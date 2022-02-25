Microsoft’s portable products have been a hit and a miss, such as the Microsoft Duo that wasn’t received well. But the Microsoft Surface lineup has been received and, in fact, it’s so good that it made its way to our best laptops in 2022 lineup. One of the latest entries of the Surface range is the Surface Laptop 4, a middle-of-the-road laptop that is ideal for those who want a thin and powerful laptop but don’t want to necessarily pay the considerable costs of the Surface Pro 8. Luckily, Best Buy has a great deal right now that discounts the Surface Laptop 4 down to $979 from $1,300 — a pretty substantial discount of $321, making it a perfect time to snap it up if you’re interested.

If you’re not familiar with the Surface Laptop 4, one of the best-known features, beyond just its thin size, is the screen that comes in at the size of 13.5 inches, has a resolution of 2256 x 1504, and is also a touchscreen — probably one of the best in the market. In fact, you can flip the keyboard around and use the Surface Laptop 4 as a notebook if you choose, which is great if you’re taking notes in an office setting or doing some design work. That being said, the keyboard is also pretty great. Although it would have been nice if Microsoft took advantage of the laptop’s full size, it’s still relatively comfortable to type on the keyboard. The mousepad is very responsive and enjoyable to use, so you don’t have to carry around an extra mouse.

In terms of specs, they’re pretty good for the price, with an 11th gen Intel i5-1135G7 that should handle most applications just fine and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics should be able to handle most indie and easy-to-run games. Storage comes in the form of a 512Gb SSD, although you might still want to grab an external hard drive to supplement that. There are also 8GBs of RAM, which is slightly on the lower side but shouldn’t impact most people unless you open a dozen or two dozen tabs on your browser at a time. As for battery life, you can expect up to 17.5 hours depending on usage, although the Surface Laptop 4 comes with fast charging tech that can take it up to 80% capacity in one hour, so you should be fine with battery life for the most part.

When are the best Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 deals?

It’s hard to say when the best Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 deals will happen, considering it was released on April 21 of last year and therefore hasn’t even completed a whole year since its release. That means that it’s likely we’re going to see some good deals as the year progresses, although it’s not certain when. There’s also the fact that the Surface Laptop 5 is also on its way, possibly in the second half of 2022 or the early half of 2023, so we might see some price reductions to the Surface Laptop 4 when the 5 comes out. That being said, you’d have to wait a significant time for a possibility, and if you can’t wait that long, then buying now is the best bet. If the Surface Laptop 4 doesn’t necessarily do it for you, we have some other Microsoft Surface Laptop deals you can look at.

Of course, there are also the big sales periods of the year: Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day. Black Friday will happen on November 25 this year, while Cyber Monday falls on November 28. Both days are pretty far out, especially if you’re looking for a laptop right now. Alternatively, there’s Prime Day, and while it’s generally kept under wraps, last year, it took place on June 21. Either way, the best deals are likely to happen on those days or possibly whenever the Surface Laptop 5 gets released and the Surface Laptop 4 gets a reduced price.

