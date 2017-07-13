Our top 5 portable projector deals let you enjoy big-screen video without a TV

Although the best home projectors can get quite expensive, with full-sized ones coming in at anywhere between $200 and $2,500, there are many budget-friendly models that are great for smaller spaces and for users who desire portability. If you don’t have the space or cash for a large HDTV, then a good portable projector is a great alternative for enjoying a big-screen experience in a small- to medium-sized room — especially if you have a killer speaker setup. We’ve rounded up a selection of the best portable projector deals on compact models that come in at less than $100 and offer you up to $105 in savings.

Dihome portable projector Our first pick is the highly affordable Dihome portable projector. With a 1,000-lumen output and the capability to project a wide image at a size of up to to 80 inches, this unit is perfect for small spaces like dorm rooms or bedrooms. It boasts a native resolution of 800 x 480 but can support 1080p Full HD output via HDMI with compatible input devices. It can also connect via standard AV, VGA, or USB cables. The Dihome portable projector is just $73 on Amazon, giving you a savings of $67 (48 percent). Amazon

Crenova XPE470 portable projector Crenova makes a number of highly rated video projectors, and the top-rated XPE470 is one of the best portable projector deals going right now. The XPE470 puts out 1,200 lumens and can project a 1080p image of up to 130 inches in size in standard or widescreen aspect ratios. The projector connects to your input source via USB, VGA, or HDMI cable, and can play video from SD cards as well. The Crenova XPE470 normally retails for $200 but is currently on sale at a 57 percent discount of $113, meaning you can snag this portable projector for just $86 from Amazon. Amazon

Meyoung portable projector The Meyoung portable projector boasts similar specs to the Crenova XPE470 but features a more retro-inspired design for a cool throwback look. This model delivers an output of 1,200 lumens for a bright image at a width of up to 130 inches, and supports 1080p Full HD video. The Meyoung offers a variety of input ports, including USB, SD, HDMI, AV, and VGA, for compatibility with virtually all modern devices. It normally retails for $129, but a $44 discount (34 percent) brings the Meyoung portable projector down to just $85 on Amazon, making it a good alternative to the Crenova if you prefer its neat vintage aesthetics. Amazon

Tronfy TP60 portable projector Moving up a bit in power brings us to the Tronfy TP60. Its 1,500-lumen output means that this portable projector can throw an image of up to 176 inches in width at a distance of up to 17 feet, making the TP60 a good choice for somewhat bigger rooms where you need more brightness but don’t want a full-sized projector. Like the other projector deals on our roundup, the TP60 supports 1080p video and features VGA, USB, AV and HDMI ports, as well as an SD card slot. A 55 percent discount knocks $83 off the price of the Tronfy TP60, bringing this portable projector down from $150 to just $67 on Amazon. Amazon