Memorial Day 2021, and the Memorial Day TV deals that will come with it, is a little over a month away. To help you get the absolute most bang for your buck this Memorial Day and navigate the crazy Memorial Day sales on televisions, we’re cataloging all the best Memorial Day TV sales right here. We’ve even thrown in some of our trademark expert buying advice to help you make the right purchase.

What Memorial Day TV Deals to Expect

Memorial Day has always been a hotbed for discounted TVs, and Memorial Day 2019 will be no exception. It won’t be just ultra-luxurious, flagship models that find their way into the discount bin, however. We’re expecting to see tremendous savings on everything from Toshiba Fire TVs, TCL Roku TVs, and Vizio SmartCast TVs, to LG OLED TVs and Sony OLED TVs and Samsung QLED TVs — both new and old, with the latter being treated to the largest reductions.

Of course, it won’t just be 4K TVs that are on sale on Memorial Day. Several older, more traditional HDTVs will also be discounted to mark the occasion. So if you’re looking for an affordable television to sit in your kitchen or bedroom, or even your child’s bedroom or den, Memorial Day is the time to pick one up. In fact, it’s these models that will be the cheapest out there, as 4K Ultra HD takes its final step towards replacing Full HD as the default broadcasting standard.

How To Choose A New TV on Memorial Day

Feeling a little lost? We have some useful advice: If you’re treating Memorial Day as a long-overdue excuse to turn in an aging HDTV for something a bit more modern, then consider the Samsung 7 Series It’s armed with everything you could ever need, including smart software for one-click access to all the leading streaming services — like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix — and HDR10+ for extracting more detail from the scene at hand.

If you have a bit more cash to burn and want a viewing experience that’s second to none, opt for either a QLED TV or an OLED TV. Your choice will be determined by your budget — OLED TVs are the best in the business, but they don’t come cheap; QLED TVs are a more affordable alternative that still mark a significant step up from an LED TV. The fact of the matter is, QLED or OLED, you can’t go wrong with either if you’re looking for that extra bit of realism.

