The best mouse deals for Prime Day 2019: Razer, Logitech, and more

Luke Larsen
By

A mouse is a great product to buy during a massive sale like Prime Day. We routinely see discounts as high 50% on premium mice that may normally fall out of your budget. Whether it’s a gaming mouse for high-performance PC gaming or a comfortable ergonomic mouse for all-day work, you’re bound to find something in our picks below that suits your fancy.

This year’s picks include some of our very favorite mice to use, so here are our picks for the best mouse deals for Prime Day this year so far:

Editors Choice

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

60% off

Our overall favorite wireless mouse you can buy, featuring a comfortable shape, long battery, and excellent tracking.
Editors Choice

Razer Lancehead TE Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse

56% off

The best ambidextrous wired gaming mouse you can buy, this Razer mouse works as well for lefties as it does for righties.
Logitech G602 Lag-Free Wireless Gaming Mouse

69% off

This gaming mouse has a whopping 69% off discount and that low price gets you a mouse with 11 programmable buttons, 2.4GHz lag-free wireless, and 5 DPI settings.
Editors Choice

Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse

50% off

Our 2019 guide to the best mice lists the Razer DeathAdder Elite as the "best overall" and for good reason: This mouse has a sensitivity of up to 16,000 DPI and long-lasting mechanical switches.
Corsair Ironclaw Wireless RGB gaming mouse

38% off

The Corsair Ironclaw wireless gaming mouse helps deliver a highly customizable gaming experience: It comes with three connection modes, 1 DPI resolution steps, and 10 programmable buttons.
Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse

45% off

The Razer Naga Trinity comes with 19 programmable buttons, mechanical switches that can support up to 50 million clicks, and a very precise optical sensor with a 16,000 DPI sensitivity.
Cooler Master CM310 Gaming Mouse

55% off

This colorful gaming mouse includes ambidextrous grips, so that it works for both lefties and righties. The 10,000 DPI optical sensor means great performance, too.
Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse

$30 $70

This ergonomic, lightweight mouse is perfect for gaming sessions, offering excellent performance and precise accuracy at an unbeatable price.
HyperX Pulsefire Core Gaming Mouse

33% off

The HyperX Pulsefire Core has a simple design, but hides some fantastic gaming performance and customization.
What kind of mouse should I buy?

It’s amazing what an impact a device as small as a mouse can have on your workflow or gaming performance. Most of these mice allow for deep customization, providing far more than just basic buttons and scroll wheels. Our picks include some of the biggest brands in mice, such as Logitech and Razer, both known for extreme durability, customization, and performance. These brands also include built-in software to let you tweak the performance and buttons to your heart’s content. But everyone prefers different shapes, so an option from a smaller company like HyperX or SteelSeries might work for you as well.

Beyond gaming mice, we’ve also included pick for wireless mice, ergonomic mice, and general productivity. These options will not just be reliable for many years, they’ll also help ergonomics. There’s nothing worse than working for extended amounts of time on a mouse that doesn’t provide support for your wrist and thumb. Although it might not work in every office setting, a gaming mouse might be the perfect option for work, too. If you can get beyond the flashing RGB lights, they often tend to be the most precise and customizable mice you can buy. Unlike gaming keyboard, they don’t have something audible that would make them a distraction in the workplace.

Along with a new mouse, check out our collection of laptop deals, which will make you pair your mouse with something worthy. Amazon’s Prime Day is a great time to upgrade your entire desk setup, often for prices that might surprise you.

