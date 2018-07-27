Digital Trends
The 8 most epic outdoor yard games for endless summer fun

Lucas Coll
By

Summer is here, and the warm weather and long evenings provide the perfect opportunity to head outside for some fun with your friends and family. You don’t need to wander off to the beach, woods, or your favorite camping site, however – there’s plenty of old-fashioned fun to be had right at home in your own yard with some classic games. If you’re looking for some great ways to pass the time outside, then we’ve picked out a large handful of the best yard games available on Amazon, ranging from some old-school ones to a few newcomers that are sure to become classics.

The Best Yard Games for Summer

  1. Cornhole — $70
  2. Giant Jenga — $80
  3. Spikeball — $60
  4. Ladder Toss — $42
  5. Badminton — $23
  6. Kan Jam — $40
  7. Croquet — $43
  8. Kubb — $40

Cornhole — $70

best outdoor yard games corn hole

It’s only fitting that we kick off our roundup with an all-time favorite. Cornhole has been an iconic yard game on college campuses and household lawns for decades, and we’ve probably all played this game at some point or another. While there are many different materials that can be used to make a Cornhole set, it’s important to get one with a smooth surface so the bean bags can slide into the hole. This plywood Cornhole board from AmazonBasics is one of the most affordable options we’ve seen of this type, but you can still get the PVC version for $40 if you don’t care about quality.

$70 | Amazon

Giant Jenga — $80

best outdoor yard games giant jenga

Assuming you haven’t spent your whole life living in fear of falling bricks, you’ve likely played Jenga at some point. Giant Jenga is exactly like regular Jenga, but with one key discerning factor — it’s huge. The game starts with 19 levels of timbers and stands at two and a half feet tall, though it can grow to over 5-feet during play. You can play this game in your backyard of course, but it’s also one of those outdoor games you can play inside as well.

The model we’re featuring in this roundup isn’t the official Giant Jenga set, which would cost you $119, but it’s pretty much the same exact thing. If you’re looking for a game that can accommodate a ton of people and cause a completely necessary amount of backyard stress, this super-sized pile of bricks is an excellent option.

$80 | Amazon $90 | Walmart

Spikeball — $60

best outdoor yard games spikeball

Originally seen on Shark Tank, Spikeball quickly became a sensation and its popularity as a lawn game doesn’t seem to be dying down. Think of Spikeball as volleyball without a big net – you bounce the ball off the netted trampoline, with two-player teams trying to spike the ball past their opponents. The first team to do so will either win the point or get the chance to serve on the next round of play. It’s a pretty intense game and is a great way to get some outdoor exercise while having fun, especially if you have a small backyard.

$60 | Amazon $60 | Walmart

Ladder Toss Game — $42

best outdoor yard games ladder golf

You may know this game by a different name, as it seems to have many. There’s ladder golf (due to the golf balls on a string), ladder toss, upright horseshoes, and ladderball, but no matter what you call it, it’s still a great thing to have in your yard. If you’re looking fun outdoor games that the whole family can play, then look no further than this. The object of each match is to toss a string with two balls on either end and try to get them to land on the first, second, or third rung. Each rung has varying levels of points based on how difficult it is to hit. The top rung is one point, the second rung is two points, and the third is three. The first team to reach 21 wins!

$42 | Amazon $31 | Walmart

Badminton Set — $23

best outdoor yard games badminton

If you’re looking for one of the more classic outdoor yard games, then Badminton is the way to go. This recreational set from Franklin Sports comes with 4 steel racquets, 2 shuttlecocks, and the net. The best part about this entire set? It’s only $23 right now. If you’ve never played Badminton before, the rules very similar to volleyball. One team serves, the other team hits it back, and if it doesn’t go over the net, then the point goes to the other team.

$23 | Amazon $15 | Walmart

KanJam — $40

best outdoor yard games 913zke9ozzl sl1500

Another great outdoor activity for exercising (that’s a little lower on the activity scale than Spikeball) is KanJam, which puts a competitive spin on throwing a frisbee around. You set up the goal cans and then toss the frisbee back and forth, targeting your opponent’s can with different ways to score points through hits or “dunks.” Get your frisbee into the front slot for an instant win. Kan Jam is made in the U.S. and you can grab it for just $40 from Amazon.

$40 | Amazon $32 | Walmart

Croquet — $43

best outdoor yard games 81uqftsjfwl sl1500

Croquet is another traditional yard game, this one dating back to the 19th century. It’s pretty straightforward: Set up the goal posts and use your mallet to hit balls through them. At the end of all of the goal posts is a wicket hammered into the ground that you must hit to claim your victoy. Croquet is easy to pick up and play, so it’s great for all ages, and this sturdy set from GoSports can be yours for $43 from Amazon. The deluxe set, which includes longer mallets with wrapped grips, is also available for $70.

$43 | Amazon

Kubb — $40

best outdoor yard games 81njx2tk8cl sl1500

If you’re looking for something as old as dice, and even older than golf, this one is for you. Kubb, a Swedish import, is a truly old-school yard game that has been played in Europe since the Middle Ages (and we thought croquet was old). You throw sticks to knock down your opponents’ wooden blocks, with the “king” block being the last target to go down. It sounds deceptively simple, but you have a limited number of sticks, and the game can get pretty intense when the king is the only block standing and you’re down to your last throw. You can grab a Kubb set for $40 from Amazon, and try not to have too much fun.

$40 | Amazon $27 | Walmart

Looking for more great stuff? Find outdoor deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

