offers some sort of promo for these weekend events.

A lot of folks choose to go on a camping trip during this weekend, and considering it’s basically the start of summer for most people, it makes a lot of sense. You can find some of the very best discounts during the REI anniversary sale, which happens around this time every year. You can also look out for solid deals from sites like Backcountry, which usually offers some sort of promo for these weekend events. Laptop deals: Memorial Day is actually a pretty great time to find really good laptop discounts. Big brands like HP, Dell, and Lenovo have dropped their prices pretty significantly. There is also a discount or two on MacBooks and iPads from bigger retailers like Walmart and Amazon.

Memorial Day is actually a pretty great time to find really good laptop discounts. Big brands like HP, Dell, and Lenovo have dropped their prices pretty significantly. There is also a discount or two on MacBooks and iPads from bigger retailers like Walmart and Amazon. Home appliance sales: If you’re in the market for a new refrigerator, washing machine, or range, this is one of the best times of the year to save big. Home Depot, Best Buy, and ABT have the biggest discounts on large appliances, but if you’re looking for smaller appliances, Amazon and Walmart are a great option. Air fryers, Instant Pots, and a wide variety of other kitchen appliances are currently on sale.

How to know if a sale is actually a good deal?

With Memorial Day, like any shopping related event, it’s important to do some good research before you buy. There are quite a few retailers out there that will try to capitalize on this buying weekend by slapping “Memorial Day” on everything, raising the prices, and then applying discounts to products. This is something you should especially be wary of when shopping online. Considering Prime Day 2019 is fast approaching as well, here are a few quick tips for spotting good deals online:

Compare prices on other sites : It can be hard to do this for clothing, but if you’re shopping for a laptop or an appliance, a quick check of other stores can help you decide if you’re getting a good price.

: It can be hard to do this for clothing, but if you’re shopping for a laptop or an appliance, a quick check of other stores can help you decide if you’re getting a good price. Read the fine print : Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. A BOGO sale could mean a wide variety of different things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be.

: Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. A BOGO sale could mean a wide variety of different things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be. Go through a trusted source: Publishers like us have been digging through the interwebs to find the best deals for you.

Publishers like us have been digging through the interwebs to find the best deals for you. Use your judgment: When it comes to shopping, online or otherwise, it’s important not to trust everything you see. Deals were designed to get you to make an impulsive buying decision, so make sure you do your due diligence before going too crazy with your purchases.