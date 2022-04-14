The best OnePlus 10 Pro deals you can shop today

If you’ve started looking for smartphone deals to replace your aging device, you’re just in time for the OnePlus 10 Pro launch. It’s the company’s first flagship smartphone since the integration of OnePlus and Oppo, which expands their resources to build better products, increase efficiency, and provide faster software updates. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s official release date is today, so here’s your chance to be among the initial owners of the highly anticipated mobile device.

Digital Trends’ OnePlus 10 Pro review highlights the device’s 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 3216 x 1440 pixel resolution, HDR10+ certification, and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. Photography enthusiasts will love the smartphone’s 48MP main camera, 50MP wide-angle camera with a 110-degree field of view, 8MP telephoto for a 3.3x optical zoom, and special 150-degree wide-angle camera mode, all powered by the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile software. The device is powered by the OxygenOS 12.1 operating system, and it offers fast charging technology that replenishes 60% of the battery after just 15 minutes of being plugged in.

The 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage model of the OnePlus 10 Pro is now available for $900, which is certainly not bad for a smartphone with all these capabilities, but we’ve gathered the best OnePlus 10 Pro deals so that you can get even more out of your purchase.

Retailers offering the OnePlus 10 Pro

There’s no shortage of retailers who are selling the OnePlus 10 Pro on its first day, and each of them have different promotions to entice you to purchase the smartphone from them. In addition to buying the device directly from OnePlus, other retailers with noteworthy offers include Best Buy, Amazon, and T-Mobile.

You shouldn’t have to worry that stocks of the OnePlus 10 Pro will get sold out on its first day in the market, but given OnePlus’ popularity, we won’t be surprised if the supply for the smartphone isn’t enough to keep up with demand. There’s also no guarantee on how long the following deals will be available, so if one of these offers catches your eye, don’t hesitate — finalize your purchase right away, or risk missing out.

OnePlus

Every purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro from the official OnePlus store comes with the OnePlus Buds Z2, which are true wireless earbuds that offer active noise cancellation, touch controls, and IP55 water resistance. You have the option of trading in your older smartphone for a $100 bonus, or availing 0% APR with installment for up to 12 months.

Best Buy

If you purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro from Best Buy, you’ll receive a $100 gift card from the retailer, effectively reducing the cost of the smartphone to $800. You can then use the gift card for accessories that will complement the device, such as a protective case and a screen protector.

Amazon

Amazon will bundle a free Amazon Echo Show 8 with the OnePlus 10 Pro. The Alexa-powered smart display is the perfect size for any spot in your home, with an 8-inch display that’s supported by powerful sound that you can adjust to your preferences.

T-Mobile

You can get the OnePlus 10 Pro for free with an eligible trade-in on T-Mobile’s Magenta MAX plan, which promises unlimited 5G data usage with no throttling based on how much data you consume. There’s also the option of acquiring the smartphone at 50% off with an eligible trade-in on any of the available T-Mobile plans.

When will OnePlus 10 Pro orders ship?

Pre-orders for the OnePlus 10 Pro started on March 31, with shipping to start on April 14. That’s today, so whether you’ve pre-ordered the device, or you’re planning to buy it on day one, this is the day that you’ve been waiting for. If you just happen to be looking to buy a new smartphone, you should heavily consider the OnePlus 10 Pro.

