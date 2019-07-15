Digital Trends
The best Motorola smartphone deals for Amazon Prime Day

Christian de Looper
By

Motorola’s phone lineup has been getting stronger and stronger over the years, and the company is known for offering some of the best mid-range handsets available. Now, you can get your hands on some of Motorola’s best budget-friendly phones at a massive discount for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

There is a range of Motorola handsets on offer for Prime Day 2019, including the moderately powerful Moto Z3 Play and the much more affordable yet still relatively powerful Moto G6. Here are the best Motorola deals available for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Looking for other smartphone deals? Check out our full guide on all the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 smartphone deals.

Motorola Moto Z3 Play

moto z3 play back front
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Moto Z3 Play is a great device that offers decent specs at a very reasonable price – a price that’s even better thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal. The device comes with a very capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which should be more than enough for most people.

There are a few great deals on the Moto Z3 Play for Amazon Prime Day. You can get the phone itself for $270, which is a hefty $80 off the normal price. Or you can get the Moto Z3 Play with an Alexa speaker Moto Mod for $302, which is almost $150 off the regular price. Or, finally, you can get the device with a battery pack Moto Mod, which comes in at $300 and is a whopping $200 off the normal price.

Get the Moto Z3 Play from Amazon

Get the Moto Z3 Play with Alexa Moto Mod from Amazon

Get the Moto Z3 Play with Battery Pack Moto Mod from Amazon

Motorola Moto G7

Moto G7 review
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

Next up is the Moto G7, which is the latest and greatest device in the Moto G series. The G7 steps things up in terms of features, offering a nicely designed edge-to-edge display, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage — which should be more than enough for the majority of people. It’s ssafe to say, this is one of the best midrange phones of the year, and if you’re looking for a great phone at a great price, this is the way to go.

For Amazon Prime Day 2019, the Moto G7 is available for around $230, which is a hefty  $70 off the normal price of $300.

Get the Moto G7 from Amazon

Motorola Moto G6

best prepaid phones moto g6 hands on 16 640x427

The previous-generation Moto G6 is also available at a discount, and it’s a great buy if you want something even cheaper than the G7. The G6 may not have the ultra-modern design of the Moto G7, but it still offers decent specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and up to 64GB of storage. While the G6 isn’t the phone for hardcore mobile gamers, it’s a great choice for those who want a reliable phone for web browsing, emailing, and texting.

For Amazon Prime Day 2019, the Moto G6 is available for a super-affordable $160, which is an amazing $90 off the original price of $250.

Get the Motorola Moto G6 from Amazon

