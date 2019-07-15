The best mouse deals for Prime Day 2019: Razer, Logitech, and more

Share

A mouse is a great product to buy during a massive sale like Prime Day. We routinely see discounts as high 50% on premium mice that may normally fall out of your budget. Whether it’s a gaming mouse for high-performance PC gaming or a comfortable ergonomic mouse for all-day work, you’re bound to find something in our picks below that suits your fancy.

This year’s picks include some of our very favorite mice to use, so here are our picks for the best mouse deals for Prime Day this year so far:

What kind of mouse should I buy?

It’s amazing what an impact a device as small as a mouse can have on your workflow or gaming performance. Most of these mice allow for deep customization, providing far more than just basic buttons and scroll wheels. Our picks include some of the biggest brands in mice, such as Logitech and Razer, both known for extreme durability, customization, and performance. These brands also include built-in software to let you tweak the performance and buttons to your heart’s content. But everyone prefers different shapes, so an option from a smaller company like HyperX or SteelSeries might work for you as well.

Beyond gaming mice, we’ve also included pick for wireless mice, ergonomic mice, and general productivity. These options will not just be reliable for many years, they’ll also help ergonomics. There’s nothing worse than working for extended amounts of time on a mouse that doesn’t provide support for your wrist and thumb. Although it might not work in every office setting, a gaming mouse might be the perfect option for work, too. If you can get beyond the flashing RGB lights, they often tend to be the most precise and customizable mice you can buy. Unlike gaming keyboard, they don’t have something audible that would make them a distraction in the workplace.

Along with a new mouse, check out our collection of laptop deals, which will make you pair your mouse with something worthy. Amazon’s Prime Day is a great time to upgrade your entire desk setup, often for prices that might surprise you.

