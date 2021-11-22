If you’re looking for great Black Friday security camera deals to upgrade your home security setup, you can’t afford to miss out on this amazing Nest Cam Black Friday Deal that slashes the price of a two-pack by $50. Don’t forget that the best Black Friday deals on smart home devices are in high demand this year, so if you’re interested, you should start doing your holiday shopping right now, or you might miss out on fantastic discounts like this one.

Today’s best Nest Cam Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Extensive battery life

Easy out-of-the-box setup process

Intelligent activity detection with mobile notifications

Can be used both indoors and outdoors

When you’re shopping for the best home security cameras, you want something reliable, feature-packed, and painless to set up. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share this amazing deal for the Google Nest Cam with a battery, an excellent smart device that meets all three criteria. You can get a two-pack of these handy cameras on the Best Buy website for only $280, which is a significant $50 discount on the original price of $330. Keep reading to learn more about what the Nest Cam can do for your home.

In our Google Nest Cam (Battery) review, we called it “one of the most versatile cameras right out of the box.” It’s designed to be a strong performer in any scenario, and it’s packed with many intelligent features that make it the home camera to beat. Out of the box, you get full compatibility with both indoor and outdoor environments thanks to the IP54 water-resistance rating, so you can easily split the two-pack between your front door and living room. It’s also battery-powered, so it can keep running outside for as long as it has enough juice, so no need to run pesky wires up to your roof. Depending on usage, the battery on a single charge can last for weeks at a time.

The 2-megapixel camera can shoot up to 1080p resolution and has a night-vision mode, which produces a sharp and detailed image throughout the day. Each camera works with the Google Home app, which can be integrated with your larger smart home setup. That means you can quickly turn on and off the cameras from the app or even use your voice with Google Assistant. You can also set up a geofence that’s tied into your phone’s GPS, so you can toggle it to turn on and off based on your presence in a location. It also has intelligent alerts based on what it’s seeing and can notify you of any activity through phone notifications.

The Nest Cam (Battery) is a fantastic way to make your house feel more secure, and you can pick it up for a great Black Friday discount. You can get a 2-pack of this smart camera for just $180, which is a $50 discount on the original price of $330. Hit that Buy Now button before this deal expires!

