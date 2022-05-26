Where to find the best Memorial Day washer and dryer sales in 2022

With Memorial Day fast approaching, retailers have started offering deals on all appliances, including washers and dryers that come individually or as a set. If you’ve wanted to pick up a new washer and dryer, this is one of the best times of the year to do it. While we do have some washer and dryer Memorial Day deals, we’ve also collected this list of the best retailers that have products on offer so that you can pick the right deal for your needs. While you’re at it, you may want to check out our list of the best washer and dryer combo machines if you prefer to go that route if you have a smaller space and can’t fit two devices.

Home Depot — from $728

Home Depot has a wide selection of washers and dryers, although most of them come as individual appliances rather than sets, with washers starting as low as $728 and including appliances from LG to GE, as well as your pick between gas or electric. There are also a few great washer/dryer combo devices for as low as $860 if you want just one machine that does both functions rather than two. You also get free delivery and can choose to add an installation service, assuming all the parts are available.

Best Buy — from $899

Going with a brick-and-mortar store like Best Buy means you have a specific selection with generally good deals, and you can often go pick up your purchase on the same day, which is great if you can’t wait. For this Memorial Day sale, Best Buy has a surprisingly good number of washer and dryer bundles available for you to pick from, including budget options like Insignia to the fancy stuff like Samsung. They also have 18-month financing for purchases above $599, as well as free delivery for appliances above $399, both of which should easily be covered by most bundles you find.

AJ Madison — from $1,044

AJ Madison has a large stock of dryer and washer deals, including brands from LG to Bosch. The retailer even has the option of electric or gas, which is great if you live somewhere where gas is cheaper. We also like that it offers several bundles with pedestals included, which can be important for many people. It also offers a few rebates if you’re grabbing several appliances and specific rebates for LG devices, and it even throws in free delivery, which is always appreciated.

Lowe’s — from $1,076

While not necessarily the first retailer you think of when buying appliances, Lowe’s has some great Memorial Day deals on washer and dryer sets, with a strong selection featuring brands like Whirlpool and Samsung. There are quite a few options, and most of these come in sets, so you can match them to your house relatively easily. Lowe’s offers both delivery and in-store pick up, although that option, and their specific selection, varies depending on location, so be sure to check out what’s on offer at your local store.

Samsung — from $1,398

While Samsung has a lot of great deals, whether you’re going for washers and dryers individually or as a set, the big downside is that you only have access to Samsung devices specifically. That being said, it shouldn’t be a dealbreaker given the variety of options you have, from budget-friendly to the high-end ones with a bunch of fancy features. There are also a lot of special offers for different types of folks, such as government employees or first responders. Another benefit is that even Samsung’s mid-tier devices tend to have smart home integration, usually in the form of an app, and Wi-Fi capabilities that allow you to keep track of how your laundry is doing.

