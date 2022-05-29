Best Memorial Day TV Sales 2022: Get a 50-inch 4K TV for $290

Most retailers have now started their Memorial Day sales and that means there are some excellent Memorial Day TV deals going on right now. If you’ve been keeping an eye out for the best TV deals for your situation, this is the time to hit that buy button. With plenty of big name brands on sale, we’ve helped you out by picking out some of the highlights so you know exactly which Memorial Day TV deals are worth your time.

Memorial Day TV sales: Today’s best deals

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $290, was $400

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $320, was $380

Samsung 65-inch Class 7 4K TV — $550, was $600

Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series QLED 4K TV — $600, was $680

Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV — $600, was $710

LG 55-inch Class C1 OLED 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,300

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $290, was $400

Why Buy:

Good screen size for the price

Fire TV support

Alexa voice control

HDMI eARC port

The Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is a cheap and cheerful 4K TV as you would expect from a brand like Insignia. While it might lack some of the finer features you would see in more expensive 4K TVs, it offers everything you need when you’re on a tight budget or simply don’t want to spend a fortune on an additional TV in your home. For instance, as a bedroom or even kitchen TV, this one is ideal. Alternatively, if you’re just starting out, you get plenty of screen space for less by snagging this one.

Of course, the core of this TV is its 4K resolution. It also has High Dynamic Range (HDR) support so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast too. An LED-backlit LCD screen means it’s long-lasting and ensures a brighter image most of the time, so you’re not scrimping by spending less. The Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV also offers decent sound courtesy of DTS Studio Sound so you get realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback that improves your sense of space and ambience. In addition, it has support for both HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC so you can easily hook up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver to get a superior listening experience in no time.

Elsewhere, the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV has Fire TV support so you can access plenty of different apps without any problem. If you’re keen to stream content from plenty of different streaming apps, this is a simple way to do so. it also has Alexa voice controls so you can simply hold a button on your remote and speak your instructions right down to searching for shows, so you don’t have to worry about typing in long names. It’s a real timesaver, adding to the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV’s already varied set of useful features.

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $320, was $380

Why Buy:

Good picture for price

Google Assistant built-in

Alexa voice controls

eARC port

TCL frequently features whenever we talk about the best TVs under $500 and this TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV clearly demonstrates why. Stylish and simple to use, it offers everything you could need from a budget 4K TV with the reliability of the TCL name. Whether you’re looking for a living room or bedroom TV, the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV just made life simpler. In part, that’s thanks to its stylish design. It has a black finish with a quad pedestal stand that looks fairly stylish without taking up much room. From there, things get even better.

Besides 4K resolutions, you also get High Dynamic Range so colors look more accurate. Paired with some good looks, the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV offers three HDMI inputs including one eARC so you can easily hook it up to a soundbar or AV receiver for better sound quality. The TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is designed with cord-cutting in mind so it has a simple to use interface that means you can access free, over-the-air HD content with its digital TV tuner as well as connect to a plethora of streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu, and many more. The Google TV OS makes it simple to do at all times.

In addition, the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV has Google Assistant built-in as well as Alexa voice controls so you can easily speak to the TV to find movies or shows, stream apps, play music, and even get personalized recommendations. It also helps with controlling smart home devices around your home too. Chromecast is also built in so that you can easily stream content directly from your Android or iOS device without missing a beat. Convenient in a multitude of ways, the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is a delight to use at all times.

Samsung 65-inch Class 7 4K TV — $550, was $600

Why Buy:

Great picture

Ultra-thin bezel design

Game enhancer mode

Smooth refresh rate

Samsung is one of the best TV brands around so you can be confident that the Samsung 65-inch Class 7 4K TV is worth your time and money. Obviously, you get a fantastically large 65-inch 4K TV screen with HDR but this TV also offers so much more. It looks great thanks to an ultra-thin bezel on all sides that gives it a great clean look which means you get to spend more time looking at the screen than being distracted by plastic bezels. It also has a clean cable solution so you can hide unsightly cables and cords without any trouble. In terms of features, the Samsung 65-inch Class 7 4K TV packs plenty in, too.

The big one is that the Samsung 65-inch Class 7 4K TV has Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K which upscales everything you watch into 4K and generally makes everything look better. Alongside that, you get crystal-clear colors that are fine-tuned so you can enjoy a naturally crisp and vivid picture every time. For gamers, you also get a game enhancer mode. It automatically adjusts the TV’s settings so games run more smoothly while looking better, too. That’s helped by Motion Rate 120 technology which means you get smooth, crisp action no matter how fast things get. It’s ideally suited for both gaming and watching fast-moving sports as well.

The Samsung 65-inch Class 7 4K TV is pretty smart with an operating system powered by Tizen so it’s super easy to use. A Universal guide recommends streaming and live TV content based on your previous interests, while Samsung’s OneRemote means that it can automatically detect and control all your compatible connected devices. Simple to use while offering great features is the sweet spot of any new purchase, and the Samsung 65-inch Class 7 4K TV truly improves your viewing time.

Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series QLED 4K TV — $600, was $680

Why Buy:

QLED technology

Gaming mode

Extensive smart features

3 HDMI 2.1 ports

QLED technology is a great way of getting a better picture than standard 4K and the Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series QLED 4K TV certainly looks consistently fantastic. Incorporating much of what you would see from the other best QLED TVs, the Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series QLED 4K TV is ideal for gamers and movie watchers alike thanks to some great visual improvements. One particular bonus is its use of three HDMI 2.1 ports so it pairs up perfectly with the latest games consoles so you get superior picture quality that way, too.

The Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series QLED 4K TV packs in plenty of great elements. It has Dolby Vision HDR so it promises to allow you to see movies how the director intended. With HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG support, you get incredible brightness, contrast, and color. Alongside that, QLED technology means cinematic color with over a billion hues of vibrant colors. That’s helped by the full array backlight which means evenly distributed LEDs across the screen’s backlight. That way, you get superior light uniformity so everything looks better across the display. The Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series QLED 4K TV also has smart upscaling so whatever you watch will look great, even if you watch older HD content. Intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments consistently tune contrast levels frame by frame in over 2,000 zones for better contrast.

For gamers, there’s Motion Rate 120 support so you get better motion clarity even when the action is speedy. A dedicated gaming mode automatically optimizes the picture quality too so everything looks great. Extensive smart features including integration with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa-enabled devices mean you can control your smart home here, while there are plenty of streaming apps to delve into, along with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support.

Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV — $600, was $710

Why Buy:

Large screen

Android TV support

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10

Auto low latency mode

The Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV is perfect if you want a large screen without having to pay a fortune. Ideally suited for your living room so you get a home cinema-style experience for less, it also offers plenty of great features to ensure you get the most from your experience. That’s the case whether you’re looking to watch movies, sports, or play games. Besides offering 4K resolutions, you also get Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support. It means you get more details within the shadows, visibly clearer highlights, and far more vibrant colors than with other 4K TVs. While this won’t be quite on a par with QLED or OLED technology, it’s more than sufficient for anyone looking to buy this big a TV without having to spend a lot of cash.

In addition, the Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV is well pitched for gaming thanks to its automatic low latency mode. It means that players can dive into any game with the TV automatically adjusting and ensuring you get silky smooth and uninterrupted play without having to adjust settings beforehand. It’s suitably low-hassle, as is the rest of the TV. For instance, it also has DTS Virtual: X which is a scalable and versatile advanced post-processing package so you get immersive audio with no further effort from you.

Elsewhere, the Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV uses an Android TV interface to make it simple to browse through all your favorite streaming apps, and to adjust things accordingly so you can customize the home screen to your liking, before choosing a show. It also has Chromecast built-in so you can easily stream all your essential content from your smartphone or tablet. A voice remote also saves you effort so you can search for your favorite shows or movies without needing to type in a potentially long title. It’s all suitably convenient amongst that massive screen.

LG 55-inch Class C1 OLED 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,300

Why Buy:

OLED technology

Ideal for gaming

HDMI 2.1 ports

Great remote

One of the best TVs around, the LG 55-inch Class C1 OLED 4K TV is a dream to use for pretty much everyone. OLED technology is pretty much the best thing you can experience within your TV. It’s ideally suited for gaming, watching shows, taking in a home cinema experience, as well as watching sports. OLED TVs work by offering you over 8 million pixels that work independently from each other. By doing so, you can see content near perfectly. You get fantastically deep blacks while also enjoying truly vibrant colors all at once with the TV never missing out on offering you a true-to-life experience. Ever watched a movie that felt so dark that it was tricky to see? The LG 55-inch Class C1 OLED 4K TV eliminates that issue, while still providing you with some truly bold colors.

That means this is the perfect TV for movies and games. Its a9 Gen 4 AI processor keeps busy at all times, making picture and sound adjustments automatically. It can detect scenes and genres, ensuring your content always looks at its very best. A filmmaker mode also provides you with a picture that’s just how the director wanted you to see things, thanks to Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos.

For gamers, there are also plenty of features including a Game Optimizer mode and an Auto Low Latency Mode so action is consistently smooth. In your downtime, there’s Google Assistant and Alexa built-in along with a great remote that makes browsing through LG’s webOS super simple and a delight to do so. This is the ultimate TV for most people right now, easily able to adapt to every scenario while making whatever you watch look at its absolute best. If you have the latest games consoles, you truly need this TV.

Editors' Recommendations